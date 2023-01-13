Read full article on original website
Exclusive-Indian, European oil firms evaluating bids for Guyana blocks
HOUSTON/NEW DELHI, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Guyana's upcoming bidding round for offshore areas has caught the interest of top energy companies from Asia to Europe, according to people familiar with the matter, even as the government continues to work out terms for the auction.
Japanese prime minister’s visit highlights cornerstone of Biden foreign policy
As President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met privately in Tokyo last year, Biden delivered a message that was as strategic as it was genuine. US support for a more assertive defense and security posture from Japan was understood, but Biden made clear that if there was anything he could offer to bolster — or provide cover for — that effort, it should be considered on the table.
China says 60,000 people have died of Covid since early December
Close to 60,000 people have died of Covid in China since the country abruptly abandoned its tight “zero-Covid” policy in early December, a medical official from the National Health Commission (NHC) told a press conference in Beijing on Saturday. Jiao Yahui, head of the NHC’s medical affairs department,...
Americans are less confident in their economic futures than ever before — and the rest of the world is right there with them
An all-time low 36% of Americans are confident their families will be better off economically in five years, a survey finds.
Bankrupt Crypto Hedge-Fund Firm Plans Trading Platform For Fallen Crypto Debt
The founders of a bankrupt crypto hedge-fund firm, Three Arrows Capital Ltd, are reportedly looking for capital infusion to launch an exchange where creditors to insolvent digital-assets firms, including their own, could buy and sell claims. Su Zhu, a co-founder of the hedge fund, is seeking to raise $25 million...
EU seeking to offset Biden’s green plans with own subsidies
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders and member nations are putting forward moves to ensure the EU would not be left behind by the United States in the green industry race. EU leaders see the $369 billion U.S. Inflation Reduction Act as an attempt to cut European firms out of the lucrative American market for clean energy technology like electric vehicles. They say it excessively favors a “made-in-America” approach that discriminates against European multinationals. France especially has stood up to push through bigger subsidies in green sectors faster. EU Council President Charles Michel said Monday that “it is crucial that the EU remains an attractive place to invest, innovate and produce.”
New Zealand business confidence at lowest since 1974
WELLINGTON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - New Zealand's business confidence in the fourth quarter of last year hit its lowest level since 1974 as companies grapple with higher interest rates, cost pressures and soft demand, a private think tank said on Tuesday.
As Davos opens, Oxfam urges windfall tax on food companies
LONDON (AP) — Anti-poverty group Oxfam says companies making big profits as inflation surges should face windfall taxes to help cut global inequality. That’s one of the recommendations in a report the group released Monday as the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting of political and business elites gets underway in the Swiss ski resort of Davos. Oxfam also says that over the past two years, the world’s super-rich 1% have gained nearly twice as much wealth as the remaining 99% combined. Meanwhile, at least 1.7 billion workers live in countries where inflation is outpacing their wage growth. That’s even as billionaire fortunes are rising by $2.7 billion a day.
China reports 60,000 COVID-related deaths, says peak passed
BEIJING (AP) — China on Saturday reported nearly 60,000 deaths in people who had COVID-19 since early December, offering hard numbers for an unprecedented surge that was apparent in overcrowded hospitals and packed crematoriums, even as the government released little data about the status of the pandemic for weeks.
5 killed, 8 missing in north China chemical plant explosion
BEIJING (AP) — A massive explosion at a chemical plant in northeastern China has killed at least five people and left eight missing. More than 30 other people were injured in the explosion Sunday on the outskirts of the city of Panjin in Liaoning province east of the capital, Beijing. News releases from the local government showed photos of a major fire and thick black smoke rising from the complex. The local government said in a statement that fire crews have brought the blaze under control and the local environmental department is monitoring the impact on air quality in the area.
France: March, Eiffel Tower display back Iran’s activists
PARIS (AP) — Up to 12,000 people have marched to the EU Parliament in the eastern French city of Strasbourg in support of Iran’s anti-government protesters. And the Eiffel Tower lit the night Monday with the slogan “Woman. Life. Freedom,” which embodies the protest movement spilling beyond Iran. The Eiffel Tower display also beamed the message, “Stop executions in Iran.” It was a tribute to Mahsa Amini, whose death in September triggered demonstrations in Iran, along with arrests and executions. Protesters want the European Union to take a firmer stance against Iran. The Strasbourg march was organized by Iranians in Europe on the 44th anniversary of the day Iran’s last shah left his country forever.
High-ranking Wagner Group member seeks asylum in Norway
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Russian man who reportedly is a former high-ranking member of the Russian private military contractor Wagner Group, has sought asylum in Norway. The Norwegian Directorate of Immigration confirmed Monday to The Associated Press that Andrey Medvedev has sought shelter in Norway. Last week, police in Arctic Norway said a person had illegally entered from Russia by crossing the two countries’ border. It is believed that person was identical with Medvedev. According to the Norwegian news agency NTB, the man has been on the run since he defected from the Wagner Group on July 6. He reportedly has told a Russian human rights group that he is ready to tell everything he knows about the Wagner Group.
Biden admin preparing to ask Congress to approve sale of F-16 jets to Turkey
The Biden administration is preparing to ask Congress to approve the sale of 40 F-16 fighter jets to Turkey, after weighing a Turkish request for the planes for more than a year, congressional sources familiar with the deliberations told CNN. If approved, the sale would be among the largest arms...
At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst airplane crash in 30 years
At least 68 people were killed Sunday when an aircraft went down near the city of Pokhara in central Nepal, a government official said, the country’s deadliest plane crash in more than 30 years. Seventy-two people — four crew members and 68 passengers — were on board the ATR...
