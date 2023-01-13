Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
WWE Raw Star Has A Reputation For Missing Flights
WWE Raw star Dominik Mysterio has admitted that he has a reputation for missing flights to get to WWE events. Dominik recently spoke on the K100 podcast about his WWE career so far. Despite only wrestling for the company for a few years, Dominik has seen the management teams change...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Debuts At IMPACT Hard To Kill
A former WWE star has debuted at tonight’s IMPACT Hard To Kill pay-per-view. On the January 5 edition of IMPACT on AXS TV, Bully Ray orchestrated a vicious attack on IMPACT authority figure Scott D’Amore. The following week, Gail Kim announced that IMPACT Wrestling was naming a Director...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star To Make AEW Debut In Championship Match
One former WWE star was just announced to be making an upcoming appearance on AEW Dynamite. Find out who it is!. On tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage (January 13) a preview of upcoming matches set for AEW Dynamite included one very interesting name. As announced on AEW Rampage, Kushida...
wrestletalk.com
Fiery Backstage Brawl On WWE SmackDown
There was an epic brawl backstage at WWE SmackDown tonight (January 13) between two stars of the WWE Women’s division. After Adam Pearce flat out told Sonya Deville that he wasn’t going to be just gifting her another shot at Charlotte Flair’s WWE SmackDown Women’s championship, Deville set out to earn one.
wrestletalk.com
Former AEW Star Promises Big Things Following Release
A former AEW star has promised big things for the new year following their exit from the company. At IMPACT Hard To Kill, Frankie Kazarian appeared for an in-ring promo where he officially announced that he had signed a long term contract with IMPACT Wrestling. Later, reports revealed that Kazarian had asked for and was granted his release from All Elite Wrestling.
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
'1,000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Reveals Shocking Weight Loss Transformation After Months In Rehab
She put in the work! 1,000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton showed off her astonishing weight loss transformation after checking into an Ohio rehab facility in late 2021 to work on her eating and alcohol habits. On Tuesday, January 3, Slaton took to TikTok to showcase her new look. The TLC star sported a deep red, v-neck tank top, with fans gushing about her visible weight loss in the comments section. '1,000-LB SISTERS' STAR TAMMY SLATON WARNED SHE'S GOING TO 'DIE' DUE TO HER WEIGHT AFTER SHE 'QUIT BREATHING' IN SHOCKING SNEAK PEEKOne user wrote, "Tammy you are looking good!...
wrestletalk.com
Did Braun Strowman Beat Gunther For WWE Intercontinental Championship On SmackDown
Tonight’s (January 13) Friday night SmackDown kicked off with a big championship match to start the show between Braun Strowman and GUNTHER. Putting his Intercontinental Championship on the line, GUNTHER had Imperium in his corner as he took on Braun Strowman with the title on the line. In the...
wrestletalk.com
Did Sami Zayn Eliminate Roman Reigns’ ‘Kevin Owens Problem’ On SmackDown?
Find out what happened in the WWE SmackDown main event when Kevin Owens faced off against Honorary Uce, Sami Zayn. On tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown (January 13) Sami Zayn had clear orders from Roman Reigns: to beat Kevin Owens. In an earlier backstage segment with Paul Heyman, Zayn...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Granted Release
An AEW star has been granted their release from the company. As previously reported, William Regal was granted his release from All Elite Wrestling at the tail end of 2022 after requesting to return to WWE to be closer to his son. It now seems like Regal wasn’t the only AEW talent to be granted their release at the end of the year.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Addresses Popular Faction Reunion Rumors
Axel Tischer (fka WWE’s Alexander Wolfe) has addressed rumors about Eric Young potentially returning to WWE, and a possible SAnitY reunion. With numerous stars returning to WWE under the Triple H regime, it has been heavily speculated that the members of the former WWE faction SAnitY will soon re-join the company.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Signs With IMPACT Wrestling
IMPACT Wrestling has officially announced the signing of ex-WWE star Santino Marella, following the former Intercontinental Champion’s appearance at Hard To Kill 2023. At the January 13 pay-per-view, Marella was introduced as the Director of Authority. With his new role, Marella restarted the Digital Media Championship bout after the...
wrestletalk.com
Former Champion Returns To The Ring At IMPACT Tapings January 14
A former WWE and IMPACT champion made her return to the ring at the January 14 IMPACT Wrestling TV taping. Following the January 13 Hard To Kill pay-per-view, IMPACT held a set of TV tapings in the Center Stage Theater in Atlanta, Georgia. Spoilers from the taping are on the...
wrestletalk.com
Top IMPACT Star Discusses How They Kept Return A Surprise
A top IMPACT Wrestling star has discussed how they kept their recent return a surprise. Bully Ray is a WWE Hall of Famer and bonafide legend in the industry. He first rose to prominence in ECW before he and his tag team partner D-Von signed with WWE. After a legendary...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Legend Spotted Working At Burger Drive-Thru
You’ll never guess what major WWE star and professional wrestling icon was spotted working a drive-thru window in Nevada!. If you happen to live somewhere in Nevada, it is possible that you could bump into one WWE legend in an unlikely locale!. WWE icon Stone Cold Steve Austin is...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Legend Declares Himself Royal Rumble Entrant Before Being Attacked On SmackDown
A WWE legend appeared on SmackDown but was met by an unfriendly visitor from the roster, hell bent on insulting him before attacking!. After being missing from SmackDown for several weeks, Rey Mysterio was back on the blue brand with an announcement. Taking to the microphone, Mysterio discussed the fact...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Didn’t Particularly Care For Jerry Lawler’s One Liners
A WWE Hall of Famer says she didn’t particularly care of Jerry Lawler’s one liners, but never held it against him. During the WWE Attitude Era, Jerry Lawler became synonymous for his one liners on commentary that ranged from lewd to heavily sexually related. On one particular episode...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Executive Says Vince McMahon ‘Out Of Touch’ Claims Are Internet Wrestling Chatter
Eric Bischoff has now shared his honest thoughts on the argument that Vince McMahon is out of touch, following speculation about McMahon’s WWE involvement. Vince McMahon initially announced his retirement in July 2022, amid an investigation into ‘hush pact’ allegations. He returned to the board of directors...
wrestletalk.com
PHOTOS: MJF Shows Off Incredible Body Transformation
AEW World Champion MJF has shown off his incredible body transformation, comparing his current physique to his pre-hiatus body. MJF is currently on the run of his career. The vocal star defeated Jon Moxley to win the AEW World Title in the main event of the November 19 Full Gear pay-per-view.
wrestletalk.com
Big Match Featuring AEW Star Added To NJPW Battle In The Valley
Another major match has been added to the NJPW upcoming pay-per-view, Battle in the Valley set to feature a popular AEW star. Another AEW x NJPW crossover is set for NJPW’s upcoming Battle in the Valley as a major challenge was issued and accepted!. On the latest edition of...
