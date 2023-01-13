Read full article on original website
WWE Raw Star Has A Reputation For Missing Flights
WWE Raw star Dominik Mysterio has admitted that he has a reputation for missing flights to get to WWE events. Dominik recently spoke on the K100 podcast about his WWE career so far. Despite only wrestling for the company for a few years, Dominik has seen the management teams change...
MJF Breaks Character With Message Supporting Fellow AEW Star
AEW World Champion MJF broke character to support a fellow AEW star in a now-deleted tweet. MJF almost always posts on social media in character, making it all the more interesting when he doesn’t. On the January 13 edition of AEW Rampage, Anna Jay & Tay Melo battled Ruby...
Former WWE Star Teases Bobby Lashley Confrontation At Royal Rumble
Former WWE star Chris Masters has commented on his potential WWE return, ahead of his tease about a comeback at Royal Rumble 2023. Many surprising names often show up for Royal Rumble matches. Masters previously took to Twitter to hint that he could be one of the former WWE names slated to compete at this year’s event.
Saraya Wants This Former WWE Star In AEW
Since making her debut in AEW back at the Grand Slam episode of Dynamite in September, Saraya has been one of the most prominent names in the company’s women’s division. She wrestled her first match in almost five years back at AEW Full Gear, when she defeated Britt Baker.
‘Feeling’ In WWE Vince McMahon Could Return To TV Soon
There is reportedly at least a “feeling” in WWE that Vince McMahon could make his return to TV at some point soon. It was reported this past weekend that McMahon has already returned to his office and has been “suggesting changes” to different departments. Providing an...
Jade Cargill Sets New AEW Championship Record
TBS Champion Jade Cargill has now passed an impressive milestone, making AEW championship history. Cargill is the inaugural TBS Champion, defeating Ruby Soho in the TBS Title tournament finals on the January 5, 2022 edition of Dynamite. The dominant star has defended the gold 17 times since then, most recently...
Update On If Vince McMahon Return Affects The Rock WrestleMania Plans
An update has emerged on whether Vince McMahon returning to WWE could affect plans for the Rock to make his own comeback for WrestleMania. For what seems like an eternity, the idea has been The Rock vs Roman Reigns at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood (WrestleMania 39) this coming April, but it’s all dependent on whether The Rock can fit it into his schedule.
Uncle Howdy’s Status For January 16 WWE Raw Revealed
In recent weeks, the mysterious Uncle Howdy has made appearances on Raw and SmackDown. Howdy appeared on last week’s (January 9) episode of Raw, confronting Alexa Bliss after her vicious attack on Bianca Belair the week prior. While the identity of Uncle Howdy has not been officially revealed, former...
Huge AEW Match Jeopardized Due To ‘Stressful’ Situation
When ‘Being the Elite’ debuted on YouTube earlier today, it got fans buzzing about the ‘stressful situation’ discussed in the video. With wild rumors flying about, more clarification comes this evening (January 16) from the Wrestling Observer daily update. During the edition of BTE, the Young...
Latest WWE Viral Mystery Heats Up With More Stars Involved
In the latest viral campaign that accompanies WWE programming, another clue has been revealed as a mystery continues to involve more stars. The NXT Anonymous twitter handle has been showing creepy videos taken while the NXT stars that feature in them are seemingly unaware. This time around, Chase U seems...
Former AEW Star Promises Big Things Following Release
A former AEW star has promised big things for the new year following their exit from the company. At IMPACT Hard To Kill, Frankie Kazarian appeared for an in-ring promo where he officially announced that he had signed a long term contract with IMPACT Wrestling. Later, reports revealed that Kazarian had asked for and was granted his release from All Elite Wrestling.
Huge Name Pulled From WWE Royal Rumble Advertising
Has the disappearance of one huge name from some of the WWE’s advertising images for the upcoming Royal Rumble mean he’s out?. Eagle eyed fans have spotted that a previously prominently featured WWE mega star has disappeared from the adverts in some places. With Cody Rhodes being announced...
Former WWE Star Addresses Popular Faction Reunion Rumors
Axel Tischer (fka WWE’s Alexander Wolfe) has addressed rumors about Eric Young potentially returning to WWE, and a possible SAnitY reunion. With numerous stars returning to WWE under the Triple H regime, it has been heavily speculated that the members of the former WWE faction SAnitY will soon re-join the company.
Top WWE Star ‘Feels Like’ Main Eventing WrestleMania This Year
The Road to WrestleMania is almost upon us, and we are just under two weeks away from the Royal Rumble. The winner of the Royal Rumble will go on to earn a world championship match at WrestleMania 39, likely in the show’s main event. With two nights of the...
Former WCW Star Discusses His Career Resurgence
A former WCW star has discussed his career resurgence. Crowbar, also known as Devin Storm, has worked all over the pro wrestling landscape with stints in WWF, WCW, ECW and TNA, among other promotions. His list of accolades includes being a former WCW Cruiserweight Champion and former WCW Tag Team Champion.
Veteran IMPACT Star ‘Confident’ They Will Be World Champion In 2023
Eddie Edwards is a veteran in IMPACT Wrestling, and is one of it’s current top stars. Edwards has won the World title on two different occasions, and is one of the most established names on the roster. With the new year upon us, it’s the perfect time for people...
Two WWE NXT Stars Backstage At January 16 Raw Show
Ever since Triple H took control of WWE creative back in July, WWE Main Event has served as a platform for many current NXT stars to get test runs for a future main roster call-up. In the past, various names from Carmelo Hayes, Alba Fyre, Joe Gacy and Andre Chase...
Former WWE Champion Says Stephanie McMahon Will ‘Definitely Be Missed’
Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston has addressed former Chairwoman and co-CEO Stephanie McMahon’s WWE departure. On January 10, Stephanie shared a public statement announcing her resignation from her roles in WWE. Speaking with Shakiel Mahjouri for SHAK Wrestling, Kofi Kingston noted that Stephanie did so much for the company,...
All-Atlantic Championship Match & More Announced For AEW Dynamite
A stacked card has been announced for next week’s (January 18) episode of AEW Dynamite. It was announced on this week’s show that Bryan Danielson will take part in his second weekly match on his quest to become the number one contender for the AEW World Championship, when he takes on Bandido.
Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Signs With IMPACT Wrestling
IMPACT Wrestling has officially announced the signing of ex-WWE star Santino Marella, following the former Intercontinental Champion’s appearance at Hard To Kill 2023. At the January 13 pay-per-view, Marella was introduced as the Director of Authority. With his new role, Marella restarted the Digital Media Championship bout after the...
