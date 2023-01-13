‘Days of Our Lives’ actor Quinn Redeker dead at 86

Quinn Redeker, a longtime soap opera actor who played roles in “Days of Our Lives” and “The Young and the Restless,” died Dec. 20 in Los Angeles. He was 86.

Redeker, who also received an Academy Award nomination for best screenplay for the 1978 movie “The Deer Hunter,” died of natural causes, his agent, Christopher Hartman, told CNN.

Redeker excelled as a villain in soap operas, playing Alex Marshall in 848 episodes of “Days of Our Lives” from 1979 to 1987, according to IMDb.com. He also played con man Rex Sterling in 221 episodes of “The Young and the Restless” from 1979 to 2000, according to the movie database website.

Redeker made guest appearances on many television series for three decades, Variety reported. His credits include guest spots on “Starsky & Hutch,” “The Six Million Dollar Man,” “Cannon,” “Kojak,” “Mannix,” “Sea Hunt,” “That Girl,” and “Barnaby Jones.”

Redeker was nominated in 1989 and 1990 for Daytime Emmy Awards for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for his role in “The Young and the Restless,” Variety reported. He also won two times at the Soap Opera Digest Awards, taking a Soapy Award in 1983 for best villain in “Days of Our Lives” and a 1989 award for outstanding actor in a supporting role (daytime) for “The Young and the Restless.”

Redeker had co-starred in films such as “The Electric Horseman,” “The Candidate” and “Ordinary People,” according to Variety.

