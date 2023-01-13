Read full article on original website
Squadward
3d ago
So pollution from large concentrations of people in CITIES is not a problem but poultry emissions is? First it was cows now chickens? I have an idea 💡 let's reduce the pollution, starting with closing the border.
The Best Festivals in Maryland That You Don’t Want to Miss
Maryland is home to many exciting festivals throughout the year, each one offering a unique experience for visitors. Whether you're looking for food, music, or cultural events, there's something for everyone to enjoy.
Coast Guard rescues 7 from adrift tug in Maryland
A crew member informed the Coast Guard about the vessel’s issues, stating that, ' a 1,000-foot towing line became entangled and fouled their starboard propeller.'
Ocean City Today
Eastern Shore Delegation holds first meeting of 2023
ANNAPOLIS — Members of the Eastern Shore Delegation met for their first meeting of 2023 since the 445th Maryland General Assembly convened last Wednesday. The Friday, Jan. 13 meeting welcomed delegates and senators representing the nine counties on the Shore. This year’s delegation is chaired by Del. Christopher T. Adams, R-37B. Currently, meetings are being conducted virtually.
Maryland's new governor Wes Moore on the power of second chances
"Politics is a very humbling business," said Wes Moore. "When we were first got into this race, I was polling at 1%!" Moore is a bestselling author, former Army captain, and now, as a first-time's-the-charm politician, Maryland's Democratic governor-elect. He won in a landslide, beating his Republican opponent with more than twice as many votes. "We ended up receiving 89% of the vote in Baltimore," he said.A vote of confidence from a city that's struggling with high crime rates, high poverty rates, and high unemployment rates. Sanneh asked, "A lot of smart people have been working on these issues...
PhillyBite
Maryland's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- If you are searching for a great all-you-can-eat dinner, you'll love one of Maryland's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. You'll find various options here, from the Grande Buffet & Grill in Laurel to the Yuraku Japanese Restaurant in Germantown. There's also something for every palate, from Italian and Mexican entrees to succulent seafood.
Brooke Lierman ready for ‘awesome responsibility’ as she prepares to be sworn in as Maryland comptroller
Former U.S. Senate Barbara Mikulski and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks scheduled to participate in ceremony. The post Brooke Lierman ready for ‘awesome responsibility’ as she prepares to be sworn in as Maryland comptroller appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Ever Forward captain agrees to never seek another Maryland pilot license
A ship captain who grounded the Ever Forward last year on the Chesapeake Bay has surrendered his Maryland pilotage license and agreed to never again seek one in the state.
mocoshow.com
Mega Millions Jackpot Roll Ends With $1.35 Billion Winner in Maine; Seven $10,000 or More Winners in Maryland
In Maryland, Friday’s Mega Millions drawing produced seven third-tier winning tickets. Six of those tickets are worth $10,000 each, and one delivered a $20,000 prize because the winner added the Megaplier option to the ticket. The winning numbers in the drawing were 30, 43, 45, 46, 61; and the Mega Ball was 14. The Megaplier was 2X.
foxbaltimore.com
Mega Millions $1.35B jackpot hit, 7 Maryland players win third-tier prizes
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — While one person struck gold in Maine winning the Mega Millions $1.35 billion jackpot, seven others in Maryland received a portion of the prize from Friday's drawing. The Maryland Lottery said six of the winning tickets are worth $10,000, and one at $20,000 because the winner...
Bay Net
Winter Turkey Season Opens Across Maryland January 19
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announces the opening of the winter turkey season, which runs statewide from Jan. 19-21 for hunters who did not harvest a turkey during the 2022 fall season. Hunting hours are from one half-hour before sunrise to one half-hour after sunset....
foxbaltimore.com
New bill proposes restrictions on legal gun owners
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Governor-elect Wes Moore is due to take office Wednesday, ending an eight-year run for outgoing Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and republicans holding that position. Maryland Republicans are the minority in both the State House and Senate. Political Analyst John Dedie says this could be a sign...
newsfromthestates.com
Political Notes: Four more for the Moore team, plus the roster of Black Caucus leaders and an MLK Day fair housing event
With just days remaining until he takes office, Gov.-elect Wes Moore (D) on Friday selected four more people to take leadership positions in his administration. A couple are holdovers from the cabinet of outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan (R). Moore said he would nominate Russell Strickland as the secretary of Emergency...
Cape Gazette
DNREC renews Clean Delaware’s land application permit
The state has reauthorized the agricultural utilization permit allowing for Milton-based Clean Delaware to continue the land application of biosolids, septage and other approved wastes at the company’s locations in Milton and Harbeson. Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Secretary Shawn Garvin issued an order Jan. 3...
CBS News
'Not just an admirer': Gov.-elect Wes Moore to take oath on Frederick Douglass Bible at swearing-in ceremony
BALTIMORE - Wes Moore will put his hand on the Frederick Douglass Bible on Wednesday when he is sworn in as Maryland's next governor. Moore's inauguration ceremony will begin at noon on Wednesday at the State House in Annapolis. When he takes oath, the governor-elect, who defeated Republican Dan Cox...
Legislators aim to restrict where guns can be carried in Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The first bill proposed by Maryland legislators in the 2023 session aims to sharply restrict where tens of thousands of people with newly-minted concealed weapon permits can actually carry their guns. Opponents of the bill are vowing a fight all the way to the Supreme Court,...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland legislative leaders prioritize filling state job vacancies
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland legislative leaders are making a new priority to fill vacancies across state government. Some state agencies have anywhere from 10% to 30% vacancies. According to the Maryland Department of Budget and Management, the state has 10,000 open positions to fill, which includes budgeted and unbudgeted positions, as well as 2,800 abolished positions.
Sheetz, Wawa, Primanti Bros., Hershey’s on Gov.-elect Shapiro’s inaugural party menu
Guests at Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s inaugural party Tuesday night will nibble on potato chips, sip famous Farm Show milkshakes and fill their plates with sandwiches from convenience store rivals Sheetz and Wawa. It’s only fitting the celebration for Pennsylvania’s 48th governor showcase some of the state’s top food and...
Nottingham MD
NASA Wallops rocket launch to be visible in Maryland on Monday
BALTIMORE, MD—A rocket launch will be visible in the skies over Maryland on Monday evening, weather-permitting. NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility will support the launch of Rocket Lab USA‘s first Electron rocket from Virginia at 6 p.m. EST, Monday, January 23. The 59-foot-tall Electron rocket will lift off...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission sends Delta-8 report to lawmakers seeking regulation
A state panel released its report into an unregulated cannabis product that's technically legal to buy in Maryland stores without a prescription. The Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission wants the psychoactive product called Delta-8 to be regulated. After much research over months, the commission released recommendations to the General Assembly. |...
Maryland family faces fines over crowing rooster Wilbur
After a neighbor voiced concerns about the rooster's crowing, the Maryland family was issued fines for the noise
Comments / 4