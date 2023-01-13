ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 4

Squadward
3d ago

So pollution from large concentrations of people in CITIES is not a problem but poultry emissions is? First it was cows now chickens? I have an idea 💡 let's reduce the pollution, starting with closing the border.

Reply(3)
12
Related
Ocean City Today

Eastern Shore Delegation holds first meeting of 2023

ANNAPOLIS — Members of the Eastern Shore Delegation met for their first meeting of 2023 since the 445th Maryland General Assembly convened last Wednesday. The Friday, Jan. 13 meeting welcomed delegates and senators representing the nine counties on the Shore. This year’s delegation is chaired by Del. Christopher T. Adams, R-37B. Currently, meetings are being conducted virtually.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland's new governor Wes Moore on the power of second chances

"Politics is a very humbling business," said Wes Moore. "When we were first got into this race, I was polling at 1%!" Moore is a bestselling author, former Army captain, and now, as a first-time's-the-charm politician, Maryland's Democratic governor-elect. He won in a landslide, beating his Republican opponent with more than twice as many votes. "We ended up receiving 89% of the vote in Baltimore," he said.A vote of confidence from a city that's struggling with high crime rates, high poverty rates, and high unemployment rates.   Sanneh asked, "A lot of smart people have been working on these issues...
MARYLAND STATE
PhillyBite

Maryland's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants

- If you are searching for a great all-you-can-eat dinner, you'll love one of Maryland's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. You'll find various options here, from the Grande Buffet & Grill in Laurel to the Yuraku Japanese Restaurant in Germantown. There's also something for every palate, from Italian and Mexican entrees to succulent seafood.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Winter Turkey Season Opens Across Maryland January 19

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announces the opening of the winter turkey season, which runs statewide from Jan. 19-21 for hunters who did not harvest a turkey during the 2022 fall season. Hunting hours are from one half-hour before sunrise to one half-hour after sunset....
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

New bill proposes restrictions on legal gun owners

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Governor-elect Wes Moore is due to take office Wednesday, ending an eight-year run for outgoing Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and republicans holding that position. Maryland Republicans are the minority in both the State House and Senate. Political Analyst John Dedie says this could be a sign...
MARYLAND STATE
Cape Gazette

DNREC renews Clean Delaware’s land application permit

The state has reauthorized the agricultural utilization permit allowing for Milton-based Clean Delaware to continue the land application of biosolids, septage and other approved wastes at the company’s locations in Milton and Harbeson. Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Secretary Shawn Garvin issued an order Jan. 3...
MILTON, DE
Wbaltv.com

Maryland legislative leaders prioritize filling state job vacancies

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland legislative leaders are making a new priority to fill vacancies across state government. Some state agencies have anywhere from 10% to 30% vacancies. According to the Maryland Department of Budget and Management, the state has 10,000 open positions to fill, which includes budgeted and unbudgeted positions, as well as 2,800 abolished positions.
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

NASA Wallops rocket launch to be visible in Maryland on Monday

BALTIMORE, MD—A rocket launch will be visible in the skies over Maryland on Monday evening, weather-permitting. NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility will support the launch of Rocket Lab USA‘s first Electron rocket from Virginia at 6 p.m. EST, Monday, January 23. The 59-foot-tall Electron rocket will lift off...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy