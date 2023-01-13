Read full article on original website
Related
Futures slip ahead of Goldman, MS earnings as China data hits sentiment
Jan 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures started the week lower ahead of quarterly results from Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, with downbeat economic data from China denting investor sentiment globally on Tuesday.
fundselectorasia.com
Best and worst performing in fixed income in 2022
While some equity sub-segments were able to generate positive returns despite the difficult year last year, all fixed income sub-segments classified by FE fundinfo available to Hong Kong retail investors posted negative returns. Hong Kong dollar bond funds was the only category that narrowly avoided a double-digit loss last year,...
European borrowers start year with record 170 billion euro debt sale spree
Jan 17 (Reuters) - European debt sales have had their fastest start to the year on record as governments and financial institutions take advantage of borrowing costs falling from multi-year highs.
Toyota Targets Baseline Production Volume of 10.6M Vehicles For 2023; Adds Hint Of Caution
Toyota Motor Corp TM said it could produce up to 10.6 million vehicles in 2023. However, Toyota flagged supply chain crisis issues and the pandemic resurgence. The production target is vulnerable to a downward risk fluctuation range of approximately 10%. Toyota had to make several changes to its production plan...
China developers' debt risks persist after support policies' slow start
HONG KONG, Jan 17 (Reuters) - China's Country Garden (2007.HK) had some rare good news for the cash-squeezed property sector with an offshore debt repayment on Tuesday, but a closer look reveals just how much developers may still struggle to access capital, developers and analysts said.
Microsoft says it will roll out ChatGPT on its own AI service after reports it will invest $10 billion into OpenAI
Microsoft said Azure OpenAI is now generally available for everyone to use and it plans to make ChatGPT available through the service.
fundselectorasia.com
Allspring Global Investments opens Hong Kong office
Allspring Global Investments announced on Monday that it has opened its newly-licensed office in Hong Kong and named Linda Luk as the head of sales for north Asia. “We’re thrilled to welcome [Luk] to lead our newly-licensed Hong Kong office,”. “She has deep experience and proven expertise across the...
Comments / 0