fundselectorasia.com

Best and worst performing in fixed income in 2022

While some equity sub-segments were able to generate positive returns despite the difficult year last year, all fixed income sub-segments classified by FE fundinfo available to Hong Kong retail investors posted negative returns. Hong Kong dollar bond funds was the only category that narrowly avoided a double-digit loss last year,...
Reuters

China developers' debt risks persist after support policies' slow start

HONG KONG, Jan 17 (Reuters) - China's Country Garden (2007.HK) had some rare good news for the cash-squeezed property sector with an offshore debt repayment on Tuesday, but a closer look reveals just how much developers may still struggle to access capital, developers and analysts said.
fundselectorasia.com

Allspring Global Investments opens Hong Kong office

Allspring Global Investments announced on Monday that it has opened its newly-licensed office in Hong Kong and named Linda Luk as the head of sales for north Asia. “We’re thrilled to welcome [Luk] to lead our newly-licensed Hong Kong office,”. “She has deep experience and proven expertise across the...

