Magnolia, TX

‘Gruesome scene at best’: Texas man accused of decapitating wife

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
MAGNOLIA, Texas — A Texas man is accused of murdering his wife, leaving her decapitated in a small home in a rural area, authorities said Wednesday.

Jared James Dicus, 21, of Magnolia, was charged with murder in the death of Anggy Diaz, 21, of Magnolia, the Waller County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Deputies were called to a residence in a rural area of Waller County just before 4:30 p.m. CST, KHOU-TV reported. Deputies found Diaz, an apparent victim of knife wounds, Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry told the television station.

Diaz’s head was decapitated, and the sheriff said the scene was bloody, KTRK-TV reported. The woman’s headless body was left inside the house, according to KHOU.

“A portion of the body was dismembered, and the residence was covered in blood,’ Guidry told reporters. “Gruesome scene at best.

“Everything happened on the property. And all parts and pieces were recovered and submitted for evidence.”

According to the news release from the sheriff’s office, Dicus allegedly confessed to his wife’s death.

The couple was married in October 2022, KPRC-TV reported. Waller County Judge Trey Duhon posted a smiling picture of the couple on Facebook shortly after the ceremony. The photo has since been removed from his page.

“Out of respect for the families, I have taken down my photo with the couple and the post announcing their marriage, primarily due to the insensitive nature of some comments that were being made on that post,” Duhon wrote.

Friends described the marriage as a happy one, although there had been some disturbance calls in the past, KPRC reported.

“But nothing to this level of violence,” Guidry told reporters.

It was unclear if the calls were related to Dicus or his older brother, who allegedly also lived in the area, KTRK reported.

“Diaz was this little ray of sunshine in his life,” a neighbor who grew up with Dicus told the television station. “She was optimistic. He made her happy, and she kept him in good spirits.”

Dicus is being held at the Waller County Jail. Bail was set at $500,000, online court records show.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help raise money for Diaz’s funeral. A vigil in her honor will be held on Saturday, according to KHOU.

©2022 Cox Media Group

