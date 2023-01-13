Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
During his visit to El Paso, Mayor Eric Adams Made A Bold Statement, Calling The Migrant Surge a "National Crisis"Philosophy BloggerEl Paso, TX
Basketball MVP Traded In Major DealOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Brooklyn Nets Lose Another Star Player To InjuryOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Related
NBA
NBA family reacts to Ja Morant's incredible dunk
Ja Morant had already blessed the NBA evening with an all-time highlight once his astounding, above-the-box chasedown block on Bennedict Mathurin was ruled legal. And then the dunk happened. Ja saw daylight. Jalen Smith went up to contest. Ja reared back. And back. And back. *BOOM*. The detonation set off...
NBA
Utah Jazz to Celebrate Former All-Stars
The Utah Jazz are set to celebrate four former All-Stars during the month of January prior to the team’s hosting of the 2023 NBA All-Star weekend, Feb. 17-19. Deron Williams, Mehmet Okur, and Leonard “Truck” Robinson will be in attendance for the game against Philadelphia on Jan. 14 with Adrian Dantley being recognized at the game against Dallas on Jan. 28.
Pelicans vs Cavs: A View From The Other Side
Cavaliers writer sits down with Pelicans Scoop to discuss the upcoming matchup.
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Pelicans
The Wine & Gold finally return home after a grueling five-game, 10-day trip across three time zones – welcoming C.J. McCollum and the Pelicans to town for an MLK Day matinee at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Cavaliers finished their recent roadie with a 2-3 mark after dropping the trip...
NBA
The Four Agreements on the Four-Game Trip
After a fourth quarter barrage where the Thunder played its best basketball of the night against the Brooklyn Nets, and perhaps its best basketball on the four-game road trip overall, OKC hit the locker room, heading home with a 112-102 victory in hand. The win was the third in four...
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Jan. 16
There will be plenty of early basketball Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Among the afternoon matchups will be the Cavaliers hosting the Pelicans, two young teams hoping to make deep runs in the playoffs. The Bucks will also be playing, taking on a Pacers team without Tyrese Haliburton (knee). As far as the late games go, the Lakers will play the second game of a back-to-back set when they host the Rockets. Let’s dig into the main Yahoo slate and highlight some players to target for your lineups.
NBA
"Great Stuff Down The Stretch" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over Orlando
There’s one thing you can say about this Utah Jazz team — they’re always entertaining. No matter the odds or circumstances, the Jazz are going to be a team that fights until the end — and Friday night in Vivint Arena was more of the same. Thanks to clutch play on both ends of the court, Utah pulled out the 112-108 victory over Orlando.
NBA
Jim Eichenhofer on CJ McCollum's recent performance, postseason polls | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi is joined by Pelicans writer Jim Eichenhofer to discuss New Orleans' recent loss to the red hot Celtics in Boston, CJ McCollum’s recent streak of huge games and his case for making his first All-Star game, as well as the upcoming schedule.
NBA
Defensive Effort Fuels Thunder Win
The Thunder faced a difficult challenge on the second night of a back-to-back. After defeating the 76ers handily on Thursday night, the team traveled back to the Central Time zone and had to get back to zero-and-zero to take on the Chicago Bulls and a confident Zach LaVine on Friday night.
NBA
Versus Lakers, 76ers Begin Los Angeles Stay | Gameday Report 43/82
The 76ers (26-16) are Los Angeles-bound, visiting the Lakers (19-23) Sunday, hunting a perfect back-to-back to start their five-game visit with the Western Conference. The trip began Saturday at Utah, as the Sixers took a 118-117 win over the Jazz (22-24) in a game that came down to the final seconds.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 16, 2023
Heading out on the longest road trip of the season without two of your best players doesn’t seem like a great combination, but New Orleans (26-17) has a chance to finish with a winning record on this five-game excursion Monday. In a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day matinee, the Pelicans visit Cleveland (27-17) at 2 p.m. Central. Pregame coverage on Bally Sports and 99.5 FM starts at 1:30. Week 14 of the NBA schedule for NOLA is an all-Eastern Conference docket, featuring today at Cleveland; Wednesday (home) and Sunday (away) matchups vs. the Miami Heat (24-20); and a Friday road tilt at Orlando (16-28).
NBA
Hornets To Honor Aaron Randolph As Second Social Justice Power Forward Recipient Of 2022-23 Season
January 16, 2023 – The Charlotte Hornets today will honor Aaron Randolph, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Carolina Youth Coalition (CYC), as part of the season-long Social Justice Power Forward Program, an initiative launched this season by Hornets Sports & Entertainment. Randolph is the second of five individuals to be recognized this season for making a difference in the realm of social justice issues, powering through obstacles and pushing forward a positive impact. In addition to a special pregame VIP experience where he will meet Coach Clifford, Randolph will be recognized prior to the National Anthem and during an on-court presentation during the team’s matchup against the Boston Celtics.
NBA
LeBron James becomes 2nd player to score 38,000 career points
LeBron James continued his march toward the NBA’s all-time scoring mark on Sunday and, along the way, picked up another milestone. James surpassed the 38,000-point mark with a first-quarter jumper, becoming the second player in league lore (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is the other) to cross that scoring mark. He nailed the shot — a 20-foot jumper over P.J. Tucker off an assist from Russell Westbrook — with 5:43 left in the first quarter to give the Lakers a 20-17 lead.
NBA
PODCAST » Dame Talks Fourth Quarters And All-Star On The Brief Case
A happy Friday to those of you who get weekends off. Since we've reached the midway point of the 2022-23 season, it seems like a good opportunity to catch up with Damian Lillard, who put up 50 points on 57 percent shooting in Thursday night's loss to the Cavaliers at Moda Center. Dame had plenty to say about a host of topics, which you can listen to below on the 17th edition of The Brief Case podcast...
NBA
Magic Erase Double-Digit Deficit Again, But Lose Another Heartbreaker
Markelle Fultz posted 20 points, including a game-tying free throw with 14.2 seconds left, Franz Wagner scored 19 points and Bol Bol had 17 in his first game against his former team, but it wasn’t enough as Nikola Jokic sank a game-winning 3-pointer with 0.2 seconds left in the Orlando Magic’s 119-116 loss on Sunday night to the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena.
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Timberwolves
After notching a dramatic win on Thursday night, the Wine & Gold look to close out their five-game roadie with a winning mark when they take on the Timberwolves at the Target Center. The Cavaliers are coming off one of their best road wins of the year – blowing past...
NBA
Keys to the Game - Bulls vs Warriors (01.15.23)
The Bulls (19-24) look to snap a three-game losing streak this afternoon in welcoming the defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors (21-21) to the United Center. This afternoon is also the second time the Bulls and Warriors have squared-off this season. Back on December 2 in San Francisco, the Dubs came away with a 119-111 victory. Nikola Vučević led the Bulls that night with 23 points and 11 rebounds, while Golden State was paced by Jordan Poole’s game-high 30 points, and Kevon Looney’s 12 boards.
NBA
Three Things to Know: Lakers vs. 76ers 1-15-23
Coming off a difficult double-overtime loss on Thursday, the Lakers (19-23) are back in action against the 76ers (25-16) on Sunday night. The game tips at 6:30 p.m. PT on Spectrum SportsNet, NBA TV, and 710 ESPN Radio. Below are three things to know ahead of the matchup:. NO REST...
NBA
Losing Streak Ends, Dame Passes Clyde Again In Win Versus Mavs
PORTLAND -- The Portland Trail Blazers have had a difficult time winning close games during a five-game losing streak. Luckily, they didn’t have to worry about that issue Saturday night. The Trail Blazers led by as many as 26 points in the fourth quarter and were able to rest...
NBA
Brogdon off the Bench is Utterly Unfair
What the Celtics have in Malcolm Brogdon is utterly unfair. Think about this: Boston was without soon-to-be two-time All-Star guard Jaylen Brown Saturday night in Charlotte, and then it lost Brown’s replacement in the starting lineup, super role player Derrick White, just four minutes into the game. And where...
Comments / 0