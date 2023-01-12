Barcelona transfer news: Latest January window updates on winter player signings, loans and deals for 2023 including Neves, Kante

Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Manchester United 6-0 Liverpool: United dominate rivals to kick off 2023
Manchester United picked up a resounding 6-0 win over arch-rivals Liverpool in the WSL, as they supplemented their goal difference massively in the title race. With Chelsea taking on Arsenal at the Emirates at the same time, the game presented a huge opportunity for United to cut the gap between themselves and Emma Hayes’ side. And they did just that, while also providing themselves with huge momentum as they head into the business end of the campaign.
CBS Sports
Real Madrid vs. Barcelona score: Xavi's men dominate El Clasico as Gavi, Pedri and Robert Lewandowski score
It was a one-sided affair where Barca were as sharp as they've been all season. After winning everything there is to win as a player for Barcelona, Xavi has won his first trophy as manager of the club in a 3-1 victory over Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday. It's a victory that shows both that Barcelona are back and that their academy approach is bearing fruit at the highest levels again with Gavi having a goal and two assists to match Robert Lewandowski's goal and an assist.
Barcelona 'humiliation' talk disrespectful to Real Madrid - Carlo Ancelotti
Carlo Ancelotti denied that Real Madrid's 3-1 loss to Barcelona in the Spanish Supercopa final was a "sporting humiliation" on Sunday.
brytfmonline.com
Paris Saint-Germain confirms the departure of Sarabia and Vitoria de Guimarães says goodbye to Antonin Cortes
Vitória de Guimarães said goodbye to Antonin Cortes and, in the end, Simeone may not leave Atlético Madrid. Guimarães victory: Winger Antonin Cortés left the club from Guimarães after bolstering Minho’s side at the start of the 2022/23 season on loan from Spanish side Granada. After strengthening the squad coached by Moreno in July 2022, in a “free” deal that included an €800,000 buy-out option, the 22-year-old Spanish winger made his debut for the Victorians on August 4, 2022, in a loss to Croatia from Hajduk Split (3- 1), in the first leg of the third qualifying round of the European Conference League. The winger wore the Vitoria shirt for the last time on October 15, 2022, in the 3-1 victory over Canelas, for the third round of the Portuguese Cup, after counting 147 official minutes. The striker was a Spain Under-21 international, who represented Málaga, Rayo Vallecano and Granada before joining the club from Guimarães.
Manchester United 'In Running' For Top Midfielder Ahead Of Summer Move
Manchester United are said to be in the running to sign a top midfielder this summer according to a new report.
Sergio Aguero scores on his return in the Kings League before copying Lionel Messi's celebration
Aguero got on the scoresheet for his own Kings League franchise KuniSports before making for the corner flag and replicating Messi's hands-behind-the-ears pose.
Report: No Breakthrough Between Chelsea And PSV For Noni Madueke
There is yet to be a breakthrough in the negotiations between Chelsea and PSV for Noni Madueke.
ng-sportingnews.com
Ligue 1 top goal scorers 2022-2023: Updated golden boot table in France
With the rise of PSG as a global force in recent years, the Paris-based club enters every year expecting to win every trophy and the defending champions currently find themselves atop the Ligue 1 table once again. That has translated to the Ligue 1 top goal scorers table. Kylian Mbappe,...
Arsenal enquire about signing Barcelona duo Raphinha and Ferran Torres
The Gunners are looking for alternative players to Mykhaylo Mudryk, who looked set to join before opting for Chelsea
ng-sportingnews.com
What are the biggest football stadiums in England? Wembley, Old Trafford capacities and more
Manchester United have started plans to redevelop Old Trafford, with the possibility that the stadium's capacity of 74,310 could be increased. Old Trafford is already one of the largest football grounds in England, although, with issues such as a leaking roof, it has been clear for some time that the ground is in need of modernisation.
Manchester United Already Lining Up Move For Star Striker
Manchester United are reportedly already lining up a move for a star striker that is taking Serie A by storm.
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Liverpool, Hibs, Aberdeen, Dundee Utd, Porteous, Cho, Clarkson, MacLeod
Blackburn Rovers are poised to make a six-figure offer for Hibernian centre-half Ryan Porteous after Udinese were unable to agree a transfer fee for the 23-year-old. (Sunday Mail) Celtic target Aissa Laidouni says he is staying at Ferencvaros as the 26-year-old Tunisia midfielder wants to continue playing in European competition...
Tottenham's Richarlison blasts 'disrespectful' Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale
Richarlison said Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was "disrespectful" to Tottenham fans by celebrating in front of them.
brytfmonline.com
Cantona: “Ronaldo still doesn’t realize he’s not 25 anymore”
Eric Cantona, the glory of Manchester United, who wore the same number 7 shirt as Cristiano Ronaldo, considered that the Portuguese striker had not yet understood that he was already close to 38 years old and that he was in the denial stage. “There are two types of players at...
