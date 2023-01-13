ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Everton 1-2 Southampton: What Lampard said

Everton manager Frank Lampard, speaking to Match of the Day: "It's obviously difficult and disappointing, especially when you go 1-0 up. It's a tough game, there's a lot of tension for both teams I think. We deserved to be 1-0 in the first half with the passion in our game.
BBC

Atalanta 8-2 Salernitana: Ademola Lookman scores twice in rout

Atalanta became the first team to score eight goals in a Serie A game since 1996 as they demolished Salernitana. Jeremie Boga netted for Atalanta and Boulaye Dia levelled before Ademola Lookman's penalty put the hosts back ahead. Giorgio Scalvini, Teun Koopmeiners and Rasmus Hojlund made it 5-1 at the...
OnlyHomers

Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment

The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
BBC

Australian Open 2023: Nick Kyrgios withdraws from home Grand Slam

Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website and app. Home favourite Nick Kyrgios pulled out of the Australian Open with a knee injury the day before he...
BBC

Jonathan Tomkinson: Norwich City loan US defender to Stevenage

Norwich City have loaned American defender Jonathan Tomkinson to League Two side Stevenage for the remainder of the season. The Texas-born centre-back joined the Canaries following a trial at rivals Ipswich Town, and has made three senior appearances for the Championship club. Tomkinson, 20, came through the academy set-up at...
BBC

Heineken Champions Cup: Saracens 48-28 Lyon

Tries: Lozowski, Daly 3, Riccioni, Christie, Earl Cons: Goode 5 Pen: Goode. Elliot Daly scored a first-half hat-trick as Saracens claimed a bonus-point win over Lyon to maintain their winning start in the Heineken Champions Cup. Alex Lozowski opened the scoring before Daly crossed three times in seven minutes as...
Reuters

Rugby-Wallabies coach Rennie sacked, Jones takes over

SYDNEY, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Australia coach Dave Rennie was sacked on Monday with former England boss Eddie Jones returning to the job he held from 2001 to 2005 after being handed a deal to take him through the 2027 World Cup on home soil.
BBC

Logan Holgate: Rugby match tribute after player dies 18

A rugby league match will be paused to honour a "rising star" of the game who died suddenly. Logan Holgate, 18, who played for Hensingham Amateur Rugby League Club in Whitehaven, Cumbria, died on Wednesday. Tributes to the "brilliant young man" who "played with distinction" have been paid by his...

