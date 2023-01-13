Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Everton 1-2 Southampton: What Lampard said
Everton manager Frank Lampard, speaking to Match of the Day: "It's obviously difficult and disappointing, especially when you go 1-0 up. It's a tough game, there's a lot of tension for both teams I think. We deserved to be 1-0 in the first half with the passion in our game.
BBC
Real Madrid 1-3 Barcelona: Gavi stars as Xavi secures first trophy with Spanish Super Cup win
Xavi claimed his first trophy as Barcelona manager after a comfortable victory over rivals Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final. The La Liga leaders dominated the match in Saudi Arabia and took the lead when 18-year-old Gavi fired in from Robert Lewandowski's pass. Lewandowski struck just before half...
BBC
Atalanta 8-2 Salernitana: Ademola Lookman scores twice in rout
Atalanta became the first team to score eight goals in a Serie A game since 1996 as they demolished Salernitana. Jeremie Boga netted for Atalanta and Boulaye Dia levelled before Ademola Lookman's penalty put the hosts back ahead. Giorgio Scalvini, Teun Koopmeiners and Rasmus Hojlund made it 5-1 at the...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Liverpool, Hibs, Aberdeen, Dundee Utd, Porteous, Cho, Clarkson, MacLeod
Blackburn Rovers are poised to make a six-figure offer for Hibernian centre-half Ryan Porteous after Udinese were unable to agree a transfer fee for the 23-year-old. (Sunday Mail) Celtic target Aissa Laidouni says he is staying at Ferencvaros as the 26-year-old Tunisia midfielder wants to continue playing in European competition...
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
BBC
Australian Open 2023: Nick Kyrgios withdraws from home Grand Slam
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website and app. Home favourite Nick Kyrgios pulled out of the Australian Open with a knee injury the day before he...
BBC
Jonathan Tomkinson: Norwich City loan US defender to Stevenage
Norwich City have loaned American defender Jonathan Tomkinson to League Two side Stevenage for the remainder of the season. The Texas-born centre-back joined the Canaries following a trial at rivals Ipswich Town, and has made three senior appearances for the Championship club. Tomkinson, 20, came through the academy set-up at...
BBC
Heineken Champions Cup: Saracens 48-28 Lyon
Tries: Lozowski, Daly 3, Riccioni, Christie, Earl Cons: Goode 5 Pen: Goode. Elliot Daly scored a first-half hat-trick as Saracens claimed a bonus-point win over Lyon to maintain their winning start in the Heineken Champions Cup. Alex Lozowski opened the scoring before Daly crossed three times in seven minutes as...
Rugby-Wallabies coach Rennie sacked, Jones takes over
SYDNEY, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Australia coach Dave Rennie was sacked on Monday with former England boss Eddie Jones returning to the job he held from 2001 to 2005 after being handed a deal to take him through the 2027 World Cup on home soil.
BBC
Logan Holgate: Rugby match tribute after player dies 18
A rugby league match will be paused to honour a "rising star" of the game who died suddenly. Logan Holgate, 18, who played for Hensingham Amateur Rugby League Club in Whitehaven, Cumbria, died on Wednesday. Tributes to the "brilliant young man" who "played with distinction" have been paid by his...
Comments / 0