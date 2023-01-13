Read full article on original website
Real Madrid 1-3 Barcelona: Gavi stars as Xavi secures first trophy with Spanish Super Cup win
Xavi claimed his first trophy as Barcelona manager after a comfortable victory over rivals Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final. The La Liga leaders dominated the match in Saudi Arabia and took the lead when 18-year-old Gavi fired in from Robert Lewandowski's pass. Lewandowski struck just before half...
Norwich City fan died an hour before 9th birthday
Tributes have been paid to a young girl who died from cancer one hour before her ninth birthday. Amber Sheehy from Norwich was diagnosed with terminal cancer in April. Her family said on social media that she died late on Saturday evening "with dignity after fighting a battle she couldn't win".
Architecturally significant pool is 'deteriorating rapidly'
Residents campaigning for the restoration of Swindon's iconic Oasis Leisure Centre claim the site is deteriorating rapidly due to neglect. Save Oasis Swindon (SOS) said it was "in a disgusting state" due to fly-tipping and a lack of security. SevenCapital, which is responsible for the site, is awaiting approval for...
Logan Holgate: Rugby match tribute after player dies 18
A rugby league match will be paused to honour a "rising star" of the game who died suddenly. Logan Holgate, 18, who played for Hensingham Amateur Rugby League Club in Whitehaven, Cumbria, died on Wednesday. Tributes to the "brilliant young man" who "played with distinction" have been paid by his...
