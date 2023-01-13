Read full article on original website
Report: Tottenham Pushing To Sign Chelsea Target Pedro Porro
Tottenham Hotspur are now actively pushing to try and sign Pedro Porro from Sporting Lisbon. Chelsea have well documented interest in the player.
SB Nation
Everton 1-0 Southampton: Live Blog & How to Watch | Halftime
Halftime Thoughts - It’s been a fun game to watch really with both sides showing some promise while attacking. The Saints have looked more creative but the Blues have done enough to keep them out. 45+2’ - Huge save for Pickford!! Ward-Prowse with a laser from distance towards the...
BBC
Real Madrid 1-3 Barcelona: Gavi stars as Xavi secures first trophy with Spanish Super Cup win
Xavi claimed his first trophy as Barcelona manager after a comfortable victory over rivals Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final. The La Liga leaders dominated the match in Saudi Arabia and took the lead when 18-year-old Gavi fired in from Robert Lewandowski's pass. Lewandowski struck just before half...
Arsenal Move Eight Points Clear Of Manchester City
Manchester City have fallen even further behind the league leaders Arsenal after The Gunners beat their North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur 2-0.
What is Sunderland's strongest back four?
Sunderland have plenty of good options in defence, but what would be the strongest four?
Report: Juventus Are Interested In Manchester City Full-Back Sergio Gomez
Italian giants Juventus are reportedly said to be interested in Sergio Gomez in this January window even though he only joined Manchester City in the summer.
Report: Chelsea Will Consider Permanent Bids For Hakim Ziyech
Chelsea will consider permanent bids from clubs interested in signing Hakim Ziyech this month and in the sum
Corry Evans reveals what Tony Mowbray said to Sunderland players after Swansea defeat
Sunderland captain keen to quickly put defeat behind them.
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen, Giakoumakis, McTominay, Cho, Cantwell, Davies, Sadiki
Giorgos Giakoumakis, who had wanted guarantees about more game time and an improved salary with Celtic, has agreed terms with J-League club Urawa Red Diamonds and the 28-year-old striker is heading to Japan for a medical, according to Japanese outlet Sponichi. (Daily Record) South Korea striker Cho Gue-sung will not...
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: “This Is Not A One-Off”
Everything is bad. This is just a fact at this point. Liverpool men didn’t even have the worst defeat of the weekend, which honestly just solidifies just how bad everything is. After a 3-0 loss to Brighton which has left everyone—from the team to the fans—reeling, it’s no wonder that we keep coming back to what Jurgen Klopp has to say about the team and the way forward. “
Brentford vs. Bournemouth, live stream, channel, time, lineups, how to watch Premier League
Brentford and Bournemouth will be looking to bounce back from their early FA Cup exits as they return to Premier League on Saturday. The Bees were knocked out of the competition in the third round by West Ham United at the weekend. Brentford currently sits in the lower half of the Premier League table while they look to climb the standings with a win in this crucial match.
BBC
Norwich City fan died an hour before 9th birthday
Tributes have been paid to a young girl who died from cancer one hour before her ninth birthday. Amber Sheehy from Norwich was diagnosed with terminal cancer in April. Her family said on social media that she died late on Saturday evening "with dignity after fighting a battle she couldn't win".
BBC
Man Utd 2-1 Man City: What Ten Hag said
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag to BT Sport: "The first half we played very well. We defended very well and broke in good opportunities. We were really happy at half-time. "After half-time we had to sub Martial, he had some complaints, and the game changed. City came in, we were not proactive. They scored. The spirit of the team is so huge, the belief is there that the game is 90 minutes and we can fight back.
SB Nation
On This Day (15 January 1972): Brown’s Boys put an end to FA Cup third round curse
Sunderland certainly had familiar opposition as they looked to end a woeful run of FA Cup exits on this day in 1972. Sheffield Wednesday were back in town having only just been up for a league fixture, whilst Black Cats boss Alan Brown had left the Owls in 1968 so that he could take up a second spell in the Roker hot seat.
Manchester United Want Facundo Pellistri To Stay At The Club
Manchester United want young winger Facundo Pellistri to stay at the club rather than leave on loan.
Soccer-Spalletti heaps praise on two-goal hero Osimhen as Napoli rout Juventus
Jan 13 (Reuters) - Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti was full of praise for striker Victor Osimhen after his side handed Juventus a 5-1 hammering on Friday to extend their lead in Serie A.
