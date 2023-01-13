ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Everton 1-0 Southampton: Live Blog & How to Watch | Halftime

Halftime Thoughts - It’s been a fun game to watch really with both sides showing some promise while attacking. The Saints have looked more creative but the Blues have done enough to keep them out. 45+2’ - Huge save for Pickford!! Ward-Prowse with a laser from distance towards the...
SB Nation

Klopp Talk: “This Is Not A One-Off”

Everything is bad. This is just a fact at this point. Liverpool men didn’t even have the worst defeat of the weekend, which honestly just solidifies just how bad everything is. After a 3-0 loss to Brighton which has left everyone—from the team to the fans—reeling, it’s no wonder that we keep coming back to what Jurgen Klopp has to say about the team and the way forward. “
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brentford vs. Bournemouth, live stream, channel, time, lineups, how to watch Premier League

Brentford and Bournemouth will be looking to bounce back from their early FA Cup exits as they return to Premier League on Saturday. The Bees were knocked out of the competition in the third round by West Ham United at the weekend. Brentford currently sits in the lower half of the Premier League table while they look to climb the standings with a win in this crucial match.
BBC

Norwich City fan died an hour before 9th birthday

Tributes have been paid to a young girl who died from cancer one hour before her ninth birthday. Amber Sheehy from Norwich was diagnosed with terminal cancer in April. Her family said on social media that she died late on Saturday evening "with dignity after fighting a battle she couldn't win".
BBC

Man Utd 2-1 Man City: What Ten Hag said

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag to BT Sport: "The first half we played very well. We defended very well and broke in good opportunities. We were really happy at half-time. "After half-time we had to sub Martial, he had some complaints, and the game changed. City came in, we were not proactive. They scored. The spirit of the team is so huge, the belief is there that the game is 90 minutes and we can fight back.
SB Nation

On This Day (15 January 1972): Brown’s Boys put an end to FA Cup third round curse

Sunderland certainly had familiar opposition as they looked to end a woeful run of FA Cup exits on this day in 1972. Sheffield Wednesday were back in town having only just been up for a league fixture, whilst Black Cats boss Alan Brown had left the Owls in 1968 so that he could take up a second spell in the Roker hot seat.

Comments / 0

Community Policy