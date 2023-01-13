Tunefind’s 2022 Top TV Placements Show Sync Opportunities for Catalog Tracks Are Stronger Than Ever

Read full article on original website
‘Daily Show’ guest host Leslie Jones ‘ready to go kill it’
“The Daily Show” returns Tuesday, Jan. 17 for its first show in the post-Trevor Noah era — with Leslie Jones as the first of its rotating roster of guest hosts. Jones, 55, said she only asked one person for advice while she was preparing to step behind the desk left vacant by the departure of Noah, who hosted Comedy Central’s late-night franchise from 2015-2022. “Just Chris Rock,” she told The Post. “He told me not to be Trevor [Noah] and not to be Jon Stewart, just be myself. I’m Leslie Jones, so it’s gonna be totally different, at least for me. Just...
Digital Music News
Spotify Fires Back With a De La Soul Exclusive Release of Their Own
Celebrating the availability of De La Soul’s legendary single, “The Magic Number,” on streaming services, the hip-hop trio is releasing exclusive content on Spotify. To celebrate the release of De La Soul’s legendary hit “The Magic Number” on streaming services, the group is releasing never-before-seen content exclusively on Spotify. Apple Music celebrated the release of the single to streaming on Thursday with exclusive content, and the trio’s entire catalog makes its triumphant release on streaming services beginning March 3.
Seeker Music Acquires Catalogs of John Ryan and Jon Bellion, Emphasizes Pursuit of Deals With ‘Modern-Day Songwriters’
Los Angeles-headquartered Seeker Music, which bills itself as “a global, independent music powerhouse,” has officially acquired the catalogs of songwriters John Ryan and Jon Bellion. Seeker Music, which “Halo” songwriter Evan Bogart founded in 2020, unveiled its latest song-rights investments via a formal release today. With offices in...
The Gap Band Heirs Sue BMG Over Allegedly Owed ‘Uptown Funk’ Royalties
The Gap Band heirs are officially suing BMG for allegedly failing to pay owed royalties stemming from the incorporation of 1979’s “Oops Upside Your Head” in Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk” (2014). The estates of Gap Band members Ronnie Wilson and Robert...
PRS for Music Sues LIVENow Over Unlicensed Livestreams – Dua Lipa Among Them
British music copyright collective PRS for Music is suing livestreaming platform LIVENow. The lawsuit was filed last month and first spotted by Law360 with a Dua Lipa livestream at the center. In November 2020, LIVENow streamed the Dua Lipa show with reports of upwards of five million people watching it. Reaching those numbers suggests the stream was made available for free in some markets as only 285,000 ticket sales were generated across 150 countries.
First Look at Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse in ‘Back to Black’ Biopic
Focus Features releases a first look at Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse in “Back to Black.”. Focus Features has acquired “Back to Black,” the upcoming biopic of the late singer-songwriter Amy Winehouse, releasing a first-look image from the film featuring actress Marisa Abela as Winehouse. Studiocanal announced it had partnered with Focus Features and Monumental Pictures to make the music drama a reality. Sam Taylor-Johnson, known for “50 Shades of Gray” and her directorial debut “Nowhere Boy,” is directing the film.
