Congresswoman and U.S. District Judge Recovering After Being Hit by VehicleDaily News NowPortland, OR
The couple from Vancouver, Washington who are giving away millionsAsh JurbergVancouver, WA
10 Portland Employers That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyPortland, OR
U.S Department of Labour Penalized Portland Employer Who Denied Workers Overtime, Stole Tips, And Altered RecordsMadocPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: ODOT investing $32.4M to make school routes safer, local tattoo shops offering Friday the 13th dealsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
Taiko Concert and Ramen Dinner at the Oregon Buddhist Temple
Enjoy an evening of exhilarating Taiko followed by a ramen dinner at the Oregon Buddhist Temple. Taiko is Japanese drums that were historically used in Japan to communicate with allies, frighten away pests from crops and inspire battling soldiers. The drums have continued playing an important role at Japanese festivals.
Captain’s Choice helps usher in Portland’s Cajun crab boil era
Yes, Portland has had Viet-Cajun seafood boil restaurants for some time — My Brother’s Crawfish is more than a decade old. The Rockin’ Crab & Boiling Pot isn’t far behind. But a new wave of Cajun boil, with undersea creatures bobbing in rich, spicy sauces, a trend already sweeping the East Coast, seems to be poised to take over Portland next.
Lunar New Year celebrations in Portland, OR
Celebrate the Year of the Tiger with these in-person and online events in Portland, Oregon.
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
Chinese New Year Cultural Fair
Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit during the 2023 Chinese New Year Cultural Fair at the Oregon Convention Center. The Year of the Rabbit is a symbol of longevity, peace, and prosperity. Join in on the daylong celebration of a year of hope. 2023 Chinese New Year Cultural Fair. On...
railfan.com
Oregon Rail Heritage Center Makes Progress on Turntable Installation
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Rail Heritage Center could have a turntable installed on its property by the end of summer. The Portland-based museum has been working with contractors to install the turntable that was once at Southern Pacific’s Brooklyn Yard in Southeast Portland. The turntable will not only give the non-profit a new exhibit but it’ll help the museum’s resident steam locomotives get on the main line should the opportunity arise again.
$100 million Portland Museum of Art expansion to be built from mass timber
A rendering of the winning Portland Museum of Art proposal, which will built primarily out of mass timber. Credit: LEVER Architecture with Scott Simons and Unknown Studio, Chris-Newell-Akomawt Educational Initiative, Openbox, Once-Future Office, Atelier Ten, and Studio Pacifica. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free...
Is there mail on MLK Day 2023? Are Portland parking meters free today?
Most governmental services are closed Monday, Jan. 16, in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday. U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon: Closed. Oregon and Washington state offices: Closed. Oregon and Washington state courts: Closed. Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas and Clark county offices, city of Portland...
This summer's Oregon Brewers Festival canceled
PORTLAND, Ore. — This year's Oregon Brewers Festival is canceled after organizers announced Friday afternoon they don't have the factors together to put together a "successful event." The festival is a more than a 30-year-old summer tradition in Portland. Brewers from around Oregon produce beers for thousands of attendees...
Century-old Portland restaurant prepares to open its doors again
One of Portland’s oldest restaurants is getting ready to reopen after years of challenges through the pandemic.
Lifetime movie on convicted murderer Nancy Crampton Brophy to premiere Saturday
The Portland romance novelist Nancy Crampton Brophy, who was convicted in 2022 of murdering her husband, is the focus of a Lifetime dramatic crime movie that will be released Saturday.
greatnorthwestwine.com
Coppola-owned Domaine de Broglie uses Pinot Noir to win McMinnville Wine Competition
MCMINNVILLE, Ore. — It’s a bit of a paradox that Francis Ford Coppola doesn’t have a stage right now for Dave Petterson, who makes some of the Willamette Valley’s top examples of Pinot Noir, evidenced by Domaine de Broglie winning the award for Best of Show at the 2023 McMinnville Wine Competition.
kptv.com
‘Told myself expect the worst’: Fire destroys Portland home, 3 roommates displaced
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A house fire in north Portland early Sunday morning left the three occupants scrambling to find housing, with few remaining belongings. Kate Savage said she got a call from her roommate around 2:30 a.m. At first, she thought her roommate was joking. Savage said she remembered...
Gabriel Rucker: You Can Be A 'Cool Chef' And Still Be Sober
The Oregon-based chef is countering the stereotypical bad-boy persona of chefs by openly championing sobriety.
Lifetime airs movie about Portland romance novelist-turned convicted murderer Nancy Brophy
PORTLAND, Ore. — The lurid story of a Portland romance novelist who murdered her husband in 2018 comes to the small screen this weekend on the Lifetime channel. The trial of 71-year-old Nancy Crampton Brophy was one of the most captivating Portland news stories of 2022. At the conclusion of the seven-week proceedings, a jury found Brophy guilty of second-degree murder. In June, she was sentenced to life in prison.
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
National Bagel Day Deal at Einstein Bros. Bagels
National Bagel Day is January 15. Einstein Bros. Bagels is celebrating the holiday with a special discount. Beginning National Bagel Day, January 15th, and for a limited time after, experience a better breakfast. Starting Sunday, order online and get $2 off any Signature or Classic Egg Sandwich or burrito by...
Wrestling: Newberg, Mountain View and Thurston girls the big winners in the Oregon Classic
Two-time reigning Class 6A wrestling team champion Newberg has made it clear that it is still the team to beat in Oregon’s largest classification with a 40-31 win over West Linn to take first place in the Oregon Classic Saturday in Redmond. Newberg opened the dual with five straight...
Sky Zone trampoline park coming to Gresham’s College Square
Oregon is set to get its first Sky Zone trampoline park. According to Sky Zone’s website, the company plans to open a new location inside the College Square shopping center at 2990 Hogan Dr., in Gresham.
opb.org
Portland program Ascending Flow helps young adults aging out of foster care find creative outlets
At some point, most adolescents transition into adulthood by moving out on their own, going to college or finding a job. But for young adults aging out of Oregon’s foster care system, those milestones can be particularly difficult to navigate, because they often have no support network to fall back on after the age of 21.
Renters at these Portland apartments can be part-time Airbnb hosts
The Airbnb-friendly apartments program gives some renters the chance to earn passive income by hosting a spare room or the entire unit.
Marion County man gets gift card with 0 balance
Over the holidays Dale Schaecher received a $40 debit card as a gift. But when he got the card he said the balance was zero.
