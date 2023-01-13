ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

portlandlivingonthecheap.com

Taiko Concert and Ramen Dinner at the Oregon Buddhist Temple

Enjoy an evening of exhilarating Taiko followed by a ramen dinner at the Oregon Buddhist Temple. Taiko is Japanese drums that were historically used in Japan to communicate with allies, frighten away pests from crops and inspire battling soldiers. The drums have continued playing an important role at Japanese festivals.
The Oregonian

Captain’s Choice helps usher in Portland’s Cajun crab boil era

Yes, Portland has had Viet-Cajun seafood boil restaurants for some time — My Brother’s Crawfish is more than a decade old. The Rockin’ Crab & Boiling Pot isn’t far behind. But a new wave of Cajun boil, with undersea creatures bobbing in rich, spicy sauces, a trend already sweeping the East Coast, seems to be poised to take over Portland next.
portlandlivingonthecheap.com

Chinese New Year Cultural Fair

Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit during the 2023 Chinese New Year Cultural Fair at the Oregon Convention Center. The Year of the Rabbit is a symbol of longevity, peace, and prosperity. Join in on the daylong celebration of a year of hope. 2023 Chinese New Year Cultural Fair. On...
railfan.com

Oregon Rail Heritage Center Makes Progress on Turntable Installation

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Rail Heritage Center could have a turntable installed on its property by the end of summer. The Portland-based museum has been working with contractors to install the turntable that was once at Southern Pacific’s Brooklyn Yard in Southeast Portland. The turntable will not only give the non-profit a new exhibit but it’ll help the museum’s resident steam locomotives get on the main line should the opportunity arise again.
KGW

This summer's Oregon Brewers Festival canceled

PORTLAND, Ore. — This year's Oregon Brewers Festival is canceled after organizers announced Friday afternoon they don't have the factors together to put together a "successful event." The festival is a more than a 30-year-old summer tradition in Portland. Brewers from around Oregon produce beers for thousands of attendees...
KGW

Lifetime airs movie about Portland romance novelist-turned convicted murderer Nancy Brophy

PORTLAND, Ore. — The lurid story of a Portland romance novelist who murdered her husband in 2018 comes to the small screen this weekend on the Lifetime channel. The trial of 71-year-old Nancy Crampton Brophy was one of the most captivating Portland news stories of 2022. At the conclusion of the seven-week proceedings, a jury found Brophy guilty of second-degree murder. In June, she was sentenced to life in prison.
portlandlivingonthecheap.com

National Bagel Day Deal at Einstein Bros. Bagels

National Bagel Day is January 15. Einstein Bros. Bagels is celebrating the holiday with a special discount. Beginning National Bagel Day, January 15th, and for a limited time after, experience a better breakfast. Starting Sunday, order online and get $2 off any Signature or Classic Egg Sandwich or burrito by...
