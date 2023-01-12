Read full article on original website
BBC
Norwich City fan died an hour before 9th birthday
Tributes have been paid to a young girl who died from cancer one hour before her ninth birthday. Amber Sheehy from Norwich was diagnosed with terminal cancer in April. Her family said on social media that she died late on Saturday evening "with dignity after fighting a battle she couldn't win".
BBC
Architecturally significant pool is 'deteriorating rapidly'
Residents campaigning for the restoration of Swindon's iconic Oasis Leisure Centre claim the site is deteriorating rapidly due to neglect. Save Oasis Swindon (SOS) said it was "in a disgusting state" due to fly-tipping and a lack of security. SevenCapital, which is responsible for the site, is awaiting approval for...
BBC
Brixton Academy security guards regularly 'took bribes'
Some security guards at Brixton Academy regularly took bribes to let people in without tickets, a whistleblower has told the BBC. Two people lost their lives at the south London venue in December, in a crush outside a gig by Afro-pop star Asake. A security guard has told File on...
Met uncertain about producing Richard Jones’ Ring Cycle
NEW YORK (AP) — The Met Opera will not start a new production of Wagner’s Ring Cycle in 2025 and is not sure whether it will move ahead with plans to present a staging of the tetralogy by director Richard Jones. The Met had announced in February 2021...
BBC
Australian Open 2023: Nick Kyrgios withdraws from home Grand Slam
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website and app. Home favourite Nick Kyrgios pulled out of the Australian Open with a knee injury the day before he...
BBC
Jeremy Clarkson says he apologised to Harry and Meghan for Sun column
Jeremy Clarkson has said he has apologised to Harry and Meghan over his column in The Sun newspaper in which he said he "hated" the Duchess of Sussex. In a statement on Monday, the TV presenter said he emailed the couple on Christmas Day to say his language in the column had been "disgraceful" and he was "profoundly sorry".
BBC
Merseyrail: New trains to enter network on Monday
Merseyrail's new trains will begin to enter the network from Monday after the operator and unions agreed a deal. Liverpool City Region Mayor Steve Rotheram said talks with unions, which he said were the last hurdle stalling the rollout, have been resolved. The 52-strong fleet was ordered in 2016 from...
