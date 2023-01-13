ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

UCLA is in the Top 5 of the AP Poll

The UCLA men's basketball team is No. 5 in the latest AP Poll. This comes after the Bruins swept Utah and Colorado at home over the weekend. The wins not only gave UCLA a perfect 11-0 record at home this season, but also extends its win streak to 13 games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Deion Sanders explains importance of building Colorado roster through transfer portal

Deion Sanders has not been shy about using the transfer portal as he looks to build Colorado into a winner. The Buffaloes have one of the highest-rated hauls of experienced newcomers. While a guest recently on the Pat McAfee Show, Sanders explained the benefit of targeting potential incoming transfers. Thus far, Sanders has landed 23 transfers and the No. 3-ranked class according to 247Sports.
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

USC coach Lincoln Riley evaluates defensive performance in 2022, says his role will expand in 2023

USC’s defense under coordinator Alex Grinch in 2022 took some big leaps but also had giant missteps. The Trojans improved slightly by allowing opponents 29.2 points per game after they allowed a program-worst 31.8 points per contest in 2021. They also led the nation in turnover margin (plus-22) and forced 19 interceptions – tied for third nationally – with 10 fumble recoveries.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Cormani McClain flip trending from Miami football to Colorado

Ahead of his second commitment date on Sunday, five-star cornerback Cormani McClain is projected to flip from the Miami football program to Colorado. McClain committed to Miami on October 27 after being heavily projected to commit to Florida. The McClain recruitment has been mercurial. McClain has reiterated his commitment to...
BOULDER, CO
1037theriver.com

Colorado’s Once Prosperous Yarrow Farms is Now Completely Trashed

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. A giant facility that once grew 1.5 million pounds of organic produce in Colorado is now eerily abandoned. Once a Prosperous Business. Yarrow Farms, a company owned...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

McD’s closure another omen of decaying Denver | WADHAMS

I often patronized the McDonald’s fast food restaurant on the 16th Street Mall during the seven years I had an office across the street in what was then known as the World Trade Center. You could always find a unique mix of downtown professionals and, yes, homeless people who...
DENVER, CO
weather5280.com

Denver forecast: Rain and snow showers on Sunday; tracking potential for significant snow across Eastern CO this week

As we discussed in our update on Friday, we are tracking two systems that will bring rain and snow to the state over the coming days. The first of those systems is moving through the state today, and will bring heavy snow to parts of the high country and at least a chance of rain and snow showers to the plains Sunday later today and this evening.
DENVER, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado’s Most Dangerous Counties Based On Impaired Driving Fatalities

In 2022, 736 people lost their lives on Colorado roads - and many of those deaths were preventable. Colorado's Attempt To Reduce Drunk Driving Fatalities. Colorado's first DUI enforcement period of the year is underway and there is a good reason why there will be 16 of these periods in 2023. Drunk drivers are making Colorado roads a dangerous place to be. Last year, these DUI enforcement periods resulted in over 4,500 arrests. On New Year's Eve, 143 drunk drivers were arrested in Colorado, and you have to believe there were plenty more that didn't get caught.
COLORADO STATE
247Sports

247Sports

70K+
Followers
419K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy