Opinion: Jail alternatives improve lives for homeless, mentally illDavid HeitzPueblo, CO
Dog's life saved by generous Denver residentsKelly E.Denver, CO
Denver's 'Healer Messiah'Rick ZandDenver, CO
Denver to settle police lawsuit for $160,000, pays $3.6 million in settlements in 2022David HeitzDenver, CO
Denver Spent $500K to Bus Migrants Out of StateTom HandyDenver, CO
UCLA is in the Top 5 of the AP Poll
The UCLA men's basketball team is No. 5 in the latest AP Poll. This comes after the Bruins swept Utah and Colorado at home over the weekend. The wins not only gave UCLA a perfect 11-0 record at home this season, but also extends its win streak to 13 games.
Colorado Sunshine: Colorado women's basketball scores another big Pac-12 win
Coach JR Payne's CU Buffs keep taking down ranked opponents at the CU Events Center. After upsetting then No. 8 Utah last week, the Buffs knocked off another ranked Pac-12 team on Friday. This time it was No. 14 Arizona. Colorado (14-3, 4-1 Pac-12) has won back-to-back games against ranked...
Deion Sanders explains importance of building Colorado roster through transfer portal
Deion Sanders has not been shy about using the transfer portal as he looks to build Colorado into a winner. The Buffaloes have one of the highest-rated hauls of experienced newcomers. While a guest recently on the Pat McAfee Show, Sanders explained the benefit of targeting potential incoming transfers. Thus far, Sanders has landed 23 transfers and the No. 3-ranked class according to 247Sports.
Farrell's Latest Recruiting Rumors: McClain to Colorado, Dylan Raiola Update, Ryan Wingo
Mike Farrell breaks down the latest buzz he's hearing from the recruiting trail on Cormani McClain...
College basketball's 10 takes: Bill Self's inevitability, Jaime Jaquez's moment and do the good teams stink?
In the final 12-plus minutes of regulation, Jaquez put together one of his best stretches of the season to help UCLA rally from down eight for a clutch 68-54 victory. Jaquez totaled nine points, three steals, three rebounds, two blocks and one assist down the stretch. He was the best player on the floor for the Pac-12 leading Bruins.
UCLA's Committed 2023 Prospects Move Up in Updated 247Sports Rankings
247Sports udated its 2023 basketball prospect rankings, and UCLA's recruiting class fared well. Sebastian Mack, the 6-3 shooting guard from Henderson (Nev.) Coronado, took one of the biggest leaps in the updated rankings, moving from No. 63 to No. 50 in the country. His rating also ticked up from 92 to 93.
Four-Star DB Rodrick Pleasant talks USC official visit, set for Signing Day decision
Gardena (Calif.) Serra defensive back Rodrick Pleasant took his final official visit to USC over the weekend and will take the next few weeks to lock his decision. Pleasant already visited Boston College, Cal, Oregon and UCLA. He has already visited USC a number of times unofficially and was on campus for his official trip.
Determined Path Drives UNC’s Armando Bacot to Play Through Injury
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Armando Bacot’s path to his latest double-double was anything but simple or a straight line, yet the twists and turns involved made his return to action through a sprained left ankle all the more remarkable. The North Carolina big man said he went to bed...
Late Kick: USC is making moves in the transfer portal
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate gives his thoughts on USC seemingly locking in another top 5 transfer portal class for the 2023 season.
247Sports
USC coach Lincoln Riley evaluates defensive performance in 2022, says his role will expand in 2023
USC’s defense under coordinator Alex Grinch in 2022 took some big leaps but also had giant missteps. The Trojans improved slightly by allowing opponents 29.2 points per game after they allowed a program-worst 31.8 points per contest in 2021. They also led the nation in turnover margin (plus-22) and forced 19 interceptions – tied for third nationally – with 10 fumble recoveries.
Cormani McClain flip trending from Miami football to Colorado
Ahead of his second commitment date on Sunday, five-star cornerback Cormani McClain is projected to flip from the Miami football program to Colorado. McClain committed to Miami on October 27 after being heavily projected to commit to Florida. The McClain recruitment has been mercurial. McClain has reiterated his commitment to...
1037theriver.com
Colorado’s Once Prosperous Yarrow Farms is Now Completely Trashed
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. A giant facility that once grew 1.5 million pounds of organic produce in Colorado is now eerily abandoned. Once a Prosperous Business. Yarrow Farms, a company owned...
coloradopolitics.com
McD’s closure another omen of decaying Denver | WADHAMS
I often patronized the McDonald’s fast food restaurant on the 16th Street Mall during the seven years I had an office across the street in what was then known as the World Trade Center. You could always find a unique mix of downtown professionals and, yes, homeless people who...
People in Colorado Are Moving to These More Appealing Cities
I'm not saying you should consider leaving Fort Collins, but if you did, where would you go? Usually when you think of friends or family moving away from here, it's usually for a job or college, or maybe a relationship of some sort, that takes them to another state far away.
weather5280.com
Denver forecast: Rain and snow showers on Sunday; tracking potential for significant snow across Eastern CO this week
As we discussed in our update on Friday, we are tracking two systems that will bring rain and snow to the state over the coming days. The first of those systems is moving through the state today, and will bring heavy snow to parts of the high country and at least a chance of rain and snow showers to the plains Sunday later today and this evening.
Snow returns to Denver area this week: Here's how much we could get
DENVER — The Front Range could see 5-10 inches of snow from a winter storm on Tuesday night and Wednesday. The National Weather Service office in Boulder issued a Winter Storm Watch for the entire Denver area and most of northeastern Colorado for Tuesday night and Wednesday. Prepare for...
coloradosun.com
Denver bought one-way bus tickets for 1,900 migrants. Here’s where they were going.
Denver spent nearly a half-million dollars last month buying one-way Greyhound bus tickets to other cities for 1,900 migrants who arrived here after crossing the U.S. southern border, according to data released Friday to The Sun by city officials. The most popular destinations were New York and Illinois, but also...
Winter storm warning: See what areas are impacted
The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Wednesday ahead of a storm that will bring heavy snowfall to parts of Colorado.
Denver weather: Heavy snow to make big travel impacts this week
Denver's weather will stay snowy this week with multiple winter storms making their way across Colorado.
Colorado’s Most Dangerous Counties Based On Impaired Driving Fatalities
In 2022, 736 people lost their lives on Colorado roads - and many of those deaths were preventable. Colorado's Attempt To Reduce Drunk Driving Fatalities. Colorado's first DUI enforcement period of the year is underway and there is a good reason why there will be 16 of these periods in 2023. Drunk drivers are making Colorado roads a dangerous place to be. Last year, these DUI enforcement periods resulted in over 4,500 arrests. On New Year's Eve, 143 drunk drivers were arrested in Colorado, and you have to believe there were plenty more that didn't get caught.
