Wave of wet weather boosting California's reservoirs
OAKLAND, Calif. - An ongoing wave of atmospheric river systems hitting the Bay Area has provided a much-needed boost to state reservoirs. "The longer these wet conditions continue, the better off for reservoir storage," said Jeanine Jones of the California Department of Water Resources. Lake Oroville, which is 80 miles...
Over 7.5 feet of snow from California storm falls at UC lab in the Sierra
"It's still coming down hard out there," the lab said of the snow that's fallen over the past week.
KTVU FOX 2
Highway 13 in Oakland closed due to landslide
OAKLAND, Calif. - Highway 13 at Broadway Terrace in Oakland was closed Monday morning due to a landslide. Officials said mud and debris is spread across southbound lanes as crews work to clean the road. It started as one fallen tree but turned into a mudslide with a lot of...
Flooded three times in two weeks, California town is fed up
Using a plastic broom, Camilla Shaffer scrapes at the thick layer of mud caking her yard -- it's the third time in two weeks that her house has been flooded thanks to the string of storms that have hit California in rapid succession. "Three times in two weeks, that's crazy," said Kevin Smith, a strapping 35-year-old who had recently purchased his parents' house near the river.
Major highway in East Bay closed due to mudslide
A portion of southbound Highway 13 was closed in Alameda County on Monday morning due to downed trees, officials said.
KGO
Bay Area storm live updates: Santa Clara Co. extends evacuation warning to include more areas
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Intense storms that battered the San Francisco Bay Area for more than a week caused flooding, downed trees and power outages. A stronger Level 3 system arrived in the Bay Area Saturday. Now the region is facing residual effects as a result of the strong storm.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area storms: rain continues to wallop area, taking homes with it
HAYWARD, Calif. - As rain continued over the weekend, the Bay Area dealt with mudslides, downed trees, and disappearing roads. Many residents have had to leave their homes due to the destruction. Ben Orellan and his wife were at home in Hayward, getting ready to watch the 49ers game Saturday...
This is when the Bay Area's string of storms is expected to finish.
The San Francisco Bay Area is expected to get drenched twice throughout the weekend and into the beginning of the work week, adding to the region's already excessive water levels.
piedmontexedra.com
Another atmospheric river on the way for the weekend
Another atmospheric river is expected to wash over the Bay Area this weekend, bringing significant risks of flooding in coastal areas and in some riversheds. Wind gusts of up to 45 mph are also possible throughout most of the Bay Area during the weekend, with more intense gusts likely at higher elevations. As a result, falling debris, downed power lines and downed trees are once again expected to threaten human life throughout the storm’s duration.
KTVU FOX 2
Felton Grove evacuated amid severe flooding
FELTON GROVE, Calif. - The latest wave of rain prompted Santa Cruz County officials to issue an evacuation order for the community of Felton Grove on Saturday morning. The San Lorenzo River hit 21.7 feet in the Santa Cruz Mountains community, just one inch shy of "major flood stage", according to the National Weather Service.
actionnews5.com
VIDEO: Heavy rain creates massive sinkhole, closes highway in Northern California
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (Gray News/TMX) - A portion of State Route 92 in California’s San Mateo County was closed in both directions Thursday. According to the California Department of Transportation, a large sinkhole opened up overnight and forced the highway closure. The California Highway Patrol said it officially...
KSBW.com
Corralitos community uses zipline to access their homes following storms
CORRALITOS, Calif. — A zipline has become a lifeline for a Corralitos community after their access bridge was washed away in storm waters this winter. Darrell Hardy set up the line New Year's weekend when he thought the bridge connecting his community to the main road might go out.
Storm damage: On Highway 17, a huge pothole nicknamed 'Potzilla' is chewing up commuters' tires
Since a series of storms began on New Year's Eve, Californians have taken to social media to share images of sinkholes and potholes. On Highway 17, a "Potzilla" in a southbound lane has caused numerous flat tires near The Cats Restaurant and Tavern in Los Gatos. A Caltrans spokesperson said workers have repaired the pothole several times in recent weeks "but the unprecedented amount of rain will just wash away the asphalt mix."
NBC Bay Area
Driver Stranded in Water Near Pleasanton
A driver on Sunol Road near Pleasanton got stuck in floodwaters there Saturday afternoon. Cal Fire and Alameda County Fire tell NBC Bay Area this motorist was driving on Sunol Road close to the intersection with Koopmann Road. Firefighters said this woman told them she thought she could drive through the flooded roadway, but then became stuck in three feet of water.
Here's when rain is expected to pick back up in the Bay Area
Two rounds of rain are forecast to soak the Bay Area, bringing even more precipitation to an already water-logged region.
Morgan Hill Times
Another atmospheric river expected to cause more flooding along low-lying riversheds
Another atmospheric river is expected to wash over the Bay Area this weekend, bringing significant risks of flooding in coastal areas and in some riversheds. Forecasters with the National Weather Service’s Bay Area office expect showers throughout Friday before steadier rain arrives on Saturday. Most of the nine-county Bay Area could receive 3-4 inches of rain through Jan. 16.
Partial road collapse prompts street closure in Pescadero
A partial road collapse amid extreme weather prompted a street closure in Pescadero on Saturday. The San Mateo County Fire Department announced just before 12:50 p.m. that Stage Road in the area of Pomponio Creek Road was closed due to the partial collapse. Video captured at the scene showed one side of the road dipping dangerously before a small landslide caused the asphalt to break away and fall partway down the hillside. A cause for the collapse was not immediately known, and Stage Road was set to be closed for an indeterminate period as crews repaired the damage. The San Mateo County Fire Department also reported heavy rains flooded portions of Pescadero Creek Road near Bean Hollow Road, though no further road damage was immediately reported.
padailypost.com
Evacuation orders issued again for Santa Cruz County neighborhood
The San Lorenzo River in Santa Cruz County is forecast to spill its banks again and cause flooding in Felton Grove on Saturday.
