Santa Clara, CA

KTVU FOX 2

Wave of wet weather boosting California's reservoirs

OAKLAND, Calif. - An ongoing wave of atmospheric river systems hitting the Bay Area has provided a much-needed boost to state reservoirs. "The longer these wet conditions continue, the better off for reservoir storage," said Jeanine Jones of the California Department of Water Resources. Lake Oroville, which is 80 miles...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Highway 13 in Oakland closed due to landslide

OAKLAND, Calif. - Highway 13 at Broadway Terrace in Oakland was closed Monday morning due to a landslide. Officials said mud and debris is spread across southbound lanes as crews work to clean the road. It started as one fallen tree but turned into a mudslide with a lot of...
OAKLAND, CA
AFP

Flooded three times in two weeks, California town is fed up

Using a plastic broom, Camilla Shaffer scrapes at the thick layer of mud caking her yard -- it's the third time in two weeks that her house has been flooded thanks to the string of storms that have hit California in rapid succession. "Three times in two weeks, that's crazy," said Kevin Smith, a strapping 35-year-old who had recently purchased his parents' house near the river.
FELTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area storms: rain continues to wallop area, taking homes with it

HAYWARD, Calif. - As rain continued over the weekend, the Bay Area dealt with mudslides, downed trees, and disappearing roads. Many residents have had to leave their homes due to the destruction. Ben Orellan and his wife were at home in Hayward, getting ready to watch the 49ers game Saturday...
piedmontexedra.com

Another atmospheric river on the way for the weekend

Another atmospheric river is expected to wash over the Bay Area this weekend, bringing significant risks of flooding in coastal areas and in some riversheds. Wind gusts of up to 45 mph are also possible throughout most of the Bay Area during the weekend, with more intense gusts likely at higher elevations. As a result, falling debris, downed power lines and downed trees are once again expected to threaten human life throughout the storm’s duration.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Felton Grove evacuated amid severe flooding

FELTON GROVE, Calif. - The latest wave of rain prompted Santa Cruz County officials to issue an evacuation order for the community of Felton Grove on Saturday morning. The San Lorenzo River hit 21.7 feet in the Santa Cruz Mountains community, just one inch shy of "major flood stage", according to the National Weather Service.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Storm damage: On Highway 17, a huge pothole nicknamed 'Potzilla' is chewing up commuters' tires

Since a series of storms began on New Year's Eve, Californians have taken to social media to share images of sinkholes and potholes. On Highway 17, a "Potzilla" in a southbound lane has caused numerous flat tires near The Cats Restaurant and Tavern in Los Gatos. A Caltrans spokesperson said workers have repaired the pothole several times in recent weeks "but the unprecedented amount of rain will just wash away the asphalt mix."
SANTA CRUZ, CA
NBC Bay Area

Driver Stranded in Water Near Pleasanton

A driver on Sunol Road near Pleasanton got stuck in floodwaters there Saturday afternoon. Cal Fire and Alameda County Fire tell NBC Bay Area this motorist was driving on Sunol Road close to the intersection with Koopmann Road. Firefighters said this woman told them she thought she could drive through the flooded roadway, but then became stuck in three feet of water.
PLEASANTON, CA
Morgan Hill Times

Another atmospheric river expected to cause more flooding along low-lying riversheds

Another atmospheric river is expected to wash over the Bay Area this weekend, bringing significant risks of flooding in coastal areas and in some riversheds. Forecasters with the National Weather Service’s Bay Area office expect showers throughout Friday before steadier rain arrives on Saturday. Most of the nine-county Bay Area could receive 3-4 inches of rain through Jan. 16.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Partial road collapse prompts street closure in Pescadero

A partial road collapse amid extreme weather prompted a street closure in Pescadero on Saturday. The San Mateo County Fire Department announced just before 12:50 p.m. that Stage Road in the area of Pomponio Creek Road was closed due to the partial collapse. Video captured at the scene showed one side of the road dipping dangerously before a small landslide caused the asphalt to break away and fall partway down the hillside. A cause for the collapse was not immediately known, and Stage Road was set to be closed for an indeterminate period as crews repaired the damage. The San Mateo County Fire Department also reported heavy rains flooded portions of Pescadero Creek Road near Bean Hollow Road, though no further road damage was immediately reported.
PESCADERO, CA
padailypost.com

Car accident claims local student

A Palo Alto teenager who was an avid writer and college student has died in a car crash in Los Gatos, police said. Tyler Scheetz, 19, crashed into another car driving on Blossom Hill Road on Sunday just before 10 a.m. Police are still investigating what happened. Scheetz was born...
PALO ALTO, CA

