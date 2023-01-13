Read full article on original website
crescentcitysports.com
Basketball: Nicholas fuels Landry to home win over Ehret
ALGIERS – John Ehret and LB Landry are two of the most improved boys basketball teams in New Orleans and the state of Louisiana. Both teams are ranked high in the power rankings. The Buccaneers, looking to bounce back after an home overtime loss to Carver on Tuesday, faced...
crescentcitysports.com
Hahnville and Central Lafourche end in 1-1 draw
Central Lafourche had won six straight matches. Hahnville had won five in a row. While the win streaks have ended for both boys soccer teams, the consecutive games without a loss continued for both sides. Hahnville played to a 1-1 draw with Central Lafourche in a District 7-I match at...
crescentcitysports.com
Lady Demons blow by Nicholls for third straight win
THIBODAUX – Northwestern State set the tone in the first 10 minutes of Saturday’s game at Nicholls and did not let up in the final 30. The Lady Demons (7-8, 3-2) forced eight first-quarter turnovers and turned them into a 19-4 run that propelled them to the 76-64 win over the Colonels. It is the third straight Southland Conference win for NSU, matching the longest streak since the 2015-16 season.
crescentcitysports.com
Lady Lions fall to UIW 55-49
SAN ANTONIO, TX. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s basketball team fell to the Lady Cardinals, 55-49. Southeastern (8-6, 3-2 SLC) dropped the conference tilt to UIW (7-8, 2-3 SLC) after a hard-fought defensive battle. Hailey Giaratano led the Lady Lions with 13 points while Chrissy Brown trailed behind with 11 and Alexius Horne also led with 10. Brown also hit her fourth double-double of the season, leading with 12 rebounds.
crescentcitysports.com
Privateers battle but fall short in road contest at A&M-Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – Both sides traded shots in the first half but the New Orleans Privateers (2-12, 1-4) were ultimately defeated 58-45 by the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders (9-7, 4-1) on Saturday at the American Bank Center. After an even first half, the Islanders separated in the third...
crescentcitysports.com
Privateers fall to hot-shooting Islanders in Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tex. – New Orleans men’s basketball (6-10, SLC 3-2) was unable to answer the lights out shooting of A&M Corpus Christi’s (11-7, SLC 4-1) in a 97-79 loss Saturday afternoon at the American Bank Center. The Privateers at 50% shooting from the field struggled to...
crescentcitysports.com
SLU holds off Incarnate Word for fourth straight win
SAN ANTONIO – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team took the best shot from Incarnate Word, but it was the Lions who got the late buckets when they were needed the most for a 75-71 win over the Cardinals Saturday evening at the McDermott Center. UIW’s lone...
crescentcitysports.com
Tulane knocks off UCF 77-69 to earn 5th straight AAC win
NEW ORLEANS – A 27-point, 6 rebound effort from Jaylen Forbes led Tulane men’s basketball past UCF 77-69 on Saturday afternoon in Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse. Tulane extends their conference win streak to five, with an 5-1 record in the AAC and 12-5 record...
crescentcitysports.com
Reports: Tulane defensive coordinator Chris Hampton to join staff at Oregon
Tulane defensive coordinator Chris Hampton is leaving for a position at Oregon, first reported FootballScoop.com. In the 2021 season, his first as the Green Wave coordinator, Hampton’s unit struggled as did most of the team during a 2-10 campaign. In 2022, the Tulane defense helped spearhead one of the great turnarounds in college football history.
crescentcitysports.com
Snapshot: Tulane football by position with spring practices on the horizon
The Tulane faithful will honor the celebrated success of the 2022 Green Wave football squad next weekend with a public festive gathering. Fans are already asking questions about the chances for an encore next season. What kind of team will Willie Fritz field for the 2023 campaign? Can the program...
crescentcitysports.com
Recruiting: Texas A&M’s Yulkeith Brown to Tulane, DeColdest Crawford to LA Tech, LSU’s Damarcus McGhee to Kansas
Two Louisiana schools welcomed new players while another officially said goodbye to one. Yulkeith Brown, a Former four-star 2021 signee at Texas A&M, has transferred to Tulane. The 5-10, 174 pounder with 11.04 speed in the 100-meters is a weapon at the slot. He grabbed six passes for 112 yards...
krcrtv.com
Winter storm flips trailer with couple inside in Crescent City
CRESCENT CITY. Calif. — A couple in Crescent City was inside their trailer when it was flipped over by the severe weather that we have been seeing on the North Coast. This occurred last Wednesday, and Trista and David Brown are still trying to get the trailer back on its wheels.
thatoregonlife.com
The Pizza Parlor In Oregon That’s Been Called The Best On The Coast
Brookings is an awesome little town to visit on the Oregon coast, but many travelers don’t know it has a secret: it’s home to the fabulous Wild River Pizza, a third generation pizza parlor that has gourmet pizza, craft beer, delicious sandwiches, and ‘brownies to die for’.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 5:03 p.m.: Closures on Multiple Major Roads] Heavy Rains, Strong Winds: Highway Overview for the Emerald Counties
A strong storm brought in downpours and heavy winds overnight from the Oregon border to the Bay Area but major roadways are holding up other than Hwy 36 and 96. Smaller roads are experiencing some damage so avoid travel if possible. According to the National Weather Service in Eureka, “The...
kymkemp.com
Pelican Bay Blues
An opinion piece about her experiences at Pelican Bay prison in Del Norte County by Cecelia Holland who wrote the book My Brother’s Keeper II: Voices: Writing and Art by the Men of Pelican Bay:. The class meets in an old mess hall—bare concrete walls, metal tables bolted to...
kymkemp.com
Man Held for Trespassing and Vandalism
This is a press release from the Hoopa Tribal Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. On January 4, 2023 at approximately 0403 hours, Sgt. A. Doolittle was dispatched to the Klamath-Trinity Joint...
lostcoastoutpost.com
(UPDATE: OPEN!) 101 CLOSED: Landslide Blocking Traffic at Last Chance Grade
U.S. 101 is fully closed at Last Chance Grade north of Wilson Creek (PM 14.25-15.3) in Del Norte County due to a slide. Crews are on scene working to clear the slide. Currently there is no estimated time of reopening. Follow this page for updates, and visit quickmap.dot.ca.gov for real-time...
kiem-tv.com
Patrick’s Point Left Devasted Due to Wednesday’s Bomb Cyclone
The recent winter storms have brought chaos and damage to many parts of our community – and tonight *hundreds of residents between Trinidad and Orick are without power – not just for a couple days – but possibly for the next two weeks. With Wednesday’s “Bomb Cyclone”...
North Coast Journal
UPDATED: 3.6 Earthquake Strikes Near Fieldbrook
A preliminary magnitude-3.6 earthquake (which was first reported as a 3.5 before being downgrade to a 3.4 before being upgrade by USGS) struck near Fieldbrook at 10:32 a.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the temblor hit at a depth of 13.35 miles about a mile from Fieldbrook, 4 miles from McKinleyville and 6 miles from Arcata.
