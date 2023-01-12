Read full article on original website
Do earbuds and headphones cause hearing loss? Scientists warn 1 billion young people at risk
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Teens and young adults are constantly in their own worlds listening to music pumping out of their headphones everywhere they go. While it may be hard to part with your beloved personal ear radios, headphones may be the cause of hearing loss. A new study warns that more than one billion young people are at risk of hearing loss partly due to the rise of headphone and earbud usage.
It’s good to be grumpy: Bad moods make us more detail-oriented, study shows
TUCSON, Ariz. — The next time you need to proofread a sensitive document, or a friend asks you to look over an important email for them, it may be a good idea to reflect on a few things in life that make you especially angry. Sounds like an odd strategy, but fascinating new findings from the University of Arizona has found that when we’re in a bad mood, we actually tend to identify literary, or written, inconsistencies in a faster manner.
No more lab rats? Caterpillars may be better animal model for studying human disease
NEW YORK — Science uses animal models to understand diseases and experiment on new treatments before testing them on humans. The most common animals used in biomedical research are rodents, but a new study suggests a better model is the tobacco hornworm caterpillars. Scientists at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer...
Hope in hair: Transplanted follicles could better heal wounds, prevent longterm scars
LONDON — The best Band-Aids could be sprouting from your scalp, a new study suggests. British researchers say hair follicles may have wound-healing properties, with the potential to avoid lifelong scars that can be damaging to one’s confidence. The study out of Imperial College London reports that scars...
