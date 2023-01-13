Read full article on original website
Bruins Defeated at Winchester 65-53
The Blackford Bruins Basketball program traveled to Winchester High School Saturday evening for another non-conference game. The Winchester Falcons entered the game 8-5 overall and the Bruins were 5-8 overall and the Falcons have dominated the overall series over the last 35 years, winning 21 out of the 24 match-ups. Blackford continued to struggle to score the basketball as it has been a running theme for the entire season as they fell behind 32-19 at half. Winchester shot 7-11 from the 3-point line in the first half compared to the Bruins 2-8 from 3-point line. The lack of consistent outside shooting/shot-making has been an on-going issue for the Bruins for the past two years as the losses continue to pile up. Blackford ended up falling 65-53, dropping the Bruins to 5-9 overall on the season.
Blackford Defeats Mississinewa 61-55 for 2nd Straight Victory
The Blackford Boys Varsity Basketball team played host to Conference rival Mississinewa High School Friday night as they were searching for back to back wins for the 1st time this season. The Bruins have faced off vs the Indians 42 times in the past 35 years, with Mississinewa controlling the head to head match-ups by winning 26 of the 42 games. Blackford entered the game hoping to build off the momentum created last Saturday night as they defeated South Adams 58-35. The Bruins have started to turn the corner offensively here of late, generating more scoring with the return of Junior forward Vince Oxley.
