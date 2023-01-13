The Blackford Bruins Basketball program traveled to Winchester High School Saturday evening for another non-conference game. The Winchester Falcons entered the game 8-5 overall and the Bruins were 5-8 overall and the Falcons have dominated the overall series over the last 35 years, winning 21 out of the 24 match-ups. Blackford continued to struggle to score the basketball as it has been a running theme for the entire season as they fell behind 32-19 at half. Winchester shot 7-11 from the 3-point line in the first half compared to the Bruins 2-8 from 3-point line. The lack of consistent outside shooting/shot-making has been an on-going issue for the Bruins for the past two years as the losses continue to pile up. Blackford ended up falling 65-53, dropping the Bruins to 5-9 overall on the season.

