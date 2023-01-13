ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tavernier, FL

Click10.com

Ex-Key West detective arrested for drug trafficking in Tavernier

KEY WEST, Fla. – Detectives arrested a disgraced former Key West Police Department detective on Friday in Monroe County. Detectives accused David Allen Disgdiertt of conducting a drug transaction in Tavernier and when they conducted a traffic stop they found he was trafficking fentanyl, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
MONROE COUNTY, FL
thelakewoodscoop.com

DEVELOPING: Authorities Investigating Shooting in Howell

Authorities are investigating a shooting in Howell early this morning, TLS has learned. According to preliminary reports, multiple shots were fired at a residence in the Ramtown area of town around 12:30 AM. There are no reports of anyone struck by gunfire at this time. One suspect is reportedly in...
HOWELL, NJ
News 12

Police: At least 4 under arrest after Sayreville HS student assaulted

At least four men have been arrested following an assault that happened outside of Sayreville War Memorial High School Thursday afternoon. Sayreville police say that two students at the school got into a dispute. After school was let out, adult family members and associates of one of those students came to the school and involved themselves in the dispute, according to police.
TAPinto.net

Three Camden Men Arrested in Drug Manufacturing Raids

CAMDEN, NJ – Three Camden men were arrested after a two-month investigation by law enforcement authorities ended in a raid on two county residences that left 11 officers treated for exposure to fentanyl. Search warrants were executed on Thursday at the 1000 block of Harrison Avenue in Collingswood and a home on Eden Hollow Lane in Sicklerville, according to the Camden County Prosecutor Office. The Camden residents arrested: Adam Brackenridge, 33; Donnell Horne, 40, and Stephon Thomas, 35. Each was charged with first-degree maintaining a manufacturing facility for controlled-dangerous substances (CDS) and third-degree possession of CDS. Also arrested with the same charges were...
SICKLERVILLE, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Two Arrested For Prescription Fraud In Ocean County

BRICK – Following tips from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, Brick police arrested two people who were believed to be getting prescriptions fraudulently and then selling the drugs. Alexis Inoa, 22, of NYC, and Carlos Herrera, 21, of NYC were charged with three counts of possession with intent to...
BRICK, NJ
Daily Voice

One Dead In Secaucus Fire

One person died in a Secaucus fire overnight.Authorities said only that the incident occurred on Meadow Lane sometime around midnight Monday, Jan. 16.No further details were immediately available
SECAUCUS, NJ
shorebeat.com

Brick Cops, DEA Nab Suspected Prescription Fraudsters at Township Pharmacy

Brick police, acting on a tip from the federal Drug Enforcement Administration and with the cooperation of a local pharmacy, arrested two people suspected in a series of prescription medicine scams across the region. The events leading to the arrest of the New York City residents began Thursday, when the...
BRICK, NJ
therealdeal.com

New Jersey real estate agent charged in fatal hit-and-run

A New Jersey real estate agent is facing multiple charges after allegedly striking and killing a woman with his car, then fleeing the scene, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office. Victor Diaz-Castaneda, 26, of Paterson, was arrested and charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle...
GARFIELD, NJ

