Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Click10.com
Ex-Key West detective arrested for drug trafficking in Tavernier
KEY WEST, Fla. – Detectives arrested a disgraced former Key West Police Department detective on Friday in Monroe County. Detectives accused David Allen Disgdiertt of conducting a drug transaction in Tavernier and when they conducted a traffic stop they found he was trafficking fentanyl, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
thelakewoodscoop.com
DEVELOPING: Authorities Investigating Shooting in Howell
Authorities are investigating a shooting in Howell early this morning, TLS has learned. According to preliminary reports, multiple shots were fired at a residence in the Ramtown area of town around 12:30 AM. There are no reports of anyone struck by gunfire at this time. One suspect is reportedly in...
Fugitive 20, With Gun Conviction Seized By Passaic Sheriff's Detectives With US Marshals Unit
Passaic County sheriff's detectives assigned to a special U.S. Marshals Service unit captured a 20-year-old fugitive from Paterson -- at his home. Aaron Young had been the subject of a manhunt after he violated probation on Dec. 12 following a gun conviction, Sheriff Richard Berdnik said. Sheriff's detectives with the...
News 12
Police: At least 4 under arrest after Sayreville HS student assaulted
At least four men have been arrested following an assault that happened outside of Sayreville War Memorial High School Thursday afternoon. Sayreville police say that two students at the school got into a dispute. After school was let out, adult family members and associates of one of those students came to the school and involved themselves in the dispute, according to police.
Eleven New Jersey police officers treated for fentanyl exposure during search, 5 suspects arrested
Eleven New Jersey police officers were treated for exposure to fentanyl during a search Thursday.
Long on death row, man freed pending retrial in 1994 beating death of NJ grandma
CINCINNATI (AP) — A man who spent a quarter-century on death row in the robbery and murder of a New Jersey woman at an Ohio hotel nearly three decades ago has been freed on bond while awaiting a new trial. Elwood Jones of Cincinnati was convicted of aggravated murder, robbery and burglary in the 1994 […]
Wawa Shootout: Police Release Details In Terrifying Mercer County Incident
Police have release some details in a shootout that occurred inside of a Mercer County Wawa store early Sunday, Jan. 15.An argument broke out between patrons at the Silvia Street store in Ewing around 3:25 a.m., at which point workers asked them to leave, police said.One person stayed inside o…
UPDATE: Wild Stolen Car Chase Ends In Paterson With Struggle, Gunshot, Prosecutor Confirms
A Paterson police officer’s gun accidentally discharged during the arrest of a repeat offender from Sussex County after he led officers on a wild stolen car chase, authorities said. It took three days for Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes to confirm the incident from Monday night, Jan. 9.
Three Camden Men Arrested in Drug Manufacturing Raids
CAMDEN, NJ – Three Camden men were arrested after a two-month investigation by law enforcement authorities ended in a raid on two county residences that left 11 officers treated for exposure to fentanyl. Search warrants were executed on Thursday at the 1000 block of Harrison Avenue in Collingswood and a home on Eden Hollow Lane in Sicklerville, according to the Camden County Prosecutor Office. The Camden residents arrested: Adam Brackenridge, 33; Donnell Horne, 40, and Stephon Thomas, 35. Each was charged with first-degree maintaining a manufacturing facility for controlled-dangerous substances (CDS) and third-degree possession of CDS. Also arrested with the same charges were...
HS Shelters As Knife-Wielding Suspect Is Caught In Central Jersey
UPDATED: A knife-wielding suspect was arrested after an incident outside Sayreville War Memorial High School, authorities said.The suspect is pictured.At 2:18 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, Sayreville police responded to the outside of the high school for a report of a student assaulted. The report ind…
Two Arrested For Prescription Fraud In Ocean County
BRICK – Following tips from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, Brick police arrested two people who were believed to be getting prescriptions fraudulently and then selling the drugs. Alexis Inoa, 22, of NYC, and Carlos Herrera, 21, of NYC were charged with three counts of possession with intent to...
3-year-old Beaten to Death: NJ Mom Says She Lied For Boyfriend
A New Jersey mother faces decades behind bars for helping her boyfriend escape after he allegedly beat her son to death, and then lying to police about it. Krystal Straw, 29, of East Hanover, pleaded guilty on Thursday to child endangerment, witness tampering, and hampering an investigation, Morristown Green has reported.
Paterson Ex-Con Pinched With Loaded Gun, High-Capacity Mag, 48 Heroin Folds: Police
A 26-year-old ex-con from Paterson who's already spent most of the past six years behind bars could be returning for even longer after city police said they caught him carrying a loaded gun and four dozen folds of heroin. Devon Wells was one of three passengers in a Chevy Impala...
US Marshals Nab DWI Jersey City Driver In Triple Pedestrian Strike: Prosecutor
A 27-year-old Jersey City woman was arrested by members of the US Marshals Service in connection with an August 2021 crash that left three pedestrians seriously injured, authorities said. Feds arrested Michelle Graham at her Jersey City home on three counts of vehicular assault and related charges, said Hudson County...
One Dead In Secaucus Fire
One person died in a Secaucus fire overnight.Authorities said only that the incident occurred on Meadow Lane sometime around midnight Monday, Jan. 16.No further details were immediately available
shorebeat.com
Brick Cops, DEA Nab Suspected Prescription Fraudsters at Township Pharmacy
Brick police, acting on a tip from the federal Drug Enforcement Administration and with the cooperation of a local pharmacy, arrested two people suspected in a series of prescription medicine scams across the region. The events leading to the arrest of the New York City residents began Thursday, when the...
Cops searching for knife-wielding man who assaulted student outside N.J. school
Police are searching for a man suspected of assaulting a student Thursday afternoon outside Sayreville War Memorial High School while armed with a knife. Officers were called to the school at 2:18 p.m. and ordered students and staff to shelter in place to determine if it was safe to dismiss students, according to a statement from the Sayreville Police Department.
Sayreville police release video of school assault incident
At least four men have been arrested following the assault.
Jersey City man acquitted of 2010 murder sentenced to 25 years in prison for 2019 manslaughter
A Jersey City man who spent more than eight years in jail before being acquitted of murder will now spend more than three times that amount in prison after fatally shooting a Bayonne woman in 2019. Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced that Anthony Shuler, 31, was sentenced Thursday to...
therealdeal.com
New Jersey real estate agent charged in fatal hit-and-run
A New Jersey real estate agent is facing multiple charges after allegedly striking and killing a woman with his car, then fleeing the scene, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office. Victor Diaz-Castaneda, 26, of Paterson, was arrested and charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle...
Comments / 1