In Touch Weekly

’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Tim and Melyza Announce Surprise Birth of Baby No. 1 Amid Secret Pregnancy

Surprise! 90 Day Fiancé stars Tim Clarkson and Melyza Zeta announced her pregnancy and revealed she has already given birth to baby No. 1 — and it’s a girl!. “Navidad con Elo 💚,” Melyza, 30, wrote in Spanish in the caption of a set of photos of her with Tim, 35, and their baby girl on Sunday, December 25. The caption of her since-deleted post translated to “Christmas with Elo” in English.
TEXAS STATE
The List

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth Says Baby No. 3 Will Honor Close Family Member

Years after her family's reality shows went off the air, Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth is still a favorite among fans of the "19 Kids & Counting" franchise. Although she hasn't gone into book-writing like her sister Jinger Duggar Vuolo, Joy maintains more than a million followers on Instagram and nearly 175,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel, "Follow the Forsyths."
PopCrush

Reddit Agrees With Man Who Refused to Split Work Bonus With Stay-at-Home-Mom Wife

Ever since he refused to share his work bonus with his wife, one man says he's noticed a lot of "tension" in his marriage. Sharing his situation on Reddit, the man, 40, explained that every year for Christmas his in-laws usually give his wife, 39, money. However, due to some financial hardships, her parents were unable to give as much money as they usually do this past holiday.
msn.com

Mom Refusing To Use Daughter-in-Law's Real Name Slammed: 'Just a Nickname'

A woman has asked Reddit if she is the a****** for wanting her in-laws to call her by her real name. In the post, user Illustrious_Bit_178 explains that her name is Rynn, "not Katherine. But ever since my ILs [in-laws] have met me, they have gotten the idea that my actual name is Katherine and Rynn is just a nickname."
psychologytoday.com

Why Adult Children of Gray Divorce Have Mixed Feelings

Adult children of gray divorce who had toxic relationships with parents may have difficulty trusting and feel insecure, angry, anxious, and sad. Whether adult children of gray divorce had positive or negative attachment bonds with parents can affect their physical health in adulthood. Adult children of gray divorce can heal...
blufashion.com

The Significance of Wearing a Wedding Band

A wedding is a special event and wedding bands are one of the most important pieces of jewelry for this special occasion. While there are many different types of wedding bands to choose from, some of the most popular include traditional, diamond, and custom or specialty. Traditional Wedding Bands. Traditional...

