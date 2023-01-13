Read full article on original website
Davos 2023: DP World Forecasts Further Freight Rate Fall as Demand Slows
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) -DP World expects freight rates to drop by a further 15% to 20% in 2023, with the worst still to come as demand slows, the Dubai-based global logistics company's deputy chief executive and chief financial officer Yuvraj Narayan told Reuters. Narayan said the first signs of a...
Europe's Royals, in Athens, Bid Farewell to Greece's Last King
ATHENS (Reuters) -European royalty gathered in Athens on Monday for the funeral of former King Constantine of Greece, born a prince but buried a commoner after his subjects voted to abolish the monarchy in 1974. Constantine II, a second cousin of Britain's King Charles and godfather to heir Prince William,...
China Petrochemical Plant Shut After Deadly Explosion - Sources
(Reuters) -China's Panjin Haoye Chemical Co Ltd has shut down its entire oil refinery and petrochemical complex after an explosion on Sunday killed five people and left eight missing, according to trade sources and a local consultancy. The explosion occurred at 3:13 p.m. (0713 GMT) on Sunday at Panjin Haoye...
Americans Spent an Extra $371 in Food, Housing and Utilities Last December — Where Is the Money Coming From?
Despite a sixth straight monthly dip in the inflation rate and last month's decrease in overall Consumer Price Index (CPI) -- the first since April 2020 -- Americans spent $371 more last December than...
Repaired German Leopard Tanks for Ukraine Ready in 2024 at Earliest, Armsmaker Says
BERLIN (Reuters) -German armsmaker Rheinmetall could deliver repaired Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine in 2024 at the earliest and would need a confirmed order to begin repairs, its chief executive was quoted as saying by Bild newspaper on Sunday. Germany announced earlier this month that it would provide Ukraine...
Davos 2023: the World Economic Forum Explained
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - The World Economic Forum (WEF) returns to its snowy winter residency in the Swiss Alps this week with a record attendance of business and government leaders. Here's the low-down on Davos. WHAT HAPPENS AT THE WEF?. The WEF's roots stretch back to 1971 when its founder...
Fertilizers containing human waste could combat global warming
"The fertilizers from nitrified human urine gave similar yields as a conventional product." The post Fertilizers containing human waste could combat global warming appeared first on Talker.
Government urged to combat ‘pitiful returns’ for musicians
Parliamentary report calls for more streamlined policymaking for the creative industries, in order to make the British music ecosystem more amenable to artists
U.S.-Japan Warn Against Use of Force or Coercion Anywhere in World
(Reuters) - The United States and Japan on Friday reiterated the importance of peace and stability in Taiwan Strait and warned against any use of a nuclear weapon by Russia in Ukraine. The two nations, following a meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, also...
Bank earnings beat expectations despite ‘headwinds’, JPMorgan CEO ‘prepared for whatever happens’
JPMorgan Chase, Citibank, Wells Fargo, and Bank of America earnings reports on Friday beat expectations
Sweden, Finland Must Send up to 130 'Terrorists' to Turkey for NATO Bid
ANKARA (Reuters) -Sweden and Finland must deport or extradite up to 130 "terrorists" to Turkey before the Turkish parliament will approve their bids to join NATO, President Tayyip Erdogan said. The two Nordic states applied last year to join NATO following Russia's invasion of Ukraine but their bids must be...
Ukraine Says Russian Strike Pattern Suggests It Is Low on Ballistic Missiles
KYIV (Reuters) - Russia is stepping up its use of S-300 and S-400 air defence systems to conduct strikes on ground targets, suggesting that Moscow's stocks of ballistic missiles are running low, Ukraine's Air Force spokesman said on Monday. The official, Yuriy Ihnat, cited Ukrainian intelligence as claiming that Russia...
Putin Says Russian Military Operation Going Well in Ukraine
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the military operation in Ukraine had gained positive momentum and that he hoped his soldiers would deliver more wins after Russia claimed control of the eastern Ukrainian salt-mining town of Soledar. Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine has triggered one of...
UK Condemns 'Barbaric' Execution of British-Iranian National
LONDON (Reuters) -Britain on Saturday called the execution by Iran of British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari a barbaric act, and imposed sanctions on Iran's prosecutor general in response. The Iranian judiciary's Mizan news agency had earlier reported the execution of the former Iranian deputy defence minister who had been sentenced to...
Investors snap up record $39 billion emerging market sovereign bond splurge
LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Developing countries have sold a huge $39 billion of international bonds since the start of the year, with investors happy to pile into riskier debt as they bet global interest rates are nearing a peak.
Germany Summons Iranian Ambassador for Talks in Berlin
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany summoned Iran's ambassador to the Foreign Ministry in Berlin for talks on Monday against the backdrop of German concerns about Tehran's human rights record, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said. "I can confirm that the Iranian ambassador was summoned to a meeting at the Foreign Office today,"...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin's 'Volatility Smile' Shows Increased Demand for Bullish Exposure
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitcoin's (BTC) recent double-digit rally has sparked a positive sentiment shift among crypto options traders. The leading cryptocurrency by market value has gained 13% this month, topping the $19,000 mark for the first time...
From Melbourne 1877 to Rawalpindi 2022: travelling through time to witness the best matches
A fantastical travelogue traverses time and space to witness 15 of the most thrilling contests in cricket, from England to the subcontinent and Australia
BBC
COP28: Why has an oil boss been chosen to head climate summit?
The United Arab Emirates has named the head of the state oil company, Sultan Al Jaber, as the president of this year's UN climate conference, COP28. But how can one man dedicate himself both to selling fossil fuels and tackling the climate crisis?. The UAE is one of the 10...
BBC
Nottingham church hosts festival for new arrivals from Hong Kong
A church is to host a friendship festival for people from Hong Kong who have settled in the UK. Hundreds of people are expected at the event at St Nic's Church in Nottingham on Saturday. It will celebrate Hong Kong culture and is intended to welcome people who have recently...
