ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Davos 2023: DP World Forecasts Further Freight Rate Fall as Demand Slows

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) -DP World expects freight rates to drop by a further 15% to 20% in 2023, with the worst still to come as demand slows, the Dubai-based global logistics company's deputy chief executive and chief financial officer Yuvraj Narayan told Reuters. Narayan said the first signs of a...
US News and World Report

Europe's Royals, in Athens, Bid Farewell to Greece's Last King

ATHENS (Reuters) -European royalty gathered in Athens on Monday for the funeral of former King Constantine of Greece, born a prince but buried a commoner after his subjects voted to abolish the monarchy in 1974. Constantine II, a second cousin of Britain's King Charles and godfather to heir Prince William,...
US News and World Report

China Petrochemical Plant Shut After Deadly Explosion - Sources

(Reuters) -China's Panjin Haoye Chemical Co Ltd has shut down its entire oil refinery and petrochemical complex after an explosion on Sunday killed five people and left eight missing, according to trade sources and a local consultancy. The explosion occurred at 3:13 p.m. (0713 GMT) on Sunday at Panjin Haoye...
US News and World Report

Repaired German Leopard Tanks for Ukraine Ready in 2024 at Earliest, Armsmaker Says

BERLIN (Reuters) -German armsmaker Rheinmetall could deliver repaired Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine in 2024 at the earliest and would need a confirmed order to begin repairs, its chief executive was quoted as saying by Bild newspaper on Sunday. Germany announced earlier this month that it would provide Ukraine...
US News and World Report

Davos 2023: the World Economic Forum Explained

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - The World Economic Forum (WEF) returns to its snowy winter residency in the Swiss Alps this week with a record attendance of business and government leaders. Here's the low-down on Davos. WHAT HAPPENS AT THE WEF?. The WEF's roots stretch back to 1971 when its founder...
US News and World Report

U.S.-Japan Warn Against Use of Force or Coercion Anywhere in World

(Reuters) - The United States and Japan on Friday reiterated the importance of peace and stability in Taiwan Strait and warned against any use of a nuclear weapon by Russia in Ukraine. The two nations, following a meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, also...
US News and World Report

Sweden, Finland Must Send up to 130 'Terrorists' to Turkey for NATO Bid

ANKARA (Reuters) -Sweden and Finland must deport or extradite up to 130 "terrorists" to Turkey before the Turkish parliament will approve their bids to join NATO, President Tayyip Erdogan said. The two Nordic states applied last year to join NATO following Russia's invasion of Ukraine but their bids must be...
US News and World Report

Ukraine Says Russian Strike Pattern Suggests It Is Low on Ballistic Missiles

KYIV (Reuters) - Russia is stepping up its use of S-300 and S-400 air defence systems to conduct strikes on ground targets, suggesting that Moscow's stocks of ballistic missiles are running low, Ukraine's Air Force spokesman said on Monday. The official, Yuriy Ihnat, cited Ukrainian intelligence as claiming that Russia...
US News and World Report

Putin Says Russian Military Operation Going Well in Ukraine

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the military operation in Ukraine had gained positive momentum and that he hoped his soldiers would deliver more wins after Russia claimed control of the eastern Ukrainian salt-mining town of Soledar. Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine has triggered one of...
US News and World Report

UK Condemns 'Barbaric' Execution of British-Iranian National

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain on Saturday called the execution by Iran of British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari a barbaric act, and imposed sanctions on Iran's prosecutor general in response. The Iranian judiciary's Mizan news agency had earlier reported the execution of the former Iranian deputy defence minister who had been sentenced to...
US News and World Report

Germany Summons Iranian Ambassador for Talks in Berlin

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany summoned Iran's ambassador to the Foreign Ministry in Berlin for talks on Monday against the backdrop of German concerns about Tehran's human rights record, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said. "I can confirm that the Iranian ambassador was summoned to a meeting at the Foreign Office today,"...
CoinDesk

Bitcoin's 'Volatility Smile' Shows Increased Demand for Bullish Exposure

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitcoin's (BTC) recent double-digit rally has sparked a positive sentiment shift among crypto options traders. The leading cryptocurrency by market value has gained 13% this month, topping the $19,000 mark for the first time...
AUSTIN, TX
BBC

COP28: Why has an oil boss been chosen to head climate summit?

The United Arab Emirates has named the head of the state oil company, Sultan Al Jaber, as the president of this year's UN climate conference, COP28. But how can one man dedicate himself both to selling fossil fuels and tackling the climate crisis?. The UAE is one of the 10...
BBC

Nottingham church hosts festival for new arrivals from Hong Kong

A church is to host a friendship festival for people from Hong Kong who have settled in the UK. Hundreds of people are expected at the event at St Nic's Church in Nottingham on Saturday. It will celebrate Hong Kong culture and is intended to welcome people who have recently...

Comments / 0

Community Policy