ComicBook
AEW Fans Hyped After Bloody Street Fight on Rampage
AEW brought tonight's Rampage to a close with an epic and bloody brawl between The Jericho Appreciation Society's Anna Jay and Tay Conti and the newer team of Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale, and fans have a lot to say about what went down. This is the second street fight Jay and Conti have been a part of, and the first one set a high bar. Somehow the second one lived up to that bar, and Willow and Ruby both brought it and weren't afraid to get brutal throughout the match. Chairs, barbed wire, tables, and tacks all ended up being involved, and fans couldn't stop talking about it. You can find some of the big reactions coming in starting on the next slide.
bodyslam.net
Kevin Owens Defeats Sami Zayn By DQ, Gets Beat Down By The Bloodline
Best Friends Turned Enemies. Tonight in the main event of SmackDown, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn battled once again in a match that has happened many times, but still had fans excited to see it again. The match has been brewing for weeks and tonight, they went at it. Such a back and forth battle between both men and just like every other time, they put their all on the line. This time, Kevin Owens picked up the win by Disqualification after the Bloodline ran in and attacked Kevin. Sami looked absolutely shocked and confused as to why they’d attack when he seemingly had the match right in the palm of his hands. Sami reluctantly posed with the Bloodline after Solo Sikoa put Owens through the announcers table.
wrestletalk.com
Report: Rumors Of Vince McMahon Telling WWE Departments They’re ‘Doing Things Wrong’ After Returning
There are reportedly rumors that Vince McMahon has already told some WWE departments they’re “doing things wrong” since his return. McMahon reinstated himself onto the Board of Directors on January 6, and on January 10 was named WWE’s Executive Chairman following the resignation of his daughter Stephanie McMahon.
wrestlingrumors.net
Change Of Plans: Update On Ronda Rousey’s WWE Status
No more? There are a lot of stars on the WWE roster and some of them are known for things that they have done outside of the wrestling ring. Those can be some of the bigger stars in WWE and it can mean a lot to have them around. At some point though they are not going to be there, and that is going to be the case with one star on one of the biggest Monday Night Raw’s of all time.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Wants To See His Stable Face Off With The Bloodline
A WWE star wants to see his stable face off with The Bloodline. 2022 saw The Bloodline truly step up as the lead group in all of WWE with Roman Reigns continuing his dominant run as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, while The Usos claimed the record for the longest reign as WWE Tag Team Champions.
bodyslam.net
Ric Flair Believes His Long Lost Brother Only Wants To Meet Him Cause He’s Famous
Ric Flair questions the motivations behind his long lost brother reaching out to meet him. While his brother reached out to him recently, Flair doesn’t want to get in touch. He revealed on his recent documentary that he doesn’t know what they would talk about. He also feels his brother wants to meet him because of who he is.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: WWE Superstar Goes Missing, Help Requested To Find Him
That’s a different way to go. There are several different ways to push a wrestling star or a group of them together. Some of these have been done for decades and long term fans know a good deal of them. At the same time, there are a few that are a lot less common and you can be a good bit surprised by them. That seems to be the case again, as WWE is trying something different.
wrestlingnews365.com
Becky Lynch Biography: Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family & More
Currently, Becky Lynch is signed to WWE, under the ring name Becky Lynch. She performs on WWE‘s Raw brand, but has been on maternity leave since May 2020. Lynch is one of WWE‘s biggest and most expensive stars. Twitter named her 6th on their list of the Top Female Athletes Worldwide for 2019.
wrestletalk.com
Did Sami Zayn Eliminate Roman Reigns’ ‘Kevin Owens Problem’ On SmackDown?
Find out what happened in the WWE SmackDown main event when Kevin Owens faced off against Honorary Uce, Sami Zayn. On tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown (January 13) Sami Zayn had clear orders from Roman Reigns: to beat Kevin Owens. In an earlier backstage segment with Paul Heyman, Zayn...
CBS Sports
UFC releases heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou from contract, strips him of title
Francis Ngannou is no longer UFC heavyweight champion and now free to sign with any other combat sports promotion. Ngannou's split from the UFC comes after more than a year of contract disputes between the two parties. UFC president Dana White announced the news at a press conference on Saturday...
wrestlinginc.com
Mercedes Mone Cast In Upcoming Action-Thriller Film
Just over a week after debuting as Mercedes Moné at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 event, Mercedes Varnado has been cast in her first movie project, "The Collective," from Yale Entertainment. Directed by Tom DeNucci, the cast also includes Paul Ben-Victor, Lucas Till, Ruby Rose, Tyrese Gibson, and Don Johnson.
nodq.com
Former WWE star set to make AEW debut on Dynamite in Fresno, CA
Former WWE NXT star Kushida finished up with the company back in the spring of 2022 as his contract reportedly expired. Since leaving WWE, Kushida returned to Japan and has been wrestling for NJPW. AEW President Tony Khan announced via Twitter that Kushida will be debuting with the company this...
MMA Fighting
KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr full fight video highlights
Watch KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr full fight video highlights from the exhibition clash Saturday in London, courtesy of DAZN and other outlets. The KSI vs. Temperrr event took place Jan. 14 at the Wembley Arena in London, England. KSI and FaZe Temperrr clashed in an exhibition contest for the night’s main event. The fight aired live on DAZN pay-per-view.
Famed Actor to Join NASCAR as Full-time Driver
Famed actor Frankie Muniz has announced that he will be joining NASCAR's ARCA series, marking a significant departure from his time in show business and an unusual career transition.
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
Dana White announces Francis Ngannou has been released, Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane will fight for vacant heavyweight title at UFC 285
Francis Ngannou has been released from the UFC. Following UFC Vegas 67 on Saturday, Dana White spoke to the media and confirmed the reports that Jon Jones will face Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight title. Along with that, he announced Ngannou has been released from the UFC as ‘The Predator’ turned down a new contract.
411mania.com
Mickie James Says Mandy Rose’s Departure Isn’t ‘On The Same Level’ As Vince McMahon
In a recent appearance with The Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Mickie James offered her perspective on the differences between Vince McMahon’s earlier departure from WWE and Mandy Rose’s release from the company (per Fightful). James stated that both subjects’ relative standing within WWE made the two situations entirely separate in scope. You can watch the full interview with James and read some highlights below.
PWMania
Dominik Mysterio Speaks Out About His Relationship With WWE Management
WWE star Dominik Mysterio discussed his relationship with WWE management during an appearance he made on the “Keeping it 100%” podcast hosted by Konnan. “I feel like I had a good relationship with them. You know, it was always very professional. Hi, hello, goodbye, hi in gorilla after my matches, thank you, stuff like that. But I don’t know. I think it’s a little different for me since I’ve kind of been around them since I was like four or five years old.”
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Star Addresses Triple H Burying Them On Live TV
Triple H is known for having a sense of humor and there was once a memorable backstage line on WWE TV that is remembered for going a bit too far with a joke. There was a backstage segment on Raw in 2006 where former Raw GM Eric Bischoff was talking to Chris Masters about Eric’s new book. At the time, Masters was visibly smaller than he was in the past because he had come back from rehab following a painkiller addiction problem. The segment led to D-Generation X’s Triple H and Shawn Michaels walking up to them for some banter.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Raw's Karl Anderson Reportedly Spotted Backstage At Another Show
"WWE Raw" superstar Karl Anderson has reportedly been spotted backstage at a show, but it isn't for the red brand. PWInsider.com is reporting that Anderson was spotted in the back for Friday night's episode of "SmackDown." At this time, there is no word on whether or not he'll appear on TV. There has also been no word on if Anderson's O.C. stablemates Luke Gallows and Mia Yim are also backstage.
