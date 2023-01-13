Read full article on original website
Japanese prime minister’s visit highlights cornerstone of Biden foreign policy
As President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met privately in Tokyo last year, Biden delivered a message that was as strategic as it was genuine. US support for a more assertive defense and security posture from Japan was understood, but Biden made clear that if there was anything he could offer to bolster — or provide cover for — that effort, it should be considered on the table.
China says 60,000 people have died of Covid since early December
Close to 60,000 people have died of Covid in China since the country abruptly abandoned its tight “zero-Covid” policy in early December, a medical official from the National Health Commission (NHC) told a press conference in Beijing on Saturday. Jiao Yahui, head of the NHC’s medical affairs department,...
Fertilizers containing human waste could combat global warming
"The fertilizers from nitrified human urine gave similar yields as a conventional product." The post Fertilizers containing human waste could combat global warming appeared first on Talker.
This woman is riding around the world with her German shepherd
It isn’t every day that you spot a motorcyclist riding along the road with a German shepherd dog on the back of their bike. So it’s not surprising that the sight of content creator Jess Stone and her beloved dog Moxie cruising along together usually has onlookers doing double takes.
UK condemns Iran’s execution of dual British-Iranian citizen Alireza Akbari
A dual British-Iranian citizen was hanged by Iran on charges of espionage and corruption, a state-affiliated media outlet reported Saturday, the latest in a string of executions carried out by a regime grappling with unprecedented protests across the country. The Iranian official, Alireza Akbari, was executed for crimes including “corruption...
Deadly Yeti Airlines crash highlights dangers of flying in Nepal
A search and rescue operation has been underway in Nepal following a deadly plane crash that once again highlights the dangers of air travel in a country often referred to as one of the riskiest places to fly. Of 72 people on board, at least 69 were killed and their...
