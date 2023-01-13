ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SB Nation

Match Report. Manchester City Women Down West Ham

Bunny Shaw continued her rich goal-scoring form as Manchester City Women earned a hard-fought three points at the Chigwell Construction Stadium. The Jamaican star kept her cool to round Mackenzie Arnold to secure the points for the blues to keep them in touch with the three teams above them. After leaders Chelsea drew at Arsenal and United hammered Liverpool 6-0. City needed the three points to keep the pace at the top of the WSL.
SB Nation

Everton Women 3-2 Reading: WSL Match Report

Gabby George’s sublime strike from distance proved to be just enough as Everton Women kicked off 2023 with victory over Reading. A first home goal for Katja Snoeijs followed by a Jess Park strike on 32 minutes saw the Blues in total charge in the first 45, but the visitors responded just after the restart with a Justine Vanhaevermaet header, only for George to restore the hosts two-goal cushion. Reading refused to lie down, however, with Deanna Cooper’s goal on 68 minutes reducing the deficit to just one goal.
SB Nation

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Liverpool: Preview, Team News, and Ways to Watch

After putting up one of their very worst displays in recent memory in Saturday’s 0-3 loss to Brighton, Liverpool get a chance to put things somewhat right, as they look to advance in the FA Cup through a Wolverhampton replay they probably didn’t earn. Wolves haven’t had a...
FOX Sports

Chelsea beats Crystal Palace 1-0 to ease pressure on Potter

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea eased the pressure on manager Graham Potter by securing just a second Premier League victory since October with a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. Kai Havertz headed in the winning goal in the 64th minute in front of Chelsea's latest...
SB Nation

Manchester United 6-0 Liverpool: United dominate rivals to kick off 2023

Manchester United picked up a resounding 6-0 win over arch-rivals Liverpool in the WSL, as they supplemented their goal difference massively in the title race. With Chelsea taking on Arsenal at the Emirates at the same time, the game presented a huge opportunity for United to cut the gap between themselves and Emma Hayes’ side. And they did just that, while also providing themselves with huge momentum as they head into the business end of the campaign.
BBC

Jonathan Tomkinson: Norwich City loan US defender to Stevenage

Norwich City have loaned American defender Jonathan Tomkinson to League Two side Stevenage for the remainder of the season. The Texas-born centre-back joined the Canaries following a trial at rivals Ipswich Town, and has made three senior appearances for the Championship club. Tomkinson, 20, came through the academy set-up at...
SB Nation

Rumour Mongering: Ruben Neves Said to Be on Liverpool’s Radar (Again)

Crisis-struck Liverpool are in need of a new plan, a squad refresh, something...anything to extract us from this rut of poor form. The dreadful 0-3 loss to Brighton was accompanied by fresh rumours linking the Reds to Wolves midfield Ruben Neves, again. Neves has been mentioned as a signing of...
SB Nation

Everton vs Southampton: Opposition Analysis | Last Chance Saloon

Once again Blues fans will be congregating at Goodison Park in the aftermath of a creditable performance (if not result) down the East Lancs Road in Manchester. This time, under pressure manager Frank Lampard will have had more than a week to absorb lessons taken from the FA Cup loss to Manchester United, and to rest his players ahead of what could prove to be a defining game, both for him on a personal level and for Everton’s future prospects.
SB Nation

Aston Villa Women vs. Tottenham Women: Match Thread and How to Watch

Hey! Hey you! Are you fully COYS and are ready to cheer on Beth England who is now wearing a Tottenham Hotspur shirt? Then this is the open thread for you! Tottenham Hotspur Women are set to play Aston Villa Women away today with their shiny new England international almost certainly leading the line for them.
SB Nation

Sky Blue News: City Screwed, Women Win, End of an Era?, and More...

Manchester City Women got the win on Sunday and the Men are looking to turn the page to Tottenham Hotspur. Sky Blue News has all the latest headlines from an up and down weekend for City. GUARDIOLA LOOKING TO BETTER UTILISE HAALAND QUALITY - David Clayton - ManCity.com. The boss...
SB Nation

Henderson: “We’re Pretty Low On Confidence”

Yesterday’s 3-0 defeat at Brighton was a low point for a struggling Liverpool. While results and performances this year have left much to be desired, the most recent loss was probably the worst 90 minutes the team has played in at least a decade. They created very little, allowed Brighton to completely control the ball, and never really showed any signs they could find a way to earn a result.

