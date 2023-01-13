Read full article on original website
FA Cup Fairytale: Transporting you back in time as Sunderland edge past Notts County in replay
The Lads had escaped from Meadow Lane the previous Saturday with a hard-earned draw in the FA Cup. Fast-forward to Tuesday night (16/01/73), and it was a chance to not only make progress in the cup, but get our previous captain and hero Charlie Hurley back to Roker Park as manager of Reading, whom we had drawn in the next round.
Monday January 16th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Monday’s Toffee Bites: Elanga, Danjuma & Moffi latest, Usmanov allegation, Lampard on Everton Board
Everton fall to Southampton 2-1. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]. Watch the highlights below. “I’m completely focused on what we’re doing on the pitch. The off-field noise is there but the things we can control as staff and players is on the pitch - and today we got beaten.
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Monday, January 16
There’s not getting around it. The North London Derby yesterday sucked. Do we really want some fun, happy-go-lucky hoddle today with your semi-vacationing hoddler-in-chief making wise cracks? No, no one wants that. So here’s something else that sucks, and maybe you British hoddlers will enjoy it. I’m talking...
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
Everton Women 3-2 Reading: WSL Match Report
Gabby George’s sublime strike from distance proved to be just enough as Everton Women kicked off 2023 with victory over Reading. A first home goal for Katja Snoeijs followed by a Jess Park strike on 32 minutes saw the Blues in total charge in the first 45, but the visitors responded just after the restart with a Justine Vanhaevermaet header, only for George to restore the hosts two-goal cushion. Reading refused to lie down, however, with Deanna Cooper’s goal on 68 minutes reducing the deficit to just one goal.
Opinion: “Dan Neil has written himself into Sunderland’s history books - it’s fully deserved!”
As a player, Dan Neil is a bit like Marmite- some love him and others aren’t so keen. People’s opinions have varied over the course of his first team career, but on Saturday, the midfielder etched his name into the Sunderland history books with a calm and composed finish.
Chelsea offer €30m to PSV for ‘absolute top talent’ Noni Madueke — reports
Chelsea continue to find solace in a bit of retail therapy, and have reportedly followed up on our rumored interest in Noni Madueke with a €30m bid for PSV to consider. According to local reports, PSV are not quite ready to accept that offer and are looking to squeeze more out of us with talks fully underway, and we certainly can’t fault them for that. Chelsea’s impulse control in the transfer market seems to range from zero to non-existent at the moment, and other teams must be looking at us with literal dollar signs in their eyes.
Match Report. Manchester City Women Down West Ham
Bunny Shaw continued her rich goal-scoring form as Manchester City Women earned a hard-fought three points at the Chigwell Construction Stadium. The Jamaican star kept her cool to round Mackenzie Arnold to secure the points for the blues to keep them in touch with the three teams above them. After leaders Chelsea drew at Arsenal and United hammered Liverpool 6-0. City needed the three points to keep the pace at the top of the WSL.
Hot Takes: Keith Stroud’s incompetence cast a shadow over Sunderland’s efforts on Saturday
Up until the eighteenth minute on Saturday, things were going well for Sunderland and there was little indication of just how much of a slog the afternoon would ultimately turn out to be. We’d looked bright and sharp during the opening exchanges, with some excellent interplay between Patrick Roberts and...
Brentford has little trouble with reeling Bournemouth
Ivan Toney and Mathias Jensen scored the Bees ‘goals late in each half, respectively, as the hosts cruised to a win, their 29 points good for eighth place. Brentford is closer to fourth-place Newcastle (six points) than 12th-place Crystal Palace (seven). Bournemouth has slipped to a sixth-straight loss across...
Brighton 3, Liverpool 0 - Match Recap: An Embarrassment
Cody Gakpo makes his Premier League debut for Liverpool, starting up front along with Mohamed Salah and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. With Virgil van Dijk still out injured, it’s Joël Matip and Ibrahima Konaté in the center-back positions. First Half. The early possession belonged to Brighton, who forced a...
Jonathan Tomkinson: Norwich City loan US defender to Stevenage
Norwich City have loaned American defender Jonathan Tomkinson to League Two side Stevenage for the remainder of the season. The Texas-born centre-back joined the Canaries following a trial at rivals Ipswich Town, and has made three senior appearances for the Championship club. Tomkinson, 20, came through the academy set-up at...
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Liverpool: Preview, Team News, and Ways to Watch
After putting up one of their very worst displays in recent memory in Saturday’s 0-3 loss to Brighton, Liverpool get a chance to put things somewhat right, as they look to advance in the FA Cup through a Wolverhampton replay they probably didn’t earn. Wolves haven’t had a...
Rumour Mongering: Ruben Neves Said to Be on Liverpool’s Radar (Again)
Crisis-struck Liverpool are in need of a new plan, a squad refresh, something...anything to extract us from this rut of poor form. The dreadful 0-3 loss to Brighton was accompanied by fresh rumours linking the Reds to Wolves midfield Ruben Neves, again. Neves has been mentioned as a signing of...
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Liverpool, Hibs, Aberdeen, Dundee Utd, Porteous, Cho, Clarkson, MacLeod
Blackburn Rovers are poised to make a six-figure offer for Hibernian centre-half Ryan Porteous after Udinese were unable to agree a transfer fee for the 23-year-old. (Sunday Mail) Celtic target Aissa Laidouni says he is staying at Ferencvaros as the 26-year-old Tunisia midfielder wants to continue playing in European competition...
CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Manchester United v Manchester City
Manchester City were absolutely dreadful in their last match against Southampton. The loss in the Carabao Cup had less to do with player selection than it had to do with player performance. Still, I expect to see a heavily rotated side against at Old Trafford to take on Manchester United in the latest edition of the Manchester Derby. For starters, let’s get Ederson back between the pipes.
Man Utd 2-1 Man City: What Ten Hag said
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag to BT Sport: "The first half we played very well. We defended very well and broke in good opportunities. We were really happy at half-time. "After half-time we had to sub Martial, he had some complaints, and the game changed. City came in, we were not proactive. They scored. The spirit of the team is so huge, the belief is there that the game is 90 minutes and we can fight back.
No threats or incidents reported before Southampton game - Police
No threats towards Everton’s board of directors were reported before Saturday’s game against Southampton, Merseyside Police have confirmed. Everton released a statement two hours before kick-off confirming that the club’s board would not be attending the game because of a “real and credible threat to their safety and security”.
