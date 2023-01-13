Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Opinion: “Dan Neil has written himself into Sunderland’s history books - it’s fully deserved!”
As a player, Dan Neil is a bit like Marmite- some love him and others aren’t so keen. People’s opinions have varied over the course of his first team career, but on Saturday, the midfielder etched his name into the Sunderland history books with a calm and composed finish.
SB Nation
FA Cup Fairytale: Transporting you back in time as Sunderland edge past Notts County in replay
The Lads had escaped from Meadow Lane the previous Saturday with a hard-earned draw in the FA Cup. Fast-forward to Tuesday night (16/01/73), and it was a chance to not only make progress in the cup, but get our previous captain and hero Charlie Hurley back to Roker Park as manager of Reading, whom we had drawn in the next round.
SB Nation
Who is the best team along the River Wear? Sunderland Women and Durham go into battle today!
Get along to see Sunderland take on Durham today! Season card holders go for free. It’s derby day once again, folks, as Sunderland Women entertain Durham at the Eppleton Colliery Welfare ground today (DH5 9NA), and a good crowd is expected as we try and get the first victory over Durham since we returned to the Championship.
SB Nation
On This Day (16 Jan 1994): Buxton’s revival continues as Sunderland beat Boro!
The first half of the 1990’s was a strange time in the history of our football club - we had the peculiar end to the Denis Smith era, the cup run that led to Crosby taking the job permanently, and the inevitable appointment of Terry Butcher. After taking over...
SB Nation
Fulham 2-1 Chelsea, Player Ratings: João Félix shines, but we can’t have nice things
Certainly a debut to remember for João Félix, thrown in at the deep end and revealing himself to be a most excellent swimmer in these treacherous Premier League waters. Perhaps the fun bits of his performance will help comfort us as we navigate the next three games without him.
BBC
Everton 1-2 Southampton: What Lampard said
Everton manager Frank Lampard, speaking to Match of the Day: "It's obviously difficult and disappointing, especially when you go 1-0 up. It's a tough game, there's a lot of tension for both teams I think. We deserved to be 1-0 in the first half with the passion in our game.
SB Nation
Match Report. Manchester City Women Down West Ham
Bunny Shaw continued her rich goal-scoring form as Manchester City Women earned a hard-fought three points at the Chigwell Construction Stadium. The Jamaican star kept her cool to round Mackenzie Arnold to secure the points for the blues to keep them in touch with the three teams above them. After leaders Chelsea drew at Arsenal and United hammered Liverpool 6-0. City needed the three points to keep the pace at the top of the WSL.
Sunderland fans to receive 'increased' ticket allocation for FA Cup clash with Fulham
Looks like Sunderland will be backed by a massive away following at Fulham.
BBC
Jonathan Tomkinson: Norwich City loan US defender to Stevenage
Norwich City have loaned American defender Jonathan Tomkinson to League Two side Stevenage for the remainder of the season. The Texas-born centre-back joined the Canaries following a trial at rivals Ipswich Town, and has made three senior appearances for the Championship club. Tomkinson, 20, came through the academy set-up at...
SB Nation
Chelsea offer €30m to PSV for ‘absolute top talent’ Noni Madueke — reports
Chelsea continue to find solace in a bit of retail therapy, and have reportedly followed up on our rumored interest in Noni Madueke with a €30m bid for PSV to consider. According to local reports, PSV are not quite ready to accept that offer and are looking to squeeze more out of us with talks fully underway, and we certainly can’t fault them for that. Chelsea’s impulse control in the transfer market seems to range from zero to non-existent at the moment, and other teams must be looking at us with literal dollar signs in their eyes.
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Ruben Neves Said to Be on Liverpool’s Radar (Again)
Crisis-struck Liverpool are in need of a new plan, a squad refresh, something...anything to extract us from this rut of poor form. The dreadful 0-3 loss to Brighton was accompanied by fresh rumours linking the Reds to Wolves midfield Ruben Neves, again. Neves has been mentioned as a signing of...
SB Nation
Brighton 3, Liverpool 0 - Match Recap: An Embarrassment
Cody Gakpo makes his Premier League debut for Liverpool, starting up front along with Mohamed Salah and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. With Virgil van Dijk still out injured, it’s Joël Matip and Ibrahima Konaté in the center-back positions. First Half. The early possession belonged to Brighton, who forced a...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Liverpool, Hibs, Aberdeen, Dundee Utd, Porteous, Cho, Clarkson, MacLeod
Blackburn Rovers are poised to make a six-figure offer for Hibernian centre-half Ryan Porteous after Udinese were unable to agree a transfer fee for the 23-year-old. (Sunday Mail) Celtic target Aissa Laidouni says he is staying at Ferencvaros as the 26-year-old Tunisia midfielder wants to continue playing in European competition...
SB Nation
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Liverpool: Preview, Team News, and Ways to Watch
After putting up one of their very worst displays in recent memory in Saturday’s 0-3 loss to Brighton, Liverpool get a chance to put things somewhat right, as they look to advance in the FA Cup through a Wolverhampton replay they probably didn’t earn. Wolves haven’t had a...
BBC
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Martinez, White, Shaw, Moreno, Odegaard, Saka, Rashford
At the end of every Premier League round of fixtures, BBC football pundit Garth Crooks is on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. As ever, Garth also has his say on the game's big talking points in the Crooks of the Matter.
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur 0-2 Arsenal: North London Derby Community Player Ratings
Yuck. Tottenham Hotspur hosted their arch-rivals and (blarrgh) league-leaders Arsenal, and once again put in a first half stinker in which they conceded two goals. Spurs came out much better and arguably won the second half, but they weren’t able to get one past Aaron Ramsdale and limped to an 0-2 defeat at home. No Greaves for Kane, no love for Tottenham. It was real bad.
SB Nation
Graham Potter sees ‘big future’ for ‘really exciting’ Mykhailo Mudryk at Chelsea
Wrapped in the Ukrainian flag, Mykhailo Mudryk — the generally accepted English spelling of his first name has been updated to y-and-i rather than y-and-y — strode out at half-time on Sunday to lap up the applause of Stamford Bridge, for the first of hopefully many, many, many times in the next eight and a half (8.5!) years.
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: City Screwed, Women Win, End of an Era?, and More...
Manchester City Women got the win on Sunday and the Men are looking to turn the page to Tottenham Hotspur. Sky Blue News has all the latest headlines from an up and down weekend for City. GUARDIOLA LOOKING TO BETTER UTILISE HAALAND QUALITY - David Clayton - ManCity.com. The boss...
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur 0 - 2 Arsenal: Gunners punish Spurs errors as Conte searches for answers
Tottenham Hotspur are at a crossroads following a 2-0 defeat at the hands of league leaders Arsenal on Sunday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Going into this match, it was being billed as a crucial matchup for both sides with different implications. Arsenal were handed a gift yesterday in the form of Manchester City suffering a 2-1 defeat. A victory today meant going possibly eight points clear of the current champions. For Spurs, they’re in danger of falling too far back in the race for Champions League football. A loss today means facing Manchester City twice in the span of a couple of weeks with a London derby against a revitalized Fulham sandwiched in between.
SB Nation
After Demoralizing Defeat Klopp Says Liverpool Must “Go Back to Basics”
Liverpool’s 3-0 defeat away at Brighton over the weekend was bad. It was so bad that manager Jürgen Klopp’s immediate reaction was to call it the worst performance by one of his teams that he had ever seen in all his years of coaching. Whether it actually...
