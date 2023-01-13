Chelsea continue to find solace in a bit of retail therapy, and have reportedly followed up on our rumored interest in Noni Madueke with a €30m bid for PSV to consider. According to local reports, PSV are not quite ready to accept that offer and are looking to squeeze more out of us with talks fully underway, and we certainly can’t fault them for that. Chelsea’s impulse control in the transfer market seems to range from zero to non-existent at the moment, and other teams must be looking at us with literal dollar signs in their eyes.

