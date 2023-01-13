ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Everton 1-2 Southampton: What Lampard said

Everton manager Frank Lampard, speaking to Match of the Day: "It's obviously difficult and disappointing, especially when you go 1-0 up. It's a tough game, there's a lot of tension for both teams I think. We deserved to be 1-0 in the first half with the passion in our game.
SB Nation

Match Report. Manchester City Women Down West Ham

Bunny Shaw continued her rich goal-scoring form as Manchester City Women earned a hard-fought three points at the Chigwell Construction Stadium. The Jamaican star kept her cool to round Mackenzie Arnold to secure the points for the blues to keep them in touch with the three teams above them. After leaders Chelsea drew at Arsenal and United hammered Liverpool 6-0. City needed the three points to keep the pace at the top of the WSL.
BBC

Jonathan Tomkinson: Norwich City loan US defender to Stevenage

Norwich City have loaned American defender Jonathan Tomkinson to League Two side Stevenage for the remainder of the season. The Texas-born centre-back joined the Canaries following a trial at rivals Ipswich Town, and has made three senior appearances for the Championship club. Tomkinson, 20, came through the academy set-up at...
SB Nation

Chelsea offer €30m to PSV for ‘absolute top talent’ Noni Madueke — reports

Chelsea continue to find solace in a bit of retail therapy, and have reportedly followed up on our rumored interest in Noni Madueke with a €30m bid for PSV to consider. According to local reports, PSV are not quite ready to accept that offer and are looking to squeeze more out of us with talks fully underway, and we certainly can’t fault them for that. Chelsea’s impulse control in the transfer market seems to range from zero to non-existent at the moment, and other teams must be looking at us with literal dollar signs in their eyes.
SB Nation

Rumour Mongering: Ruben Neves Said to Be on Liverpool’s Radar (Again)

Crisis-struck Liverpool are in need of a new plan, a squad refresh, something...anything to extract us from this rut of poor form. The dreadful 0-3 loss to Brighton was accompanied by fresh rumours linking the Reds to Wolves midfield Ruben Neves, again. Neves has been mentioned as a signing of...
SB Nation

Brighton 3, Liverpool 0 - Match Recap: An Embarrassment

Cody Gakpo makes his Premier League debut for Liverpool, starting up front along with Mohamed Salah and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. With Virgil van Dijk still out injured, it’s Joël Matip and Ibrahima Konaté in the center-back positions. First Half. The early possession belonged to Brighton, who forced a...
SB Nation

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Liverpool: Preview, Team News, and Ways to Watch

After putting up one of their very worst displays in recent memory in Saturday’s 0-3 loss to Brighton, Liverpool get a chance to put things somewhat right, as they look to advance in the FA Cup through a Wolverhampton replay they probably didn’t earn. Wolves haven’t had a...
SB Nation

Tottenham Hotspur 0-2 Arsenal: North London Derby Community Player Ratings

Yuck. Tottenham Hotspur hosted their arch-rivals and (blarrgh) league-leaders Arsenal, and once again put in a first half stinker in which they conceded two goals. Spurs came out much better and arguably won the second half, but they weren’t able to get one past Aaron Ramsdale and limped to an 0-2 defeat at home. No Greaves for Kane, no love for Tottenham. It was real bad.
SB Nation

Graham Potter sees ‘big future’ for ‘really exciting’ Mykhailo Mudryk at Chelsea

Wrapped in the Ukrainian flag, Mykhailo Mudryk — the generally accepted English spelling of his first name has been updated to y-and-i rather than y-and-y — strode out at half-time on Sunday to lap up the applause of Stamford Bridge, for the first of hopefully many, many, many times in the next eight and a half (8.5!) years.
SB Nation

Sky Blue News: City Screwed, Women Win, End of an Era?, and More...

Manchester City Women got the win on Sunday and the Men are looking to turn the page to Tottenham Hotspur. Sky Blue News has all the latest headlines from an up and down weekend for City. GUARDIOLA LOOKING TO BETTER UTILISE HAALAND QUALITY - David Clayton - ManCity.com. The boss...
SB Nation

Tottenham Hotspur 0 - 2 Arsenal: Gunners punish Spurs errors as Conte searches for answers

Tottenham Hotspur are at a crossroads following a 2-0 defeat at the hands of league leaders Arsenal on Sunday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Going into this match, it was being billed as a crucial matchup for both sides with different implications. Arsenal were handed a gift yesterday in the form of Manchester City suffering a 2-1 defeat. A victory today meant going possibly eight points clear of the current champions. For Spurs, they’re in danger of falling too far back in the race for Champions League football. A loss today means facing Manchester City twice in the span of a couple of weeks with a London derby against a revitalized Fulham sandwiched in between.

