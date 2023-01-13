Read full article on original website
Idris Elba and Wife Sabrina Wear Complementary Ensembles at Gucci Fashion Show in Milan
Idris Elba attended the Gucci's Men's Fall Winter 2023 Show on Friday alongside his wife and fellow stars Percy Hynes White and Jeremy O. Harris Idris Elba is starting 2023 with a dapper look and his wife close to his side. The actor, 50, and his wife Sabrina attended the Gucci's Men's Fall Winter 2023 Show on Friday, when they wore outfits that complemented each other. For the night out, PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive in 2018 wore a head-to-toe turquoise suit with black leather shoes and a metallic onyx...
Keke Palmer’s First Maternity Shoot Is “Giving Masterpiece”
This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Ever since actor Keke Palmer announced that she’s expecting her first child, the star has wasted no time delivering stylish maternity looks. The star—who is gaining Oscars buzz for her role in Nope—first broke the news while hosting on Saturday Night Live, when she revealed her baby bump by unbuttoning her camel Sportmax suit. She also walked the red carpet at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards this month, where she rocked a silver sequin Michael Kors gown. Channeling major Rihanna energy, she’s proven that maternity style can still be incredibly stylish and striking.
Counting Sheep: A$AP Rocky Catches Rihanna’s Manager Sleeping While Couple Dined Out
Rihanna’s manager had a long night on Tuesday when the pop superstar attended the Golden Globes and dined the night away with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. After attending the 80th annual Golden Globes, Rihanna and Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, decided to enjoy a post-award show dinner, TMZ reported. With a little time off the clock, Rih Rih’s manager and Roc Nation exec, Jay Brown, decided to catch a few Z’s before the happy couple finished their meals.
Brad Pitt Debuts a New Heartthrob Haircut at the Golden Globes
A pre-event haircut is something of a standard, particularly if there’s a red carpet involved. But when Brad Pitt carries off said standard trim, the world tends to take note. The actor stepped out at the 2023 Golden Globes with a jaunty haircut that helped reassert his status as—well, that guy. After more than a year of rocking slightly overgrown blonde lengths designed to be casually combed back, Pitt marked his red carpet kickoff with a closer-cropped cut worthy of recognition.
Original House Party stars Christopher Reid and Christopher Martin reunite on the red carpet
33 years after the original comedy classic House Party hit theaters, stars Christopher Reid and Christopher Martin - collectively known as Kid 'n Play - reunited.
How Ana de Armas’s Golden Globes Dress Channeled Old Hollywood
As a nominee in the Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama category at last night’s Golden Globes, Ana de Armas was one of the evening’s most-anticipated leading ladies. Her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s Blonde has been one of the most-discussed performances of the year. For the star, getting acknowledged by the Globes for the role made for a special night—especially given the part’s challenges. “What was most special about being a part of Blonde was the opportunity to work on a character that allowed me to push myself to my limits, and that made me work harder than ever,” says de Armas. “It taught me to be patient with the process and trust the team around me. It was the opportunity of a lifetime, and it changed my life forever.”
A TikToker is creating the dresses designed by her grandma, who dropped out of fashion school in the 1940s, to keep her old dreams alive
Julia's grandma had to drop out of fashion school, but decades later her designs are coming to life, and her reactions keep going viral on TikTok.
BBC
Adidas loses stripes row trademark battle with luxury designer Thom Browne
Adidas has lost a court case to try to stop a fashion designer from using a four-stripe design. The sportswear giant argued that luxury brand Thom Browne Inc's four stripes were too similar to its three stripes. Browne argued that shoppers were unlikely to confuse the two brands as -...
Love Island Host Maya Jama Talks Grafting, Gossip, and Relationship Goals
There’s a reason Maya Jama was the most popular choice to take over as the host of Love Island U.K.: There might be no better fit for the format. Boisterous and unfiltered, a celestial beauty with a down-to-earth personality, it’s easy to imagine Jama winning the show as a contestant (she already had the PrettyLittleThing collaboration). But if we can’t watch her cringe her way through challenges or get her grafting boots on, seeing her as host is the next best thing.
It’s time to leave the Strong Black Woman trope in the past. Meet the Soft Black Girl
The soft life is about more than aesthetics.
The 15 Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards
Tonight, the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards kicked off at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, California. This ceremony—hosted by comedian Chelsea Handler—honored the year’s best performances from film and television. Following last week’s Golden Globes step and repeat, the red carpet event continued on with glitzy awards style; voluminous silhouettes, in particular, proved to be the breakout trend of the night, with Hollywood A-listers embracing formal designs that were adorned with large ruffles or sweeping trains.
Emma Chamberlain Takes on French Girl Beauty as the New Face of Lancôme
At 21, Emma Chamberlain is as “new” Hollywood as they come. For the uninitiated, the digital creator dropped out of her Bay Area high school in 2017 and moved to Los Angeles alone, at 17, to pursue YouTube stardom. She quickly found a 3 million–strong following that propelled her to sign with UTA, take home numerous Streamy Awards (arguably the Oscars of online creation), and become a fixture of Paris Fashion Week. Chamberlain isn’t just on YouTube; many people credit her with creating the ubiquitous editing style that now pervades the platform—quick cuts, text-heavy screens, carefully selected pauses—and that keeps viewers tuned in to the mundanities of her day. The marketing opportunities soon followed, from Chamberlain Coffee, with its Zoomer-
France 24
Gina Lollobrigida, Italian film icon and photographer, dies at 95
Gina Lollobrigida, who has died at the age of 95, shot to fame in the 1950s as a sultry Mediterranean sex symbol, then became a photographer and sculptor after stepping away from the movie world. At the height of her fame in the 1950s and 1960s, Lollobrigida, who was known...
Margot Robbie Marks a New Style Direction in Red Hot Valentino
Red has the capacity to be powerful, playful, and seductive—and nobody knows that better than Margot Robbie, who was seen wearing not one, but two head-to-toe red looks on the same night. Photographed at the London premiere of her latest film Babylon, the actor modeled an Old Hollywood-inspired Valentino...
Michelle Williams Turned to Gucci for her Postpartum Red Carpet Moment
Only a few months after welcoming her third child, Michelle Williams hit the red carpet last night at the Golden Globes. The actor was nominated for “Best Actress” for her acclaimed role in the Steven Spielberg-directed drama The Fablemans. For the special occasion, she wore a cream gown by Gucci that featured dramatic, oversized ruffles along the one-shoulder silhouette. The expertly tailored gown also included a cinched waist and a high-slit, making it a bold and enchanting statement piece of postpartum fashion.
‘Somehow, something clicked’: Russell T Davies on how soap opera changed his life
The It’s A Sin writer has always been obsessed with soaps – and now he’s put Helena Bonham Carter in one. Here, he discusses his new drama about Crossroads – the show that sparked his TV dream
The Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Jennifer Coolidge, Bella Hadid, and Selena Gomez
As the new year takes shape, celebrities are fast-establishing the emergent style codes and silhouettes of 2023. The Golden Globes—which, after a controversy-sparked year-long pause, returned on Tuesday—was a bonanza of bold evening wear. Host Jerrod Carmichael illustrated the dapper versatility of thoroughly modern men’s suits. While George and Tammy actor Jessica Chastian coordinated her jewelled Oscar de la Renta gown and face mask—because we are still in a pandemic. Jennifer Coolidge was feeling herself in a Dolce and Gabbana gown that featured a plunging neckline.
Collection
Filippo Grazioli is approaching Missoni with a disciplined, restrained eye. His new menswear was in line with this tendency, which favors a relaxed look rooted in ease and spruced up with sporty accents referencing founder Ottavio Missoni’s love of athletics. Presented today in the label’s showroom, the fall collection had a quiet, casual feel, and some interesting introductions of new patterns and graphics.
French Montana praises 'genius' 50 Cent for using various celebrity feuds as a marketing tool
50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson III, has beefed with Ja Rule, Rick Ross, The Game, and even Montana himself over the years.
Francois Ozon Discusses His ‘Post #MeToo Comedy’ ‘The Crime Is Mine’ (EXCLUSIVE)
After “Peter van Kant,” French director François Ozon goes many shades lighter to revisit gender and power dynamics in “The Crime Is Mine,” a lush ensemble comedy set in 1930s Paris. Loosely inspired by the 1934 play by Georges Berr and Louis Verneuil, the film tells the story of Madeleine, a pretty, young and penniless actress, who is accused of murdering a famous producer. Helped by her best friend Pauline, a jobless lawyer, she is acquitted on the grounds of self-defense and becomes a star, as well as a feminist icon. “The Crime Is Mine,” produced by Mandarin Cinema, brings together...
