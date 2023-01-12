Read full article on original website
Austin Packers boys swimming and diving team falls to Northfield 95-85 Thursday evening
The Austin Packers boys swimming and diving team hosted Northfield in a Big 9 Conference dual meet at Bud Higgins Pool Thursday evening, and it was the Raiders coming away with a 95-85 win. High finishers for Austin inlcuded the club’s 200 medley relay team of Brent Dahl, Winston Walkup,...
Late 9-0 run pushes Rochester Mayo past Austin 55-44 in Big 9 Conference girls basketball Friday night
The Austin Packers girls basketball team, ranked No. 18 in the state in the latest Class AAA rankings from the Minnesota Basketball News kicked off the toughest stretch of their 2022-2023 schedule at Ove Berven Gym Friday night versus the Rochester Mayo Spartans in a matchup between the top two teams in the Big 9 Conference. Austin entered the contest on a five-game winning streak and a 7-1 record in the conference, while Mayo was riding a nine-game winning streak and were perfect thus far in conference play at 8-0, and Ava Miller, a 6’2″ junior center for the Spartans poured in 26 points, four of which helped to spark a late 9-0 run for Mayo in a 55-44 win.
MnDOT invites public to in-person meeting for I-90 bridge replacement project January 31st
The Minnesota Department of Transportation has announced that the public is invited to attend an in-person information meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Austin to learn more about a construction project to replace and improve Interstate 90 bridges and interchanges in Austin. The meeting will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at the Austin Public Library at 323 4th Ave. NE. The session is drop-in style to better fit individual schedules. People may arrive at any time to learn, ask questions, sign up for updates, and then leave at their convenience.
