ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Mysuncoast.com

American detained in Iran goes on hunger strike

(CNN) - An American wrongfully imprisoned in Iran is appealing to President Joe Biden to bring him and other detained U.S. citizens home. In a letter to Biden, Siamak Namazi says he’s going on a seven-day hunger strike - one day for each year he was left out of a 2016 prisoner swap between the U.S. and Iran.

Comments / 0

Community Policy