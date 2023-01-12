News and notes: Canucks’ Jim Rutherford says no quick-fix trades coming, and the Rick Tocchet rumblings

Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Hilarious ‘Hot Mic’ Moment For Boston Bruins’ Foligno In Win
BOSTON – Things got a bit testy between the Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers on Monday afternoon even though it wasn’t very competitive on the scoreboard, and that led to a hilarious moment in Boston’s 6-0 takedown of the Broad Street Bullies at TD Garden. After a...
Yardbarker
The 3 Most Disappointing Avalanche Players of 2022-23 So Far
To say that the Colorado Avalanche‘s season has not gone to plan is an understatement. The defending Stanley Cup champions own a middling record of 22-17-3 at the halfway point of the season, and currently sit outside of the Western Conference playoff picture by both total points and points percentage (PTS%). There’s still plenty of time for them to change course, but they’ve seen their status around the league tumble as a result.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Boldy and the Wild, and Does Kuzmenko have move value than Horvat?
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. The Minnesota Wild and Matt Boldy talking contract extension. Kevin Weekes: Have been told that the Minnesota Wild and forward Matt Boldy are making some headway on a long-term contract extension. The situation is fluid. Kevin...
Yardbarker
Blues Scouts at Red Wings Game Points to Potential Trade
With the NHL season progressing beyond the halfway point of the season, NHL teams are beginning to take inventory of not only their own teams’ strengths and weaknesses but other teams as well. The NHL’s March 3 trade deadline is rapidly approaching and the time that teams and general managers have to gather information regarding players who could be available for a trade is getting shorter by the day. Per a source, the St. Louis Blues had not only two notable scouts in attendance for the Detroit Red Wings and Columbus Blue Jackets game on Saturday, Jan. 14 but their Vice President of Hockey Operations, Peter Chiarelli as well.
Yardbarker
Foligno vs Simmonds In Instant Fight of The Year Candidate
Boston Bruins winger Nick Foligno and Toronto Maple Leafs winger Wayne Simmonds kicked off the much-anticipated Atlantic Division match Saturday night at TD Garden with an instant fight of the year candidate. In what sadly has become the norm in the NHL, a solid, clean hit by Simmonds on Boston...
Yardbarker
Bruins & Coyotes Could Produce 2023 Trade Deadline Blockbuster
The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is under two months away, and trade rumors are naturally starting to pick up. With the Boston Bruins currently sporting a ridiculous 33-5-4 record and being at the top of the NHL standings, they are expected to be among the most active buyers. With the careers of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci potentially nearing their end, this is truly a “Stanley Cup or bust” season for Boston. As a result, now is the time for general manager (GM) Don Sweeney to go all-in and make a significant splash. The left side of their defensive group could use a boost, and Arizona Coyotes star defenseman Jakob Chychrun would be the perfect target because of it.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: K’Andre Miller, and Potential Trade Targets for the New York Rangers
A three-year bridge deal for K’Andre Miller makes sense. Vincent Z. Mercogliano of Lohud: New York Rangers 22-year-old defenseman K’Andre Miller is a pending RFA isn’t worried about his status despite knowing how important his season is for him. “Everyone knows what this year means for me...
Comments / 0