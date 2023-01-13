Read full article on original website
Related
texasbreaking.com
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs Releases $17.1 Billion State Budget Proposal
PHOENIX – Arizona’s Gov. Katie Hobbs’ budget proposal includes $17.1 billion in total spending for the 2024 fiscal year. The budget proposal focuses on boosting K-12, housing funds, and child tax credits. Education priorities. Hobbs wants to stop giving money to rich K-12 schools earning high letter...
prescottenews.com
Hobbs’ first Arizona budget defunds border strike force, universal school choice program – The Center Square
If the reaction from Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs’ first budget proposal is any indication, she and lawmakers are likely in for a long spring. Hobbs announced her $17.1 billion spending proposal Friday afternoon, saying it lowers costs, invests in public education, secures the state’s water future and addresses the affordable housing crisis.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Governor Hobbs Releases Executive Budget Plans
On Friday, Governor Katie Hobbs released her executive budget priorities with a focus on investing in public education, securing the state’s water future, and tackling the affordable housing crisis among a list of other issues. Hobbs is on a mission to undo the expansion of a school voucher program...
12news.com
Gulf in Arizona's divided government widens
The state Legislature's first week under divided government shows the gulf is widening. Plus: Will Republicans use the spending cap on schools as a bargaining chip?
kawc.org
Where did Arizona Gov. Hobbs' inaugural funds come from?
PHOENIX -- Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs collected nearly $1.5 million in donations from corporations and other special interests to cover the cost of her inauguration. But the event cost only about $207,000 to put on. And that's going to leave her with a bunch of money she can spend on...
fox10phoenix.com
Here's what's in Gov. Katie Hobbs' new budget for Arizona
PHOENIX - Governor Katie Hobbs is releasing her first budget for Arizona. The budget includes just over $17 billion in spending for the 2024 fiscal year. The spending covers a number of areas, including education, health, welfare, natural resources, and public safety. Some of the proposals, according to a statement...
KTAR.com
Arizona companies ordered to pay $5.6M in back wages to drivers
PHOENIX — The U.S. District Court in Arizona ordered an auto parts distributor and a logistics firm to pay $5.6M to 1,398 drivers misclassified as independent contractors. The Department of Labor found that joint employers Parts Authority Arizona LLC and Arizona Logistics Inc. violated the Fair Labor Standards Act by not keeping timekeeping records, failing to meet minimum wage requirements, requiring workers to use personal vehicles for deliveries without compensation and not paying overtime wages.
KTAR.com
Gov. Hobbs hoping to work with schools chief Horne on education, ‘taken aback’ by his priorities
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs is hoping to collaborate with public schools chief Tom Horne on the state’s education future, but the Democrat is anticipating some ideological challenges. “He is very interested finding areas of common ground and I think for the benefit of our teachers and...
Governor Hobbs hoping to change Arizona’s water use
Arizona needs to cut 21 percent of its water from the Colorado River. Some Tucsonans are harvesting and conserving water in order to help the state's water supply.
AZFamily
Lawmakers introduce controversial bill to repeal right-to-work law in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona is a “right-to-work” state but could that change? A bill was just introduced to repeal the state’s current right-to-work law. It’s controversial because people disagree on whether that would help or hurt you, the employee. It all comes down to how...
beckersasc.com
Arizona lawmakers propose bill to allow physician assistants to practice independently
Arizona House of Representatives member Selena Bliss has drafted a bill that would limit current regulations for physician assistants to help with healthcare in rural areas of the state, Today's News-Herald reported Jan. 11. The bill would allow physician assistants to provide basic care without physician supervision. It would require...
5 bills attempting to modify Arizona's criminal justice system this session
PHOENIX — This year's legislative session is well underway and Arizona's lawmakers have begun making proposals for adjusting the state's criminal justice system. Lots of bills get introduced at the start of each legislative session and many end up going nowhere near the governor's desk. But here are some...
prescottenews.com
Local Conservatives to Host Candidates for Arizona GOP Chair
The local chapter of Yavapai County’s Conservatives for a Constitutional Republic (ConCR) has announced that it will host three of the officially announced candidates to lead the Arizona Republican Party (AZGOP) at their next meeting, Saturday, January 21st. Current Republican Chair, Dr. Kelli Ward, who has led the party since 2020, is not seeking reelection. ConCR usually meets on the fourth Saturday of each month at 11AM, at the Bible Baptist Church in Chino Valley. The meeting is free and open to the public but seating is limited. Those wishing to attend are asked to RSVP.
AZFamily
New proposal from Democrats would repeal Arizona's right-to-work law
Maricopa County Recorder offers proposals on how to improve Arizona elections. Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer suggested to stop voters from dropping off early ballots on Election Day. Gov. Katie Hobbs explains plans to work with Republicans at capitol. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Gov. Hobbs acknowledged it is going...
arizonasuntimes.com
New York Lawmakers Weigh Investigation into Jewish University over $230 Million in State Funding
New York state senators threatened an investigation Wednesday into allegations that Yeshiva University misrepresented itself to receive $230 million in state funding, according to a letter sent to the Jewish school. Yeshiva is currently embroiled in a lawsuit regarding the school’s refusal to officially recognize the YU Pride Alliance, an...
Tribal leaders advocate for the state’s support during tribal nations day
Dozens of people from tribal nations across Arizona gathered this week at the state Capitol to celebrate Indian Nations and Tribes Legislative Day. “Arizona is a stronger state because of the 22 federally recognized tribes found here,” state Senate President Warren Petersen said during his speech.“As we enter the first week of the 56th legislative […] The post Tribal leaders advocate for the state’s support during tribal nations day appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
coloradopolitics.com
Arizona's shipping container wall coming down at southern border | OUT WEST ROUNDUP
PHOENIX — Former Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's border barrier of shipping containers was largely dismantled in time for a new Democratic administration, costing tens of millions of dollars over just a few months as they were set up and taken down again. Removal of the hulking red, gold...
fox10phoenix.com
The number of homeless youth in Arizona is growing
PHOENIX - Arizona is leading the nation for rising youth homelessness rates, according to a new report released by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The department's annual Homelessness Assessment Report showed that more than 900 people under the age of 25 are currently homeless in the state.
Southwest Gas gets approval to raise rates in Arizona
PHOENIX — The Arizona Corporation Commission has allowed Southwest Gas to raise its retail residential rates by about 6.7%. In a 4-1 vote, the commissioners authorized the utility company to charge about $3 more on the monthly bill for the average single-family home. Several Southwest Gas customers asked for...
kawc.org
Price of eggs in Arizona going up
PHOENIX -- Those already expensive eggs at your local grocer in Arizona are about to get a tiny bit more costly. And potentially less available. And it's all in the name of humane treatment of animals. New regulations that took effect at the beginning of the month require that laying...
Comments / 0