BBC
Wiltshire Council warns Persimmon Homes start work or lose £8m
A developer has been warned it could lose £8m of government funds if it does not start building homes by spring. In 2018, Persimmon Homes was contracted to make 2,500 homes, two primary schools and one secondary school at Ashton Park, near Trowbridge. The company said it had asked...
Great-grandmother with broken hip taken to hospital on gritter lid as she ‘was not eligible’ for ambulance
The family of a great-grandmother who broke her hip were told she was not “was not eligible” for an ambulance so they took her to the hospital themselves - on a gritter lid in a white van.Pamela Rolfe, 79, was walking her dog when she fell on 29 December and passersby helped keep her warm by putting a duvet over her.As the weather became windy and rainy her daughter Dawn Hamilton, 58, phoned to see where the ambulance was - and was stunned to be told “due to the current crisis at the moment she doesn’t qualify for an ambulance”.Ms...
BBC
Women having home births in London warned about ambulance transport
Women giving birth at home might need to make their own way to hospital in case of emergency, NHS trusts in London have warned. There are delays due to about 20,000 ambulance workers and emergency call-handlers walking out across England. "There is no guarantee that an ambulance or paramedic will...
BBC
Black Horse demolition: Centuries-old Coventry pub bulldozed for road widening
A 200-year-old pub has been demolished to allow a nearby road to be widened. The Black Horse in Spon End, Coventry, was no longer operating as a pub and city councillors voted to knock it down in May, despite objection from heritage groups. The authority said the road widening was...
BBC
Rail boss admits 17-mile diversion around bridge is 'exceptional'
A 17-mile diversion route set up because of work to replace a bridge is "exceptional" and will be "disruptive", Network Rail has admitted. A stretch of Nazeing New Road beside Broxbourne railway station in Hertfordshire closed on Tuesday and is not expected to reopen until 30 April. A road bridge,...
BBC
Night & Day: Manchester venue's noise breach appeal hearing postponed
A music venue under threat due to a noise complaint has had an appeal hearing postponed. Owners of Night & Day Café in Manchester have appealed a noise abatement notice served by Manchester City Council in 2021. The local authority said the adjournment followed a joint application by the...
BBC
West Yorkshire Mayor supports parking charge plan for Leeds parks
Plans to introduce parking fees at some green spaces in West Yorkshire have been backed by the region's mayor. Leeds City Council intends to implement charges at sites including Middleton Park, Golden Acre Park, Otley Chevin, Roundhay Park, Temple Newsam and Kirkstall Abbey over the coming year. West Yorkshire Mayor...
BBC
Tree used by thieves to steal copper from Bilston firm to be felled
A protected tree used by thieves to gain access to a manufacturing firm and steal copper is to be cut down, councillors have agreed. Mueller Europe Ltd, in Bilston, said it had been repeatedly targeted as people used the London plane tree to get over the factory wall. But "due...
BBC
Severn Valley Railway reveals voluntary redundancy plan
Plans for voluntary redundancies have been announced by a heritage railway, which says the cost of coal, diesel and utilities has "rocketed". Severn Valley Railway (SVR) said other savings measures included a recruitment freeze and steps to save energy usage. It added it was facing "a significant drop" in passenger...
BBC
Wizz Air: Cardiff Airport in wrong place, says ex-airline boss
Cardiff Airport was built in the wrong place to attract passengers, the former boss of a low-cost airline has said. David Bryon, ex-director of BMI Baby, which operated from the airport between 2002-2011, said no-one in their "right mind" would invest in the airport. He spoke after budget airline Wizz...
BBC
Elderly Worcester residents trapped in flats as lifts fail
Elderly people living in a retirement complex say they feel trapped in their flats as the lifts keep breaking down. The equipment at 14-storey Cripplegate House, Worcester, has been out of action for several days since the start of December, residents said. One woman said firefighters rescued her after she...
BBC
Student flats plan for old Nottingham police and fire HQ pulled
Plans to demolish Nottingham's former police and fire headquarters and build student flats have been withdrawn. The newly-listed bomb-proof site in Shakespeare Street was built between 1938 and 1940 but closed in 2016. Plans to build a 900-bed student block was recommended for approval by Nottingham City Council officers, but...
BBC
M&S to create 3,400 jobs as it opens new shops
Marks & Spencer has said it will create 3,400 jobs across Britain as part of plans to revamp its stores. It plans to open eight "full-line" stores - which stock clothes, food and homeware - in cities such as Liverpool, Birmingham and Leeds in the next year. Seven of the...
BBC
Suffolk magnet fisherman shocked after dredging up revolver
A magnet fisherman said he was shocked to discover he had dredged up a gun dating back to the early 1900s. Brian Welburn, 43, found the US-made revolver at the bottom of the River Stour at Long Melford on the Essex/Suffolk border two weeks ago. Since then he has also...
BBC
Architecturally significant pool is 'deteriorating rapidly'
Residents campaigning for the restoration of Swindon's iconic Oasis Leisure Centre claim the site is deteriorating rapidly due to neglect. Save Oasis Swindon (SOS) said it was "in a disgusting state" due to fly-tipping and a lack of security. SevenCapital, which is responsible for the site, is awaiting approval for...
BBC
Hinckley: Greenacres Garden Centre to make way for homes
A garden centre which has "struggled" to compete with a nearby store will be demolished after a council approved plans to replace it with houses. Greenacres Garden Centre has been operating on the A447 outside Hinckley in Leicestershire since 1979. The Local Democracy Reporting Service said a developer plans to...
BBC
Man trampled to death by cows in lunch-hour walk, inquest hears
A telecoms worker died after he and his wife were trampled by a herd of cows during a lunchtime walk in lockdown, an inquest has heard. Michael Holmes, 57, was fatally crushed and his wife Teresa is in a wheelchair following the incident near their home in Netherton, West Yorkshire.
BBC
Flooded residents brace as river levels set to peak
There is flooding across a swathe of the West Midlands as people brace for peak river levels at the weekend. Water was lapping at the doorsteps of some Hereford residents on Friday, while towns and cities in neighbouring counties face a similar picture. Roads also remained shut as Herefordshire, Worcestershire...
BBC
Portsmouth house collapse: More residents rehoused
A further property has been evacuated following the collapse of a terraced house. A house in Langford Road, Portsmouth, caved in on 7 December and caused the partial collapse of the home next door. Two people were taken to hospital following the collapse. Afterwards three houses were deemed "structurally unsafe"....
BBC
Money from selling criminals' items to fund community groups
Community groups can receive grants paid from the sale of criminals' items. Thames Valley Police said money made from selling items seized from criminals which cannot be returned would fund "worthy projects". Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Matthew Barber said the scheme was "a great opportunity to support community and...
