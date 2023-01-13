ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

azbilingual.news

Board approves agreement with ‘gigafactory’ battery company to build $1 billion facility near Raytheon

PIMA COUNTY – The Pima County Board of Supervisors, during last month unanimously approved a lease-purchase agreement with American Battery Factory to build a $1 billion battery manufacturing facility south of Raytheon in the County’s Aerospace Research Campus. The company expects to employ more than 1,000 people once the facility is fully constructed and operating.
insidetucsonbusiness.com

American Furniture Warehouse coming to Marana

American Furniture Warehouse is expected to bring its “no-pressure” sales approach to Marana in the second quarter of 2024. Nolan Morrison, with real estate and development at American Furniture Warehouse, said after the town of Marana finishes its final review, he’s hoping to start construction in the next two months.
MARANA, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Tractor Supply on Valencia Sells for $6.7 Million

TUCSON, ARIZONA, January 13, 2023 – Tractor Supply Store at 1715 West Valencia Road in Tucson sold for $6.7 million ($306 PSF) in a net lease sale to a California-based company, Ingemanson Enterprises. The seller was I.S Corporation of Boca Raton, Florida. The 21,702-square-foot Tractor Supply store on 2.3...
TUCSON, AZ
biztucson.com

Lifted Trucks Announces New Location in Tucson

Lifted Trucks , the Southwest’s premier custom truck dealership, has announced the recent opening of its Tucson location. In business since 1995, Lifted Trucks has built and sold its one-of-kind inventory to thousands of off-road enthusiasts across the country. The company specializes in lifting and accessorizing pickup trucks, Jeeps and SUVs. In addition to vehicle sales at the dealerships, the Lift Shop also customizes any vehicle their customer’s own.
TUCSON, AZ
a-z-animals.com

Man Attacked by Bobcat in Saddlebrooke, Arizona

Saddlebrooke, Arizona, is a small town not far north of Tucson. It’s in the foothills of the Santa Catalina Natural Area, and many of the homes’ backyards look out towards open land. The region is full of gorgeous scenery and a ton of native wildlife, including bobcats. On...
SADDLEBROOKE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Decades of Arizona's movie history destroyed in house fire

THREE POINTS, Ariz. - Decades of Arizona's movie history have been destroyed after a massive house fire near Tucson. Thousands of props, artwork and books are gone after flames tore through the Three Points home of longtime western movie actor Ivan "Red Cloud" Wolverton and his wife Margery. Wolverton played...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson Police officer rear-ended by a suspected impaired driver

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is always asking drivers to slow down and drive sober. Late Saturday, Jan. 14, an officer was rear-ended by a suspected impaired driver. The officer sustained minor injuries and the other driver has critical injuries and remains hospitalized. Copyright 2023...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: ‘The Pit’ food truck park to stay open

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A popular gathering place for Tucson food trucks will be allowed to stay open after the city of Tucson initially ordered it to close, citing zoning issues. “The Pit” opened last year at 22nd and Pantano. Since then, it has hosted as many as...
TUCSON, AZ

