Governor Hobbs hoping to change Arizona’s water use
Arizona needs to cut 21 percent of its water from the Colorado River. Some Tucsonans are harvesting and conserving water in order to help the state's water supply.
Tucson Source of Income Protection Ordinance dispute
Last month, former Attorney General Mark Brnovich, said Tucson's housing income ordinance was illegal- claiming Tucson does not have the power to enact a new fair housing rule under state law.
azpm.org
The Buzz speaks with two newly-elected officials: Juan Ciscomani and Katie Hobbs
Two of Arizona's new elected officials, Republican Congress Member Juan Ciscomani (left) and Governor Katie Hobbs (right). Your browser does not support the audio element. Juan Ciscomani had not even been sworn in as the representative from Arizona's sixth U.S. House district when he got his first dose of Washington politics.
The Pit approved to stay open
The Pit was asked to close earlier this week, but an agreement between the owners and city officials will allow The Pit to stay open.
City of Tucson to begin new non-emergency number
Soon, the City of Tucson will implement a new non-emergency number, which will help provide more clear service.
WBUR
'It's coming for everybody': Central Arizona farmers' access to Colorado River dries up completely
On Jan. 1, farmers in Pinal County, Arizona, lost the last remaining access they had to Colorado River water. A severe drought in the Western United States has put an immense strain on the river, which millions of people rely on. People like Jace Miller knew the cuts were coming....
KOLD-TV
Senior adults not getting vaccinated, lead in COVID deaths in Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the recent COVID-19 wave begins to recede, it’s becoming more apparent that the danger to seniors is not receding with it. Nearly 200 deaths in Arizona last week from COVID and 83% of them were 65 and older. In Pima County last...
azbilingual.news
Board approves agreement with ‘gigafactory’ battery company to build $1 billion facility near Raytheon
PIMA COUNTY – The Pima County Board of Supervisors, during last month unanimously approved a lease-purchase agreement with American Battery Factory to build a $1 billion battery manufacturing facility south of Raytheon in the County’s Aerospace Research Campus. The company expects to employ more than 1,000 people once the facility is fully constructed and operating.
insidetucsonbusiness.com
American Furniture Warehouse coming to Marana
American Furniture Warehouse is expected to bring its “no-pressure” sales approach to Marana in the second quarter of 2024. Nolan Morrison, with real estate and development at American Furniture Warehouse, said after the town of Marana finishes its final review, he’s hoping to start construction in the next two months.
The Pit set to close by Tuesday
The Pit owners and food truck owners are worried about clearing out the place they've called work for almost a year.
Homeless crisis: Gospel Rescue Mission favors Treatment First approach
Philosophies vary on the best way to help homeless people get off the streets. While some say offer housing first, others say treatment should be the top priority.
realestatedaily-news.com
Tractor Supply on Valencia Sells for $6.7 Million
TUCSON, ARIZONA, January 13, 2023 – Tractor Supply Store at 1715 West Valencia Road in Tucson sold for $6.7 million ($306 PSF) in a net lease sale to a California-based company, Ingemanson Enterprises. The seller was I.S Corporation of Boca Raton, Florida. The 21,702-square-foot Tractor Supply store on 2.3...
biztucson.com
Lifted Trucks Announces New Location in Tucson
Lifted Trucks , the Southwest’s premier custom truck dealership, has announced the recent opening of its Tucson location. In business since 1995, Lifted Trucks has built and sold its one-of-kind inventory to thousands of off-road enthusiasts across the country. The company specializes in lifting and accessorizing pickup trucks, Jeeps and SUVs. In addition to vehicle sales at the dealerships, the Lift Shop also customizes any vehicle their customer’s own.
a-z-animals.com
Man Attacked by Bobcat in Saddlebrooke, Arizona
Saddlebrooke, Arizona, is a small town not far north of Tucson. It’s in the foothills of the Santa Catalina Natural Area, and many of the homes’ backyards look out towards open land. The region is full of gorgeous scenery and a ton of native wildlife, including bobcats. On...
Tucson Police says street racing is a city-wide issue
Residents from the Midvale neighborhood met with Tucson Police to discuss concerns in their neighborhood. TPD said they've seen a spike in street racing activity across the city.
fox10phoenix.com
Decades of Arizona's movie history destroyed in house fire
THREE POINTS, Ariz. - Decades of Arizona's movie history have been destroyed after a massive house fire near Tucson. Thousands of props, artwork and books are gone after flames tore through the Three Points home of longtime western movie actor Ivan "Red Cloud" Wolverton and his wife Margery. Wolverton played...
Grand jury refuses to re-indict former TPD officer
A Pima County Grand Jury has refused to re-indict a former Tucson Police officer in the shooting death of a man in a mobility scooter.
KOLD-TV
Food truck park ‘The Pit’ forced to close due to zoning issues
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A popular gathering place for Tucson food trucks has to close because of zoning issues. “The Pit” opened last year at 22nd and Pantano. Since then, it has hosted as many as a dozen trucks before the city ordered it to close on Wednesday.
KOLD-TV
Tucson Police officer rear-ended by a suspected impaired driver
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is always asking drivers to slow down and drive sober. Late Saturday, Jan. 14, an officer was rear-ended by a suspected impaired driver. The officer sustained minor injuries and the other driver has critical injuries and remains hospitalized. Copyright 2023...
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: ‘The Pit’ food truck park to stay open
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A popular gathering place for Tucson food trucks will be allowed to stay open after the city of Tucson initially ordered it to close, citing zoning issues. “The Pit” opened last year at 22nd and Pantano. Since then, it has hosted as many as...
