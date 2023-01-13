Lifted Trucks , the Southwest’s premier custom truck dealership, has announced the recent opening of its Tucson location. In business since 1995, Lifted Trucks has built and sold its one-of-kind inventory to thousands of off-road enthusiasts across the country. The company specializes in lifting and accessorizing pickup trucks, Jeeps and SUVs. In addition to vehicle sales at the dealerships, the Lift Shop also customizes any vehicle their customer’s own.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO