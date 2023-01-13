ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Yardbarker

Atlanta Hawks Waiving Former 6th-Overall Pick

On Friday night, the Atlanta Hawks defeated the Indiana Pacers 113-111 on the road in Indianapolis. They are now 20-22 in 42 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference. On Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that the team is waiving Jarrett...
ATLANTA, GA
OnlyHomers

Brooklyn Nets Lose Another Star Player To Injury

The Brooklyn Nets were on a hot streak in the NBA, working their way up to 2nd place in the Eastern Conference after winning 18 of their previous 20 games before they lost star player and MVP candidate Kevin Durant to a major injury. Durant is expected to miss numerous weeks after suffering an MCL sprain in his right knee, but that is not where the story ends for the Brooklyn Nets.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Says NFL Coach Is Getting Fired

An NFL head coach firing is underway, according to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. The Los Angeles Chargers fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday evening, blowing a 27-point lead on the road. Following the game, many in the NFL world are calling for the head coach to be fired. Earlier this week, ...
TENNESSEE STATE
basketballnetwork.net

"You hope to walk into an arena and see your jersey up there" - Vince Carter on having his jersey retired by the Toronto Raptors

Vince Carter played for a handful of NBA teams throughout his 22-year NBA career. However, most fans would agree that he had his best years, as far as superstardom goes, with the Toronto Raptors. And like his fellow NBA legends, “Air Canada” also fancies seeing his jersey hanging from the rafters of his former team’s home arena.
Yardbarker

When Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan clashed in practice

It is pretty much common knowledge that Michael Jordan was almost as intense during Chicago Bulls' practices as he was during games. There are plenty of stories that confirm this, but it is always great to hear something new in that context as it seemingly keeps adding to the legend of MJ.
CHICAGO, IL
atozsports.com

The latest comments from DeMarcus Ware will light a fire under the Cowboys’ defense

The Dallas Cowboys had another excellent season defensively. They finished no.1 in turnovers for the second consecutive year (33) and were fifth in scoring defense. Despise their success on defense, the Cowboys got a little bulletin board material this week. Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver, Mike Evans, claimed that the Cowboys are a simple team defensively and don’t do anything special.
The Spun

Cowboys Used Embarrassing Motivational Tactic Before Playoffs

The Dallas Cowboys haven't won a road playoff game since January 1993. Only 10 current Cowboys players were alive when the organization claimed this postseason victory. As a motivational tactic ahead of Monday's playoff game in Tampa Bay, head coach Mike McCarthy showed his team baby pictures of ...
DALLAS, TX

