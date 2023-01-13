Read full article on original website
TV Fanatic
Hunters Season 2 Episode 2 Review: Buenos Aires
It is time to get the band back together because Hitler is on the menu. Jonah and Millie focus on getting the hunters back together so that they can hunt down Hitler on Hunters Season 2 Episode 2. On Hunters Season 2 Episode 1, we only focused on the lives...
TV Fanatic
Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 11 Spoilers: Will Erin Make a Deal?
If you were worried the writers forgot Erin's running for DA, don't be. The DA's race is heating up. For the second week in a row, Erin'll have to face a difficult choice while getting more deeply involved in politics. Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 11 spoilers suggest Erin may...
TV Fanatic
Watch Law & Order Online: Season 22 Episode 11
How did the team manage to find the killer of an ex-con?. On Law & Order Season 22 Episode 11, things took a devastating turn when it emerged someone had a link to the case. Cosgrove and Shaw arrested an unlikely culprit. Meanwhile, Maroun had to put her personal feelings...
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play
The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
Casino Refuses to Pay $42M Woman Who Won Slots Game, Offers Steak Dinner Instead
A New York woman’s life changed (briefly) after she hit the jackpot at a Jamaica, Queens casino, but her dream soon turned to reality after what unfolded next. Katrina Bookman was playing the slots when she won $42 million at the Resorts World Casino. The win was the largest slot machine jackpot in US history, according to UNILAD.
'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's Letter
A Texas woman publicly shamed her father after he sent her a letter threatening ‘she will be homeless’ if she pursued her relationship with her black boyfriend. Stephanie Hicks, a woman from Keller, Texas, shared a letter on Twitter, saying she had ‘disrespected her family in every way’ by having a black boyfriend.
The "Unknown Child" of the Titanic was only identified 100 years after the ship sank
A crewman recovered the body of a 19-month-old toddler from the ocean on 21 April 1912. This was five days after the sinking of the Titanic. At the time of recovery, the sailors on board the recovery ship were shocked that they had pulled out a very young child. The child could only be identified by his physical description and what he wore.
TV Fanatic
NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 11 Review: Best Seller
The problem with the burgeoning cast of a long-running series is that there's never enough screen time for everybody. Thankfully, that wasn't the case on NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 11, which made for an engaging change of pace. Kilbride had assigned Sam, Callen, and Deeks to a joint...
TV Fanatic
Fire Country Season 1 Episode 10 Review: Get Your Hopes Up
Showing and telling people that you appreciate them is a simple thing that can profoundly affect their lives. A box car crashed into the firehouse on Fire Country Season 1, Episode 10, and the events that followed affected more than one person's life. Bode was faced with a constant reminder that his life was changing, all for the better.
