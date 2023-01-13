ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, WV

Related
WVNews

High 5: Kesner's rare trip scores Play of Week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Keyser’s Kiara Kesner, you may as well say, connected on a 5-point play for the Golden Tornado against Pendleton County on Saturday. Kesner nailed a 3-pointer from the right side in the game’s second quarter.
PENDLETON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Column: Timing of WVU’s basketball staff change very surprising

The dismissal of West Virginia men’s basketball assistant coach Larry Harrison was surprising in its timing, coming as it did halfway through the Mountaineers’ 2022-23 campaign. Typically, such actions come at the end of the season, unless there was one precipitating event that called for an immediate separation.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

DerMarr Johnson

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — DerMarr Johnson, who played 16 seasons of professional basketb…
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 1/16/23

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins notes that the confidence of fixing one issue doesn't always spill over to corrections of other problems, and observes that a lineup which was successful in one instance, against one team, might not be a panacea for all situations. Welcome to the discussion. Thank...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

DerMarr Johnson named WVU men's basketball assistant coach

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — DerMarr Johnson, who played 16 seasons of professional basketball, including seven seasons in the NBA, has been named assistant men’s basketball coach at West Virginia University, coach Bob Huggins announced Monday. Johnson will begin his duties at WVU once all policies and procedures...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Missed free throws, botched late play keep WVU winless in Big 12

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Just when West Virginia thought that everything bad that could happen to it on the road in the Big 12 had already happened, capped off by a fifth straight conference loss by a point, 77-76, at Oklahoma, another problem cropped up. As play-by-play announcer...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Knights vie at Winners Choice Tournament

FAIRMONT — Owen Klimas and Cole Turner made it onto the podium to lead the Preston Knights at the Winner’s Choice Tournament at the Fairmont Senior Field House on Saturday night. Klimas placed fourth in the 175-pound class while Cole Turner finished in sixth place in the 157-pound...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

On the Mark: A Class Act

PARKERSBURG, W. Va. — You look up the word “class” in the dictionary and there is a good bet you might find a picture of Greg Reed right there beside of the definition. Greg was class through and through.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WVNews

Dr. David Lancaster named WVU Parkersburg vice president for Academic Affairs

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) – West Virginia University at Parkersburg has named Dr. David Lancaster the vice president for Academic Affairs. Lancaster was born in Tyler County, W.Va., and graduated from Tyler County High School in 1979. He moved to Pleasants County and began attending WVU Parkersburg to pursue a teaching degree.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WVNews

Patricia Lynn (Andrick) Eastom Parkins

Patricia Lynn (Andrick) Eastom Parkins, 70, of Parkersburg, WV, formerly of Ravenswood, passed away January 13, 2023, in Camden Clark Memorial Hospital, Parkersburg, WV, following an extended illness. She was born August 14, 1952, in Suisun City, California, a daughter of the late Fred Junior and Zora Eloise (Cain) Andrick....
PARKERSBURG, WV

