WVNews
Grafton boys finish strong, East Fairmont girls win despite Novisky's record
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The East Fairmont Bees and Grafton Bearcats each picked up team victories in high school swimming action at Alderson Broaddus University on Monday. East Fairmont earned the win in the girls team competition, finishing with 86 points to outpace Grafton (61) and Lincoln (15)....
WVNews
High 5: Kesner's rare trip scores Play of Week
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Keyser’s Kiara Kesner, you may as well say, connected on a 5-point play for the Golden Tornado against Pendleton County on Saturday. Kesner nailed a 3-pointer from the right side in the game’s second quarter.
WVNews
Column: Timing of WVU’s basketball staff change very surprising
The dismissal of West Virginia men’s basketball assistant coach Larry Harrison was surprising in its timing, coming as it did halfway through the Mountaineers’ 2022-23 campaign. Typically, such actions come at the end of the season, unless there was one precipitating event that called for an immediate separation.
WVNews
DerMarr Johnson
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — DerMarr Johnson, who played 16 seasons of professional basketb…
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 1/16/23
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins notes that the confidence of fixing one issue doesn't always spill over to corrections of other problems, and observes that a lineup which was successful in one instance, against one team, might not be a panacea for all situations. Welcome to the discussion. Thank...
WVNews
DerMarr Johnson named WVU men's basketball assistant coach
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — DerMarr Johnson, who played 16 seasons of professional basketball, including seven seasons in the NBA, has been named assistant men’s basketball coach at West Virginia University, coach Bob Huggins announced Monday. Johnson will begin his duties at WVU once all policies and procedures...
WVNews
Missed free throws, botched late play keep WVU winless in Big 12
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Just when West Virginia thought that everything bad that could happen to it on the road in the Big 12 had already happened, capped off by a fifth straight conference loss by a point, 77-76, at Oklahoma, another problem cropped up. As play-by-play announcer...
WVNews
Knights vie at Winners Choice Tournament
FAIRMONT — Owen Klimas and Cole Turner made it onto the podium to lead the Preston Knights at the Winner’s Choice Tournament at the Fairmont Senior Field House on Saturday night. Klimas placed fourth in the 175-pound class while Cole Turner finished in sixth place in the 157-pound...
WVNews
Robert Ramon (Bob) Conrad
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert Ramon (Bob) Conrad, 94, of Bridgeport passed away on Th…
WVNews
On the Mark: A Class Act
PARKERSBURG, W. Va. — You look up the word “class” in the dictionary and there is a good bet you might find a picture of Greg Reed right there beside of the definition. Greg was class through and through.
WVNews
One transported following single-vehicle rollover accident on Interstate 79 in Bridgeport, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — One person was transported to United Hospital Center for injuries sustained in a single-vehicle rollover on Interstate 79 Monday morning, according to Harrison/Taylor 911. The wreck occurred in the northbound lane when the vehicle rolled into the median near the Meadowbrook Road exit.
WVNews
Dr. David Lancaster named WVU Parkersburg vice president for Academic Affairs
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) – West Virginia University at Parkersburg has named Dr. David Lancaster the vice president for Academic Affairs. Lancaster was born in Tyler County, W.Va., and graduated from Tyler County High School in 1979. He moved to Pleasants County and began attending WVU Parkersburg to pursue a teaching degree.
WVNews
Patricia Lynn (Andrick) Eastom Parkins
Patricia Lynn (Andrick) Eastom Parkins, 70, of Parkersburg, WV, formerly of Ravenswood, passed away January 13, 2023, in Camden Clark Memorial Hospital, Parkersburg, WV, following an extended illness. She was born August 14, 1952, in Suisun City, California, a daughter of the late Fred Junior and Zora Eloise (Cain) Andrick....
