Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama Announces 6 New Board Members
The Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama has appointed six new board members. The new board members include Nigel Annett CEBA, April Koyejo-Audiger, Ian Lewis, Toianyi Lu, David Ruebain, and Nitin Sawhney CBE. “The six new trustees reflect the exceptional breadth and depth of skills and experience that a...
Carnegie Hall Weill Music Institute Announces Renée Fleming’s ‘SongStudio’ 2023
Renée Fleming’s “SongStudio” program is set to return to Carnegie Hall Weill Music Institute (WMI) this January. Scheduled for Jan. 30-Feb. 4, 2023, the program will showcase a series of emerging vocalists and collaborative pianists as they are coached by world-renowned artists, including Fleming herself. During last year’s program, artists received masterclasses from such artists as baritone Christian Gerhaher, pianist Graham Johnson, and countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo.
PBS to Present Kathleen Battle & Jessye Norman’s ‘The Magic of Spirituals’ Concert
PBS is set to present “The Magic of Spirituals” starting on Feb. 24, 2023, as part of Black History Month. The showcase will center on a performance on March 18, 1990, featuring Jessye Norman and Kathleen Battle during which “many wondered if the two singers would compete or join forces and sing together.” The documentary highlights the behind-the-scenes preparations for the big event. (Iconic contralto Marian Anderson was among those in the audience). The performance was subsequently recorded and released with Express noting that “The overtones of suffering and joy are made beautifully evident by these two great artists in what was clearly a magical evening.”
Fondazione Haydn Announces 2023 Season
The Fondazione Haydn di Bolzano e Trento has announced its 2023 season. The season, which is set to be presented between March and April 2023, will showcase four programs. The first program for the season will be a radical and courageous take on Schubert’s “Winterreise.” Oliver Welter, musician and singer of an alternative rock band will perform alongside Clara Frühstück.
Néstor Galván Joins GoDirect Artist Management
Tenor Néstor Galván has joined GoDirect for General Management. The tenor, who hails from Tenerife, studied at the Conservatorio Superior de Música de Tenerife and worked with such instructors as Montserrat Caballé, Celso Albelo, Isabel Rey, Manuel Cid, and Isabel Penagos. He made his professional debut...
Mayor of Arezzo Confirms Anna Netrebko’s Teatro Petrarca Concert
The Mayor of Arezzo Alessandro Ghinelli has confirmed Anna Netrebko’s concert in Arezzo at the Teatro Petrarca. The mayor released a statement regarding the concert noting that, “we shared the principle of independence of art and culture and for this reason unanimously the CDA of the Fondazione guido d’Arezzo decided to confirm Anna Netrebko. Our support for the Ukrainian people in this war is not in question. It’s been consuming for almost a year, and it’s evident our choice is confirmed by facts. We are against this war, but the message of art goes further.”
Teatro Grattacielo Announces New Board Member
Teatro Grattacielo has announced the addition of Suzanne Marie Musho to its Board of Directors. Musho has more than 25 years of experience in design, strategic planning, and project leadership. She has worked on projects for such organizations as the American Museum of Natural History, the Jackie Robinson Museum, Columbia University, Buck Institute for Research in Aging, and the New York Institute of Technology.
Ana María Martínez Announces New Management
Soprano Ana María Martínez has joined the roster of Promethean Artists. The soprano is set to headline the Met Opera’s 2022-23 production of “Don Giovanni” as Donna Elvira. She will also sing at the LA Opera in a production of “Le Nozze di Figaro” as well as the Toronto Summer Music Festival, the Santa Fe Chamber Music Society, and the Music Academy of the West.
Opera Australia Review 2023: Don Giovanni
Andrei Kymach Stars in David McVicar’s Dark Take on Mozart’s Famed Masterwork. The designation of Lorenzo Da Ponte’s libretto for Mozart’s 1787 opera “Don Giovanni” is “dramma giocosa” – that is, playful or jocular drama. However, Don Giovanni (aka the legendary Don Juan) roamed Europe seducing women (2,065 of them by calculation of the servant Leporello in Mozart’s version of the tale), and the 19th century’s Romantics saw the demonic side of this work.
Gran Teatre del Liceu Announces Cast Change for ‘Tosca’
The Gran Teatre del Liceu has announced a cast change for its Jan. 14 performance of “Tosca.”. The company said that due to back problems Emily Magee is forced to cancel the performance. As a result, Monica Zanettin will sing the title role. Zanettin performed the role on Jan....
Melody Wilson Joins Washington Concert Opera’s Nabucco’
Washington Concert Opera has announced a cast addition for its upcoming performance of “Nabucco.”. The company revealed that mezzo-soprano Melody Wilson would be joining the cast as Fenena in her WCO debut. She joins a cast that stars Lester Lynch in the title role, Alexandra Loutsion as Abigaile, Peter Volpe as Zaccaria, and Andres Acosta as Ismaele.
Teatro Real de Madrid 2022-23 Review: La Sonnambula (Cast A)
On Jan. 2, 2023, American soprano Nadine Sierra outshone the rest of the cast of “La Sonnambula” due to her beautiful dark Lirico-leggera voice, her incredible thrilling high notes up to high F, a piercing projection and a strong, believable characterization of the weak Bellini heroine. Despite of...
Yellow Magic Orchestra Drummer Yukihiro Takahashi Dies at 70
Yukihiro Takahashi, the influential musician, drummer, and vocalist who co-founded Yellow Magic Orchestra, has died, The Japan Times reports. Takahashi underwent surgery to remove a brain tumor in August 2020. The following year, he revealed he was suffering from additional health problems. Takahashi was trying to recover at his home in Karzuizawa, Nagano Prefecture, but he caught pneumonia in early January and it worsened, according to Japanese publication Sponichi. Takahashi was 70 years old.
Bachman–Turner Overdrive drummer Robbie Bachman dies aged 69
Musician played with brother Randy in a band that reached peak in the 70s, with several albums and hit single Roll on Down the Highway
Pittsburgh Opera to Showcase ‘Laced / Unlaced’ Fashion Show
Pittsburgh Opera is set to present the fashion show “Laced / Unlaced” on Feb. 13, 2023. The event, which will take place at the Bitz Opera Factory in the Strip District, will feature the company’s own Resident Artists performing and walking the runway. They wear opera costumes from the company’s vault which are selected based on the themes.
