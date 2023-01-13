ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookville, PA

Comments / 0

Related
explorejeffersonpa.com

SPONSORED: New Light Inc. Looking to Add to Direct Care Staff

With New Light Inc. headquarters based in Shippenville, Pa., the agency currently supports individuals in community living arrangements throughout Clarion, Armstrong, Indiana, Clearfield, and Jefferson Counties. Additionally, New Light Inc. provides both planned and emergency respite services for many individuals and counties throughout the state. Many people speak of their...
CLARION, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Zeus

This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Zeus. Zeus is an adult male Cattle Dog. He is house-trained, and his vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Gateway Humane Society, he would be good in a home with other dogs and well-behaved children over 10 years old. To...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Eugene Stockdale

Eugene Stockdale served our country in the United States Air Force. Mr. Stockdale honorably served as a corporal in the U.S. Air Force. He also served the community through his membership with the Dayton United Methodist Church. He was laid to rest in Dayton Glade Run Presbyterian Cemetery. All American...
DAYTON, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Business owner defends billboard; others weigh in

The man who built the billboard along Route 422 in Summit Township defended his messages, which many say are inappropriate. John Placek, who owns a business in Butler County, said he paid $150,000 to erect the electronic billboard on leased property at the intersection with Bonniebrook Road that began displaying his messages on Monday, Jan. 9.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Hunter Roads Closing Early on Marienville District

MARIENVILLE, Pa. – The USDA Forest Service announced that the Hunter Roads in the Marienville Ranger District of Allegheny National Forest will close effective January 17, 2023. The unseasonably warm weather and steady rains are causing road conditions to rapidly deteriorate, triggering the early closure. Had conditions allowed, the...
MARIENVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Police investigating Centre County convenience store burglary

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are asking for the public’s help after a Centre County convenience store was burglarized. Officers from Patton Township police were dispatched for a burglar alarm at the Port Matilda Unimart along 5140 West Buffalo Run Road Thursday morning at about 1:30. During an investigation, police determined that someone broke into […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

PHOTOS: Passengers ‘lucky’ after car accident in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Crews responded to a car accident Sunday where three people are “lucky” to be okay. Columbia Volunteer Fire Company responded to a single-car accident with three trapped passengers shortly after 10 a.m. in Philipsburg. According to the fire company, the crash happened on the 900 block of Six Mile Road […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Area Man Killed in Collision on Route 89

ROME TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Meadville man was killed on a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 89 on Friday morning. According to Corry-based State Police, this collision occurred around 9:24 a.m. on Friday, January 13, on State Highway 89, at its intersection with Buells Corners Road, in Rome Township, Crawford County.
MEADVILLE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police: Area Woman Allegedly Drives Under Influence to Walmart, Steals Multiple Items

YOUNG TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was arrested after police say she stole multiple items from Walmart and drove to the store while under the influence. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, troopers responded to Walmart on State Route 119 in Young Township, Jefferson County, for a report of retail theft around 8:02 p.m. on Thursday, January 12.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Car Spins Off Roadway, Strikes Fence Posts Along Route 8

CHERRYTREE TWP, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin released details of a one-vehicle crash that occurred on Route 8 in Cherrytree Township. According to information released by Franklin-based State Police on January 16, this crash occurred on State Highway 8, in Cherrytree Township, Venango County, around 10:03 a.m. on Saturday, January 7.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Two Men Charged For Illegally Selling Meat

Two men from Ohio have been cited for violating a Butler Township ordinance after attempting to sell meat. According to the Butler Township Police, officers investigated the sale of meat taking place Saturday (1/7) afternoon at Advance Auto on North Main Street Extension. 34-year-old Brandon Flores and 32-year-old Justin McCrae...
BUTLER, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

GANT: West Decatur Man Jailed on Drug Delivery Resulting in Death Charges

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A West Decatur man has been jailed on drug delivery resulting in death charges. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Trevor Bloom, 39, is also charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment in relation to a December 2021 death of a Lawrence Township resident.
WEST DECATUR, PA
explore venango

Local Man Accused of Providing False Information to Purchase Firearm

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing charges for providing false information to purchase a firearm in Sugarcreek Borough. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police criminal charges against 56-year-old Wade Alan Walters, of Rouseville, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on Monday, January.
ROUSEVILLE, PA
explore venango

Richard L. “Rick” Myers

Richard L. “Rick” Myers, 51, of Oil City, died unexpectedly of natural causes, at home, surrounded by his children, Friday, January 6, 2023. Born December 12, 1971 in State College, he was the son of Richard P. Myers and Linda Ishman Miller. A graduate of State College High...
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

Jerry Harold Fair

Jerry Harold Fair, 19, of Parker, PA, passed away unexpectedly on early Monday morning, January 9, 2023. Born in Butler on April 11, 2003, Jerry was the son of William “Bill” Fair and Rhonda Fair, both of Parker. Jerry enjoyed hunting, fishing, and riding his buggy. He was...
PARKER, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy