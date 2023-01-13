Read full article on original website
explorejeffersonpa.com
SPONSORED: New Light Inc. Looking to Add to Direct Care Staff
With New Light Inc. headquarters based in Shippenville, Pa., the agency currently supports individuals in community living arrangements throughout Clarion, Armstrong, Indiana, Clearfield, and Jefferson Counties. Additionally, New Light Inc. provides both planned and emergency respite services for many individuals and counties throughout the state. Many people speak of their...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Students Invited to Apply for Top Tier Federal Credit Union Scholarships
The opportunity to apply for the scholarships awarded by Top Tier Federal Credit Union will take place through March 31. Any adult or high school senior that is a current member of Top Tier Federal Credit Union and is looking to further their education should apply. Be sure to submit...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Zeus
This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Zeus. Zeus is an adult male Cattle Dog. He is house-trained, and his vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Gateway Humane Society, he would be good in a home with other dogs and well-behaved children over 10 years old. To...
explorejeffersonpa.com
All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Eugene Stockdale
Eugene Stockdale served our country in the United States Air Force. Mr. Stockdale honorably served as a corporal in the U.S. Air Force. He also served the community through his membership with the Dayton United Methodist Church. He was laid to rest in Dayton Glade Run Presbyterian Cemetery. All American...
cranberryeagle.com
Business owner defends billboard; others weigh in
The man who built the billboard along Route 422 in Summit Township defended his messages, which many say are inappropriate. John Placek, who owns a business in Butler County, said he paid $150,000 to erect the electronic billboard on leased property at the intersection with Bonniebrook Road that began displaying his messages on Monday, Jan. 9.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Hunter Roads Closing Early on Marienville District
MARIENVILLE, Pa. – The USDA Forest Service announced that the Hunter Roads in the Marienville Ranger District of Allegheny National Forest will close effective January 17, 2023. The unseasonably warm weather and steady rains are causing road conditions to rapidly deteriorate, triggering the early closure. Had conditions allowed, the...
Billboard along busy Butler County intersection causing commotion among community
SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A lot of people in Butler County are upset about a new billboard in the area. They say its offensive and hateful and they want it taken down. If you’re driving along Route 422 in Butler County, you may come across this new billboard that’s raising a lot of eyebrows.
Police investigating Centre County convenience store burglary
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are asking for the public’s help after a Centre County convenience store was burglarized. Officers from Patton Township police were dispatched for a burglar alarm at the Port Matilda Unimart along 5140 West Buffalo Run Road Thursday morning at about 1:30. During an investigation, police determined that someone broke into […]
PHOTOS: Passengers ‘lucky’ after car accident in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Crews responded to a car accident Sunday where three people are “lucky” to be okay. Columbia Volunteer Fire Company responded to a single-car accident with three trapped passengers shortly after 10 a.m. in Philipsburg. According to the fire company, the crash happened on the 900 block of Six Mile Road […]
explore venango
Area Man Killed in Collision on Route 89
ROME TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Meadville man was killed on a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 89 on Friday morning. According to Corry-based State Police, this collision occurred around 9:24 a.m. on Friday, January 13, on State Highway 89, at its intersection with Buells Corners Road, in Rome Township, Crawford County.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police: Area Woman Allegedly Drives Under Influence to Walmart, Steals Multiple Items
YOUNG TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was arrested after police say she stole multiple items from Walmart and drove to the store while under the influence. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, troopers responded to Walmart on State Route 119 in Young Township, Jefferson County, for a report of retail theft around 8:02 p.m. on Thursday, January 12.
explore venango
Car Spins Off Roadway, Strikes Fence Posts Along Route 8
CHERRYTREE TWP, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin released details of a one-vehicle crash that occurred on Route 8 in Cherrytree Township. According to information released by Franklin-based State Police on January 16, this crash occurred on State Highway 8, in Cherrytree Township, Venango County, around 10:03 a.m. on Saturday, January 7.
Lottery scratch-off worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania store this week
Another person who recently purchased a scratch-off lottery ticket from a Pennsylvania store this week is about to become a millionaire. Read on to learn more about where the winning ticket was sold.
butlerradio.com
Two Men Charged For Illegally Selling Meat
Two men from Ohio have been cited for violating a Butler Township ordinance after attempting to sell meat. According to the Butler Township Police, officers investigated the sale of meat taking place Saturday (1/7) afternoon at Advance Auto on North Main Street Extension. 34-year-old Brandon Flores and 32-year-old Justin McCrae...
WATCH: Tractor-trailer rig slams into Giant Eagle in New Kensington
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — Shoppers were in shock the moment the front half of a tractor-trailer crashed into the beer and wine section of the Giant Eagle in the New Kensington Shopping Center. Police and fire crews were called to the Giant Eagle on Tarentum Bridge Road at around...
explore venango
Man Sought After by Police Following Domestic Incident Found Driving Under the Influence
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man sought after by State Police in Marienville following a domestic dispute in Washington Township was later found driving under the influence. According to PSP Marienville, troopers responded to a domestic incident in Washington Township, Clarion County, around 11:58 p.m. on Thursday,...
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: West Decatur Man Jailed on Drug Delivery Resulting in Death Charges
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A West Decatur man has been jailed on drug delivery resulting in death charges. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Trevor Bloom, 39, is also charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment in relation to a December 2021 death of a Lawrence Township resident.
explore venango
Local Man Accused of Providing False Information to Purchase Firearm
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing charges for providing false information to purchase a firearm in Sugarcreek Borough. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police criminal charges against 56-year-old Wade Alan Walters, of Rouseville, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on Monday, January.
explore venango
Richard L. “Rick” Myers
Richard L. “Rick” Myers, 51, of Oil City, died unexpectedly of natural causes, at home, surrounded by his children, Friday, January 6, 2023. Born December 12, 1971 in State College, he was the son of Richard P. Myers and Linda Ishman Miller. A graduate of State College High...
explore venango
Jerry Harold Fair
Jerry Harold Fair, 19, of Parker, PA, passed away unexpectedly on early Monday morning, January 9, 2023. Born in Butler on April 11, 2003, Jerry was the son of William “Bill” Fair and Rhonda Fair, both of Parker. Jerry enjoyed hunting, fishing, and riding his buggy. He was...
Comments / 0