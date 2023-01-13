Read full article on original website
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Zeus
This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Zeus. Zeus is an adult male Cattle Dog. He is house-trained, and his vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Gateway Humane Society, he would be good in a home with other dogs and well-behaved children over 10 years old. To...
explorejeffersonpa.com
SPONSORED: The Korner Restaurant Is Serving Stuffed Stuffed Pork Chops Today, Other Daily Specials Throughout the Week
There are also other daily specials throughout the week:. Monday, January 16 – Hamburger Steak or Chili Dogs. Tuesday, January 17 – Stuffed Chicken Shells, Liver and Onions, or Chicken Salad Croissant. Wednesday, January 18 – Meatloaf Dinner, Fish Sandwich, or 4 pc. Chicken Dinner. Thursday, January...
explorejeffersonpa.com
All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Eugene Stockdale
Eugene Stockdale served our country in the United States Air Force. Mr. Stockdale honorably served as a corporal in the U.S. Air Force. He also served the community through his membership with the Dayton United Methodist Church. He was laid to rest in Dayton Glade Run Presbyterian Cemetery. All American...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police: Area Woman Allegedly Drives Under Influence to Walmart, Steals Multiple Items
YOUNG TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was arrested after police say she stole multiple items from Walmart and drove to the store while under the influence. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, troopers responded to Walmart on State Route 119 in Young Township, Jefferson County, for a report of retail theft around 8:02 p.m. on Thursday, January 12.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Hunter Roads Closing Early on Marienville District
MARIENVILLE, Pa. – The USDA Forest Service announced that the Hunter Roads in the Marienville Ranger District of Allegheny National Forest will close effective January 17, 2023. The unseasonably warm weather and steady rains are causing road conditions to rapidly deteriorate, triggering the early closure. Had conditions allowed, the...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Searching for Suspect Accused of Breaking Garage Window in Reynoldsville
REYNOLDSVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding an incident of criminal mischief in Reynoldsville Borough. According to a release issued by PSP DuBois on Friday, January 14, the crime occurred near Mabel Street in Reynoldsville Borough, Jefferson County, around 12:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 7.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Chicken and Vegetable Stew
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Chicken and Vegetable Stew. 1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch cubes. -In a large saucepan, brown chicken in oil over medium heat for 4-6 minutes or until no longer pink. Drain if necessary. -Stir in the remaining ingredients. Bring to a...
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: West Decatur Man Jailed on Drug Delivery Resulting in Death Charges
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A West Decatur man has been jailed on drug delivery resulting in death charges. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Trevor Bloom, 39, is also charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment in relation to a December 2021 death of a Lawrence Township resident.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Hearing Set for Area Man Who Allegedly Tells Victim: ‘You Know I’m Going to Kill You – You Better Call 9-1-1’
LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is awaiting a preliminary hearing on terroristic threats and related charges for allegedly hitting a woman on the head with a metal spoon several times and threatening her life during a dispute in Limestone Township. Court documents indicate that Clarion-based State...
