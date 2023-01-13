ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

WBRE

A mileage-based fee for Pennsylvania drivers?

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For decades the pressure has been on to make vehicles more fuel efficient, and to eliminate emissions altogether worldwide. As car manufactures and drivers have adapted to regulations that have seen a widespread increase in fuel efficiency, that has had a secondary consequence — transportation funding that has relied on gas taxes have […]
abc27.com

How gas prices have changed in Pennsylvania: Week of Jan. 13

(STACKER) — Gas prices remain relatively unchanged nationwide this week compared with last as oil refining facilities come back online following severe winter weather in December. A gallon of gas was $3.29 on average this week, according to AAA gas price data. Gas prices have remained well below historic...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Prices increasing at Pa. liquor stores

PITTSBURGH — Your next trip to Pennsylvania’s Fine Wine & Good Spirits could cost you more. A 4% price hike on many items went into effect Sunday. The increase affects more than 3,500 of the most popular wine and spirit items sold at state liquor stores. In a...
The Center Square

Pennsylvania casinos spend $250 million on renovations, expansions

(The Center Square) – As legalized gambling has grown in Pennsylvania, so too have investments from the industry. Since the pandemic, casinos across the commonwealth have spent $250 million on renovations to attract visitors. The renovations have primarily been in new construction and amenities, with an eye toward attracting younger gamblers. “Pandemic closures and subsequent...
YourErie

Changes coming for Pennsylvania medical marijuana ID cards

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania medical marijuana ID cards are receiving an update in 2023. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, all medical marijuana ID cards printed after Jan. 1, 2023, will have a new design. The newly designed cards will slowly replace the existing cards as patients renew their IDs. Patients and caregivers do […]
explore venango

Area Man Killed in Collision on Route 89

ROME TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Meadville man was killed on a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 89 on Friday morning. According to Corry-based State Police, this collision occurred around 9:24 a.m. on Friday, January 13, on State Highway 89, at its intersection with Buells Corners Road, in Rome Township, Crawford County.
FOX 43

Why are egg prices skyrocketing?

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pancake samples may be free for Pennsylvania Farm Show guests, but for the people serving them, they’re coming at a much higher cost. “I was shocked when I ordered a case of eggs," said Dawn Harnish. "It was 15 dozen to a case, and it was $90 for the case, so $6.00 a dozen.”
explorejeffersonpa.com

Hunter Roads Closing Early on Marienville District

MARIENVILLE, Pa. – The USDA Forest Service announced that the Hunter Roads in the Marienville Ranger District of Allegheny National Forest will close effective January 17, 2023. The unseasonably warm weather and steady rains are causing road conditions to rapidly deteriorate, triggering the early closure. Had conditions allowed, the...
venangoextra.com

Scaffolding removal at 100 Seneca

The 100 Seneca building in Oil City is starting to reemerge as the scaffolding that has encased the downtown landmark for many months is coming down. Amid the winter conditions, Jeff Sheets and his crew from Arsenal Scaffold of New York City, which has a branch in Pittsburgh, have started taking down the scaffolding around the former bank building.
27 First News

How warm has January been?

We are about halfway through January, and while it was a colder weekend, it has been a mild month here in Northeast Ohio and Northwest Pennsylvania as temperatures climbed as high as 60°. Let’s look at how the temperatures have been through the first half of the month.
wccsradio.com

LIQUOR PRICES GO UP TODAY

Starting today, liquor prices go up on about 3,500 items offered at state stores, and that’s not sitting well with at least one state senator. The four percent increase was an “administrative decision” according to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, and did not appear on the PLCB’s meeting agenda last week.
YourErie

PA adopts new regulations for drinking water

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– According to a news release from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, new regulations have been adopted to protect PA’s drinking water from PFAS chemicals by setting limits on two different kinds of per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances. New maximum contaminant levels (MCL) for perfluoro octane sulfonic acid (PFOS) and perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) have been […]
WTAJ

PHOTOS: Passengers ‘lucky’ after car accident in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Crews responded to a car accident Sunday where three people are “lucky” to be okay. Columbia Volunteer Fire Company responded to a single-car accident with three trapped passengers shortly after 10 a.m. in Philipsburg. According to the fire company, the crash happened on the 900 block of Six Mile Road […]
NorthcentralPA.com

State funds programs for veteran employment

State grant funding will go towards supporting the job search process for Pennsylvania veterans. The Veterans Employment Program (VEP) Grants eliminate barriers to employment that veterans face across the commonwealth. Awards totaled nearly $740,000, announced Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier. "Pennsylvania continues its commitment to veterans through VEP funding, providing modernized training and financial stability as they enter or change careers in our workforce," Berrier said....
