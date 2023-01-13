ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wild sign Matt Boldy to $49M, 7-year contract extension

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild have signed forward Matt Boldy to a seven-year, $49 million contract extension. General manager Bill Guerin announced the deal Monday. Boldy will count $7 million against the salary cap through 2029-30 on the deal that kicks in next season.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Antetokounmpo to miss 3rd straight game as Bucks host Pacers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss a third straight game due to left knee soreness when the Milwaukee Bucks host the Indiana Pacers on Monday afternoon. Antetokounmpo was listed as probable on the Bucks’ injury report and participated in pregame warmups, but coach Mike Budenholzer said Monday the two-time MVP won’t be playing. Antetokounmpo also didn’t play in either of the Bucks’ two losses at Miami on Thursday and Saturday.
MILWAUKEE, WI

