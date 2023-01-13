Read full article on original website
Related
explorejeffersonpa.com
SPONSORED: The Korner Restaurant Is Serving Stuffed Stuffed Pork Chops Today, Other Daily Specials Throughout the Week
There are also other daily specials throughout the week:. Monday, January 16 – Hamburger Steak or Chili Dogs. Tuesday, January 17 – Stuffed Chicken Shells, Liver and Onions, or Chicken Salad Croissant. Wednesday, January 18 – Meatloaf Dinner, Fish Sandwich, or 4 pc. Chicken Dinner. Thursday, January...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Hunter Roads Closing Early on Marienville District
MARIENVILLE, Pa. – The USDA Forest Service announced that the Hunter Roads in the Marienville Ranger District of Allegheny National Forest will close effective January 17, 2023. The unseasonably warm weather and steady rains are causing road conditions to rapidly deteriorate, triggering the early closure. Had conditions allowed, the...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Zeus
This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Zeus. Zeus is an adult male Cattle Dog. He is house-trained, and his vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Gateway Humane Society, he would be good in a home with other dogs and well-behaved children over 10 years old. To...
Vehicle crashes into local Eat’n Park
Carol Bellhai planned to celebrate her 80th birthday with her family at Eat ‘n Park near Clearview Mall Monday morning. But when they pulled into the parking lot — “I said ‘Gee, it’s closed…it’s never closed...” Bellhai said. A vehicle crashed into the restaurant...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Chicken and Vegetable Stew
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Chicken and Vegetable Stew. 1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch cubes. -In a large saucepan, brown chicken in oil over medium heat for 4-6 minutes or until no longer pink. Drain if necessary. -Stir in the remaining ingredients. Bring to a...
Busy weekend continues for fire crews as fire breaks out in Waterford home
Fire crews in Waterford were busy overnight. Crews responded to an electrical fire in the attic of a house located in the 10000 block of Tiger Lily Lane in Waterford. Many emergency and Penelec vehicles responded to the scene. No injuries were reported and the cause is still under investigation.
explore venango
Car Spins Off Roadway, Strikes Fence Posts Along Route 8
CHERRYTREE TWP, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin released details of a one-vehicle crash that occurred on Route 8 in Cherrytree Township. According to information released by Franklin-based State Police on January 16, this crash occurred on State Highway 8, in Cherrytree Township, Venango County, around 10:03 a.m. on Saturday, January 7.
PHOTOS: Passengers ‘lucky’ after car accident in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Crews responded to a car accident Sunday where three people are “lucky” to be okay. Columbia Volunteer Fire Company responded to a single-car accident with three trapped passengers shortly after 10 a.m. in Philipsburg. According to the fire company, the crash happened on the 900 block of Six Mile Road […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Cheddar Cheese Soup
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Cheddar Cheese Soup. 1 regular size can of condensed cream of chicken soup, undiluted. -In a large saucepan, saute onion in butter until tender. -Combine the flour, mustard, paprika, and salt; add to saucepan. Stir to make a smooth paste. -Gradually add milk and...
Multiple departments respond to house fire in Mercer Co.
One person was rescued from a house fire late Sunday night in Shenango Township.
explorejeffersonpa.com
7-Day Weather Forecast for Jefferson County
M.L.King Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Calm wind. Monday Night – Rain likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Tuesday...
Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by car on Vandergrift Bridge
A pedestrian was taken to a hospital via helicopter Sunday night after being hit by a car on the Vandergrift bridge, authorities said. Vandergrift police and firefighters responded to the incident on the bridge at 6:21 p.m. Sunday, closing it to traffic as a helicopter was set to land at a nearby YMCA, according to a Westmoreland County Public Safety supervisor. The span has since reopened to traffic.
explore venango
Area Man Killed in Collision on Route 89
ROME TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Meadville man was killed on a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 89 on Friday morning. According to Corry-based State Police, this collision occurred around 9:24 a.m. on Friday, January 13, on State Highway 89, at its intersection with Buells Corners Road, in Rome Township, Crawford County.
wtae.com
Ford City house erupts in flames
FORD CITY, Pa. — Armstrong County dispatch confirms that a house fire has broken out in Ford City Saturday afternoon. Fire crews were alerted to the fire impacting the 800 block of Sixth Avenue around 4 p.m. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 is on the way to the scene to...
cranberryeagle.com
Family-owned for decades, Furniture Galleries closing
PENN TWP — After spanning three generations and more than 60 years in business, Furniture Galleries will close its doors following a liquidation sale beginning Jan. 18. The family-owned business sells home furnishings at 465 Pittsburgh Road. “We have had really great fortune to have such great customers,” owner...
Nearly $50k in copper stolen from Clearfield County mining company
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Troopers are investigating after nearly $50,000 in copper wire was stolen from Big Dog Mining in Woodward Township. Troopers were called the Big Dog Mining on Henderson Street after 800 feet of copper wire was stolen sometime between Jan. 6 and Jan. 13, according to the report. The copper was […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Vehicle Loses Control on Icy Roadway, Slides Off Roadway Along Route 310
MCCALMONT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash in McCalmont Township on Saturday evening. According to a release issued by PSP Punxsutawney on Friday, January 13, this crash happened at 9:41 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, on State Route 310, in McCalmont Township, Jefferson County.
Memorial service to be held for Clearfield firefighters
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — They put their lives on the line to save you, your family, your pets and your homes when a fire happens and whether it was on duty or not, a number of firefighter lives have been lost. The Clearfield Volunteer Fire Department (CVFD) is holding a public memorial service for […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police: Area Woman Allegedly Drives Under Influence to Walmart, Steals Multiple Items
YOUNG TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was arrested after police say she stole multiple items from Walmart and drove to the store while under the influence. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, troopers responded to Walmart on State Route 119 in Young Township, Jefferson County, for a report of retail theft around 8:02 p.m. on Thursday, January 12.
Comments / 0