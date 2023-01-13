Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness spots hovering blue-colored disc-shaped objectRoger MarshMenifee, CA
Nine businesses in south Orange County targeted by burglarsEdy ZooOrange County, CA
San Bernardino County recruiting youth mentorsThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
California witness reports second encounter with silent hovering objectRoger MarshCalifornia State
10 Riverside-San Bernardino Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbySan Bernardino, CA
KEYT
Furious comeback falls short as UCSB drops first home game to Riverside
UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Gauchos almost pulled off the comeback of the season against UC Riverside. However the Highlanders escaped with a 65-64 victory to hand UCSB its first Big West loss on the year as well as their first home setback. The loss also snapped the Gauchos...
UCLA's Committed 2023 Prospects Move Up in Updated 247Sports Rankings
247Sports udated its 2023 basketball prospect rankings, and UCLA's recruiting class fared well. Sebastian Mack, the 6-3 shooting guard from Henderson (Nev.) Coronado, took one of the biggest leaps in the updated rankings, moving from No. 63 to No. 50 in the country. His rating also ticked up from 92 to 93.
Four-Star DB Rodrick Pleasant talks USC official visit, set for Signing Day decision
Gardena (Calif.) Serra defensive back Rodrick Pleasant took his final official visit to USC over the weekend and will take the next few weeks to lock his decision. Pleasant already visited Boston College, Cal, Oregon and UCLA. He has already visited USC a number of times unofficially and was on campus for his official trip.
KTLA.com
Storm topples trees, brings more flood damage to Southern California
The latest storm to hit Southern California delivered yet another round of destructive rainfall and winds on Saturday and into Sunday morning. In Woodland Hills, more than a dozen cars were damaged when a large tree came crashing down in a shopping center parking lot along Mulholland Drive, just south of the 101 Freeway, shortly after 8 p.m.
Rain Falling Again Over Southland, Expected To Last Through Monday
The already saturated Southland will continue to be drenched with off-and-on precipitation through Monday, forecasters say.
Flood Watch Reissued for Parts of Southern California with Second Storm System of the weekend
Southern California Weather Force has re-issued the Flood Watch for the coast/basin/valley areas of Southern California, effective now through Monday along with mountain snow at times so read on for details …
KTLA.com
Man assaulted, killed in San Juan Capistrano
The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a 30-year-old man was assaulted and killed in San Juan Capistrano Saturday afternoon. San Juan Capistrano resident Jorge Marvin Guadarrama, 30, sustained traumatic injuries and was declared dead in the 26000 block of Calle San Luis at 5:21 p.m., sheriff’s officials said in a press release.
oc-breeze.com
OC Transportation Authority marks 20 years of 91 Express Lanes ownership
During the last 20 years, more than 277 million trips have been taken on the 91 Express Lanes and, under the innovative leadership of the Orange County Transportation Authority, more than $2 billion has been dedicated in Orange and Riverside counties to improve transportation along the Riverside (SR-91) Freeway. This...
News 8 KFMB
Riverside Sheriff's deputy, former San Diego police officer, killed in Lake Elsinore shooting
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. — A Southern California sheriff's deputy was shot and killed Friday, just two weeks after another deputy in the department was slain in the line of duty. Update:. The suspect has been identified as Jesse Navarro, 42-year-old resident of Lake Elsinore. He is still in critical...
NBC Los Angeles
Heavy Rain Hitting Southern California Again, Expected To Last Through Monday
The already saturated Southern California will have to endure more rain over the coming days, with forecasters anticipating off-and-on precipitation through Monday. Rain began falling over Los Angeles County late Saturday morning, with the brunt of the system expected by late afternoon or evening, according to the National Weather Service. The agency predicted about a half-inch per hour would fall in the LA County area.
2urbangirls.com
Person dies on southland freeway after suffering medical emergency
NORWALK, Calif. – A person died from an apparent medical emergency Saturday on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Norwalk. A witness notified the California Highway Patrol at about 2 p.m. that a black Ford Focus was stopped on the northbound Santa Ana Freeway just south of the Rosecrans Avenue off-ramp.
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, four cities in the beautiful state of California were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
foxla.com
Man killed in San Juan Capistrano, deputies investigating
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. - Sheriff's deputies in Orange County are investigating the murder of a 30-year-old man in San Juan Capistrano over the weekend. Deputies were called to the 26000 block of Calle San Luis just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday. When they got there they found a man, identified as Marvin Guadarrama, who had "been assaulted and sustained traumatic injuries," according to deputies.
Major Flooding Closes Long Beach Peninsula as Next Round of Rainstorms Drench SoCal
Long Beach, CA: With just a few days to barely dry out from the last deluge of winter rainstorms last week, the Southland is once again being drenched along with the potential of more landslides, flowing mud and flooding. Storm drains were quickly overwhelmed and plugged with the amount of...
Mother of 4 falls hundreds of feet to her death at L.A. County mountain
A mother of four and very experienced hiker died after sliding more than 500 feet down Mount Baldy on Sunday, CBS Los Angeles reports.Referred to as the "Hiking Queen" by her friends and family, Crystal Paula Gonzalez documented her most recent hike up the 10,000-foot mountain on Facebook. She detailed the dangerous conditions as an uncontrollable column of ice rolled downhill right past her.It was so unsafe Gonzalez decided to turn back.However, at some point out, the mother of four slipped and fell 500 to 700 feet down the notoriously difficult mountain terrain and hit a tree, authorities said."It was...
KTLA.com
Rain, mountain snow returns to Southern California Sunday night through Monday
Rain and mountain snow are forecast to return to Southern California tonight into Monday, though the National Weather Service reports decreased showers Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. Saturday’s storm delivered yet another round of destructive, record-breaking rainfall in some areas, leading to downed trees and rescues. For Sunday’s storm,...
NBC Los Angeles
Bed Bath & Beyond to Close Three More Stores in Los Angeles, Orange Counties
Home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond will be closing 62 more stores across 30 U.S. states, adding to the closures the company first announced last September. Eight more stores will close in California, the most in any state, including three in the Los Angeles and Orange counties. The company...
newsmirror.net
A walk in the Yucaipa Uptown area when there was a break in the storm
Sunday afternoon on Jan. 15, during a break in the storm, a woman, her dogs and her alpaca, take advantage of a break in the storm. They were seen taking a walk in the neighborhood. The walk consisted of at least some window shopping along Yucaipa Boulevard and California Street.
iheart.com
'Hiking Queen' Dies After Falling 500 Feet Down Icy California Mountain
A woman known as the "hiking queen" died after falling over 500 feet down an icy mountain in California. Crystal Paula Gonzalez-Landas was hiking up Mount Baldy, which overlooks Los Angeles, when she slipped on the ice and lost her balance, tumbling down the mountain. A helicopter was dispatched and...
KESQ
Back to back Pacific Storms bring rain and snow this weekend!
We're gearing up for a First Alert Weather Alert Day from Saturday well into Monday. A pair of Pacific Storms is bringing rain and snow throughout Southern California. The system is already impacting much of Northern California. That system will start to move into the valley by Saturday afternoon. Several...
