Riverside, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KTLA.com

Storm topples trees, brings more flood damage to Southern California

The latest storm to hit Southern California delivered yet another round of destructive rainfall and winds on Saturday and into Sunday morning. In Woodland Hills, more than a dozen cars were damaged when a large tree came crashing down in a shopping center parking lot along Mulholland Drive, just south of the 101 Freeway, shortly after 8 p.m.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Man assaulted, killed in San Juan Capistrano

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a 30-year-old man was assaulted and killed in San Juan Capistrano Saturday afternoon. San Juan Capistrano resident Jorge Marvin Guadarrama, 30, sustained traumatic injuries and was declared dead in the 26000 block of Calle San Luis at 5:21 p.m., sheriff’s officials said in a press release.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Heavy Rain Hitting Southern California Again, Expected To Last Through Monday

The already saturated Southern California will have to endure more rain over the coming days, with forecasters anticipating off-and-on precipitation through Monday. Rain began falling over Los Angeles County late Saturday morning, with the brunt of the system expected by late afternoon or evening, according to the National Weather Service. The agency predicted about a half-inch per hour would fall in the LA County area.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Person dies on southland freeway after suffering medical emergency

NORWALK, Calif. – A person died from an apparent medical emergency Saturday on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Norwalk. A witness notified the California Highway Patrol at about 2 p.m. that a black Ford Focus was stopped on the northbound Santa Ana Freeway just south of the Rosecrans Avenue off-ramp.
NORWALK, CA
foxla.com

Man killed in San Juan Capistrano, deputies investigating

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. - Sheriff's deputies in Orange County are investigating the murder of a 30-year-old man in San Juan Capistrano over the weekend. Deputies were called to the 26000 block of Calle San Luis just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday. When they got there they found a man, identified as Marvin Guadarrama, who had "been assaulted and sustained traumatic injuries," according to deputies.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
CBS Miami

Mother of 4 falls hundreds of feet to her death at L.A. County mountain

A mother of four and very experienced hiker died after sliding more than 500 feet down Mount Baldy on Sunday, CBS Los Angeles reports.Referred to as the "Hiking Queen" by her friends and family, Crystal Paula Gonzalez documented her most recent hike up the 10,000-foot mountain on Facebook. She detailed the dangerous conditions as an uncontrollable column of ice rolled downhill right past her.It was so unsafe Gonzalez decided to turn back.However, at some point out, the mother of four slipped and fell 500 to 700 feet down the notoriously difficult mountain terrain and hit a tree, authorities said."It was...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
newsmirror.net

A walk in the Yucaipa Uptown area when there was a break in the storm

Sunday afternoon on Jan. 15, during a break in the storm, a woman, her dogs and her alpaca, take advantage of a break in the storm. They were seen taking a walk in the neighborhood. The walk consisted of at least some window shopping along Yucaipa Boulevard and California Street.
KESQ

Back to back Pacific Storms bring rain and snow this weekend!

We're gearing up for a First Alert Weather Alert Day from Saturday well into Monday. A pair of Pacific Storms is bringing rain and snow throughout Southern California. The system is already impacting much of Northern California. That system will start to move into the valley by Saturday afternoon. Several...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA

