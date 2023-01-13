ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Mayor of Kingstown’s Jeremy Renner Posts New Hospital Footage After Suffering Snowplow Accident

Nearly two weeks after he was airlifted to a nearby hospital following a snowplow accident, Mayor of Kingstown star Jeremy Renner posts new footage of his recovery. In his latest Instagram Stories, Jeremy Renner posted a video of his bed being rolled around at the hospital to what appears to be a CT scan or MRI late Friday (January 13th). He also wrote, “I wish you all a very special night.”
North Carolina Town Ranks As Hottest Housing Zip Code In Charlotte Area

Although the housing market may have cooled a little bit from the blazing fire it was last year, there’s still movement. And, if you’re looking to make a move, check out Open Door’s list of popular zip codes to relocate. WSOC reports one North Carolina town ranks as the hottest zip code in the area according to Open Door. That zip is 28078. The town is none other than Huntersville. Just approximately 15 miles from Charlotte, we know it offers lots of amenities for families. And, also close to home making the top of the list is 28173. We recognize that one as belonging to Waxhaw and Marvin in Union County, North Carolina. Those of course sit about 20 miles to the south of Charlotte. We lived for quite some time in an area close to Waxhaw. I love that little town. It’s so charming. Anyone who’s strolled the streets and popped into the antique shops and quaint little restaurants knows the appeal. One of the Instagram worthy spots is the popular train bridge. You can literally stand above the tracks as the trains pass through. The hubby’s favorite restaurant is Maxwell’s Tavern right near the tracks.
Fire At South End Steakhouse Ruled Accidental

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Investigators are ruling a fire at a South End steakhouse as accidental. Flames and heavy smoke broke out around 11 Saturday night at Sullivan’s Steakhouse in the Steel Yard on South Boulevard. 30 firefighters had it under control in 21 minutes. Investigators say the damage...
Stolen puppies returned home after burglary suspects crash in York County

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Several bulldog puppies were stolen during a burglary in Charlotte early Saturday morning, but were later returned home, deputies said. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects fled Charlotte, with law enforcement pursuing them into South Carolina. The suspects wrecked their vehicle...
North Carolina man suspiciously engaging with girls at school bus stops is being sought: police

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man who has been suspiciously pulling over at school bus stops and engaging with middle school-aged girls is wanted for questioning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Saturday. Officers began investigating after multiple complaints were filed regarding the suspicious activity of an individual around school bus stops in south Charlotte. The […]
Bulldog puppies rescued after chase from Charlotte ends in Fort Mill, deputies say

FORT MILL, S.C. — A handful of bulldog puppies are back home safe after a chase from Charlotte ended in Fort Mill early Saturday morning. The York County Sheriff's Office shared photos of deputies holding the puppies on Twitter, sharing details about what unfolded. According to the office, the pups were stolen during a burglary in Charlotte, and the suspects led officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on a car chase.
1 dead in reported shooting near The Plaza, MEDIC confirms

CHARLOTTE — One person was killed in a shooting that was reported Friday morning near The Plaza in east Charlotte, MEDIC confirmed. The incident was reported just after 10:30 a.m. near Citiside Drive, just east of Eastway Drive. MEDIC said one patient was found with a gunshot wound, but they were pronounced dead at the scene.
Gaston County Home And Car Destroyed In Fire

DALLAS, N.C. — A home and car are both total losses after a fire in Gaston County. The Town of Dallas Fire Department posted photos on Facebook showing damage to a mobile home and a car parked outside. Investigators say the fire happened last night on Hillcrest Road. No...
