Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
‘Mayor of Kingstown’s Jeremy Renner Posts New Hospital Footage After Suffering Snowplow Accident
Nearly two weeks after he was airlifted to a nearby hospital following a snowplow accident, Mayor of Kingstown star Jeremy Renner posts new footage of his recovery. In his latest Instagram Stories, Jeremy Renner posted a video of his bed being rolled around at the hospital to what appears to be a CT scan or MRI late Friday (January 13th). He also wrote, “I wish you all a very special night.”
WBTV
Man accused of killing wife in Mooresville neighborhood shooting, officials say
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was shot and killed by her husband in a Mooresville neighborhood on Sunday evening, officials confirmed. Police responded to a gunshot wound call on Laurel Glen Drive, which is in the Cherry Grove neighborhood, around 5:10 p.m. “It’s just tragic, really is the best...
WXII 12
'He’s all dedicated, all to his family': N.C. trucking company supervisor supports his driver after crash leaves his family dead
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina trucking company supervisor is supporting his driver after a car crash left his family dead. North Carolina state highway patrol said the crash happened on North Carolina 109, 1.5 miles south of Cid Road, on Jan. 6 at 8:19 p.m. Authorities said...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Town Ranks As Hottest Housing Zip Code In Charlotte Area
Although the housing market may have cooled a little bit from the blazing fire it was last year, there’s still movement. And, if you’re looking to make a move, check out Open Door’s list of popular zip codes to relocate. WSOC reports one North Carolina town ranks as the hottest zip code in the area according to Open Door. That zip is 28078. The town is none other than Huntersville. Just approximately 15 miles from Charlotte, we know it offers lots of amenities for families. And, also close to home making the top of the list is 28173. We recognize that one as belonging to Waxhaw and Marvin in Union County, North Carolina. Those of course sit about 20 miles to the south of Charlotte. We lived for quite some time in an area close to Waxhaw. I love that little town. It’s so charming. Anyone who’s strolled the streets and popped into the antique shops and quaint little restaurants knows the appeal. One of the Instagram worthy spots is the popular train bridge. You can literally stand above the tracks as the trains pass through. The hubby’s favorite restaurant is Maxwell’s Tavern right near the tracks.
wccbcharlotte.com
Fire At South End Steakhouse Ruled Accidental
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Investigators are ruling a fire at a South End steakhouse as accidental. Flames and heavy smoke broke out around 11 Saturday night at Sullivan’s Steakhouse in the Steel Yard on South Boulevard. 30 firefighters had it under control in 21 minutes. Investigators say the damage...
Woman hit, killed by vehicle in Catawba County, troopers say
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday morning in Catawba County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. It happened along East Maiden Road off of U.S. Highway 321 just after 6 a.m., which is just north of Lincolnton. The road was closed as investigators canvassed the scene.
1 suspect identified, 2 others still on the loose after chase involving a gunshot, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An armed burglary suspect is in custody after leading them on a chase that ended in Fort Mill late Friday night, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said. During the chase, at least one gunshot was fired as well. Just before 9:40 p.m., officers responded to a breaking...
WBTV
Stolen puppies returned home after burglary suspects crash in York County
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Several bulldog puppies were stolen during a burglary in Charlotte early Saturday morning, but were later returned home, deputies said. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects fled Charlotte, with law enforcement pursuing them into South Carolina. The suspects wrecked their vehicle...
‘Come back home’: Woman tries to cope after losing son in deadly southwest Charlotte shooting
CHARLOTTE — A woman told Channel 9 she is having a difficult time coping after her 28-year-old son died on New Year’s Day. Raymond Ntungwen was shot and killed along West Tyvola Road near Billy Graham Parkway in southwest Charlotte. “To this day, I don’t believe it,” said...
North Carolina man suspiciously engaging with girls at school bus stops is being sought: police
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man who has been suspiciously pulling over at school bus stops and engaging with middle school-aged girls is wanted for questioning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Saturday. Officers began investigating after multiple complaints were filed regarding the suspicious activity of an individual around school bus stops in south Charlotte. The […]
FOX Carolina
Family loses everything after multi-family structure fire in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fire officials say one child is injured after an explosion caused a structure fire Tuesday. The Glendale Fire Department says they responded to a possible residential fire in a triplex style structure located on the 600 block of Zion Hill Rd. Upon arrival -...
Bulldog puppies rescued after chase from Charlotte ends in Fort Mill, deputies say
FORT MILL, S.C. — A handful of bulldog puppies are back home safe after a chase from Charlotte ended in Fort Mill early Saturday morning. The York County Sheriff's Office shared photos of deputies holding the puppies on Twitter, sharing details about what unfolded. According to the office, the pups were stolen during a burglary in Charlotte, and the suspects led officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on a car chase.
wspa.com
Big Names Coming To The Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium
It is the Carolina’s largest theater and the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium is ready to entertain you with some big names. This morning we have Lindsay Drakulic here with us to tell us who they have coming soon!
WBTV
Deputies searching for suspect who allegedly killed his father in Iredell County
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was found dead during a welfare check at an Iredell County home on Saturday, deputies said. According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, a welfare check was requested at a home on Emmanuel Road after a 911 caller said that they were supposed to meet a person who lived at the home, but they did not show up.
qcnews.com
Reporter removed from Catawba Nation meeting, cited for trespassing: Sheriff
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A reporter who was covering a Catawba Nation meeting this weekend near Rock Hill was removed from the meeting and cited for trespassing, Queen City News has confirmed. The Post and Courier, which covers news across the state of South Carolina with...
North Carolina man fatally shot himself after killing woman, sheriff’s office says
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Deputies believe the man accused of killing a woman in Denver on Monday turned the gun on himself and took his own life, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. Officers responded to calls regarding a shooting on Monday near a home on Sherwood Lane. Denver resident Debra […]
1 dead in reported shooting near The Plaza, MEDIC confirms
CHARLOTTE — One person was killed in a shooting that was reported Friday morning near The Plaza in east Charlotte, MEDIC confirmed. The incident was reported just after 10:30 a.m. near Citiside Drive, just east of Eastway Drive. MEDIC said one patient was found with a gunshot wound, but they were pronounced dead at the scene.
Ring Camera Captures Charlotte, NC Amazon Driver and His Daughter Neatly Arranging Packages and It’s Got People Cheering
Gotta love a good old fashioned "take your daughter to work" day.
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Home And Car Destroyed In Fire
DALLAS, N.C. — A home and car are both total losses after a fire in Gaston County. The Town of Dallas Fire Department posted photos on Facebook showing damage to a mobile home and a car parked outside. Investigators say the fire happened last night on Hillcrest Road. No...
CMPD: Arrest made after shot fired in burglary, suspects led officers on pursuit into Fort Mill
CHARLOTTE — An armed burglary suspect that fired a gunshot as officers responded and led them on a pursuit is in custody but two suspects are still on the run, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Officers responded to an active breaking and entering call near Moores Chapel Road...
Comments / 0