Tech bosses face jail if they fail to keep children safe online after Commons deal
Tech executives whose platforms persistently fail to protect children from online harm will face criminal charges after ministers reached a deal with Conservative backbenchers. Rishi Sunak was facing the prospect of defeat in a Commons vote on Tuesday after a rebel amendment to the online safety bill won opposition support....
British government blocks Scottish gender change law
For the first time, the British government has blocked a Scottish law over a new measure that would make it easier for people to change their legal gender.
BBC
Gender bill veto would be an outrage - Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon has said the UK government would be using trans people as a "political weapon" if it decides to block Scottish gender reforms. The first minister said any veto of the legislation would be an "outrage". The UK government said it had not yet decided whether to use powers...
Cross-party MPs launch fightback against bill to tear up 4,000 EU laws
Amendment seeks to give MPs not ministers the power to decide which Brussels-derived laws are abolished
Government urged to combat ‘pitiful returns’ for musicians
Parliamentary report calls for more streamlined policymaking for the creative industries, in order to make the British music ecosystem more amenable to artists
BBC
Laura Kuenssberg: Is Keir Starmer a prime minister in waiting?
He is miles ahead in the polls. He faces a rival party with a serious habit of knocking lumps out of itself. Wages run out more quickly every week. And there's a sense among the public that nothing works any more. Put all that together, and then ask yourself, is...
UK town to switch off streetlights after midnight to save energy despite crime concerns, hike taxes: report
A town in Wales has included a measure to shut off streetlights from midnight until 6 a.m. in an effort to save energy amid rising costs of living.
BBC
Are elections the way to break the indyref2 deadlock?
The next UK general election was to be an independence showdown - a substitute for another referendum, if all routes to that were blocked. That, at least, was how it seemed when Nicola Sturgeon first alighted on the idea, in June last year. She might still try it. Then again,...
BBC
Police defend big jump in officers in UK schools
Police chiefs have defended a 43% year-on-year rise in the number of officers based in UK schools. The Runnymede Trust race equality think tank found 979 Safer Schools Officers (SSOs) in schools last spring, compared with 683 in 2021. It found SSOs are more likely to be based in schools...
‘Utterly disgraceful’: new federal court rules limiting access to documents criticised by media union
New federal court rules barring media from accessing documents until the first directions hearing have been labelled “utterly disgraceful” and a breach of the concept of “open” justice. Enacted in mid-December by federal court judges without consulting the media and published on the gazette Thursday, the...
BBC
Transgender people lose NHS waiting times High Court case
A group of transgender people have lost their legal case against NHS England over waiting times to get seen by a gender specialist. The two trans adults and two trans children had tried to get the wait times - more than four years in one of their cases - deemed illegal.
UK to further delay calling Northern Ireland election as Brexit talks continue
EU sources say progress in protocol dispute is slow despite growing momentum
BBC
Alireza Akbari: Iran executes British-Iranian dual national
British-Iranian dual national Alireza Akbari, who was sentenced to death in Iran, has been executed. Mr Akbari's family had been asked to go to his prison for a "final visit" on Wednesday and his wife said he had been moved to solitary confinement. The ex-deputy Iranian defence minister was arrested...
BBC
UK to send Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine, Rishi Sunak confirms
The UK is to send Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine to bolster the country's war effort, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said. He spoke to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in a call on Saturday, during which he confirmed he would send the equipment and additional artillery systems, No 10 said.
Retired general, ex-premier to square off in Czech presidential runoff
PRAGUE, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Retired general Petr Pavel scored a narrow win over billionaire ex-premier Andrej Babis in the first round of the Czech presidential election on Saturday, securing a solid base for a runoff in two weeks, nearly complete results showed.
BBC
Cromarty Firth and Forth to host first green freeports
Sites at Cromarty Firth and the Forth have been selected to host Scotland's first green freeports. The winning bids were revealed in a joint announcement by the UK and Scottish governments. The special economic zones north of the border are being created under a scheme agreed by the two governments.
South Africa's ANC alludes to greater central bank jobs focus
JOHANNESBURG, Jan 13 (Reuters) - South Africa's African National Congress (ANC) alluded to a greater focus on job creation by the country's central bank in resolutions from its recent national conference, but stopped short of calling for its mandate to be changed.
The Jewish Press
Survey Shows Massive Public Support for Minister Levin’s Judicial Reforms
A survey taken by Direct Polls for Channel 14 and released on Thursday, shows overwhelming public support for most of the judicial reforms proposed by Justice Minister Yariv Levin. Six Year Term Limits for the Supreme Court President and Deputies. Support: 67%. Against: 22%. Undecided: 11%. Expanding the Supreme Court...
BBC
Nottingham church hosts festival for new arrivals from Hong Kong
A church is to host a friendship festival for people from Hong Kong who have settled in the UK. Hundreds of people are expected at the event at St Nic's Church in Nottingham on Saturday. It will celebrate Hong Kong culture and is intended to welcome people who have recently...
ABC News
Migrant entry numbers into Europe hit six-year high
BRUSSELS -- The number of attempts by migrants to enter the European Union without authorization reached around 330,000 last year, the highest number since 2016, the EU’s border and coast guard agency said Friday. Almost half of the 2022 attempts were made over land through the Western Balkans region,...
