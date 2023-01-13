ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Gender bill veto would be an outrage - Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon has said the UK government would be using trans people as a "political weapon" if it decides to block Scottish gender reforms. The first minister said any veto of the legislation would be an "outrage". The UK government said it had not yet decided whether to use powers...
BBC

Laura Kuenssberg: Is Keir Starmer a prime minister in waiting?

He is miles ahead in the polls. He faces a rival party with a serious habit of knocking lumps out of itself. Wages run out more quickly every week. And there's a sense among the public that nothing works any more. Put all that together, and then ask yourself, is...
BBC

Are elections the way to break the indyref2 deadlock?

The next UK general election was to be an independence showdown - a substitute for another referendum, if all routes to that were blocked. That, at least, was how it seemed when Nicola Sturgeon first alighted on the idea, in June last year. She might still try it. Then again,...
BBC

Police defend big jump in officers in UK schools

Police chiefs have defended a 43% year-on-year rise in the number of officers based in UK schools. The Runnymede Trust race equality think tank found 979 Safer Schools Officers (SSOs) in schools last spring, compared with 683 in 2021. It found SSOs are more likely to be based in schools...
BBC

Transgender people lose NHS waiting times High Court case

A group of transgender people have lost their legal case against NHS England over waiting times to get seen by a gender specialist. The two trans adults and two trans children had tried to get the wait times - more than four years in one of their cases - deemed illegal.
BBC

Alireza Akbari: Iran executes British-Iranian dual national

British-Iranian dual national Alireza Akbari, who was sentenced to death in Iran, has been executed. Mr Akbari's family had been asked to go to his prison for a "final visit" on Wednesday and his wife said he had been moved to solitary confinement. The ex-deputy Iranian defence minister was arrested...
BBC

UK to send Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine, Rishi Sunak confirms

The UK is to send Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine to bolster the country's war effort, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said. He spoke to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in a call on Saturday, during which he confirmed he would send the equipment and additional artillery systems, No 10 said.
BBC

Cromarty Firth and Forth to host first green freeports

Sites at Cromarty Firth and the Forth have been selected to host Scotland's first green freeports. The winning bids were revealed in a joint announcement by the UK and Scottish governments. The special economic zones north of the border are being created under a scheme agreed by the two governments.
Reuters

South Africa's ANC alludes to greater central bank jobs focus

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 13 (Reuters) - South Africa's African National Congress (ANC) alluded to a greater focus on job creation by the country's central bank in resolutions from its recent national conference, but stopped short of calling for its mandate to be changed.
The Jewish Press

Survey Shows Massive Public Support for Minister Levin’s Judicial Reforms

A survey taken by Direct Polls for Channel 14 and released on Thursday, shows overwhelming public support for most of the judicial reforms proposed by Justice Minister Yariv Levin. Six Year Term Limits for the Supreme Court President and Deputies. Support: 67%. Against: 22%. Undecided: 11%. Expanding the Supreme Court...
BBC

Nottingham church hosts festival for new arrivals from Hong Kong

A church is to host a friendship festival for people from Hong Kong who have settled in the UK. Hundreds of people are expected at the event at St Nic's Church in Nottingham on Saturday. It will celebrate Hong Kong culture and is intended to welcome people who have recently...
ABC News

Migrant entry numbers into Europe hit six-year high

BRUSSELS -- The number of attempts by migrants to enter the European Union without authorization reached around 330,000 last year, the highest number since 2016, the EU’s border and coast guard agency said Friday. Almost half of the 2022 attempts were made over land through the Western Balkans region,...

