ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

LIST: Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in the Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be celebrated on Monday and there are plenty of opportunities in the Philadelphia region to give back to the community. Annual tributes and commemorations of the life and legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., which began nationwide Friday, typically include a mix of politics, faith and community service. For this year's observance, the 38th since its federal recognition in 1986, a descendant of King hopes to spur progress by helping more Americans personalize the ongoing struggle for racial equity and harmony. Bernice King, daughter of the late civil rights icon, said...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Conshohocken native and PW grad to appear in national touring musical

Colin Mash, a 21-year-old Conshohocken native and 2020 graduate of Plymouth Whitemarsh High School, is set to appear in a nationally touring musical titled Hits! The Musical. Locally, Mash has performed with Plymouth Whitemarsh’s Colonial Players and the Methacton Community Theater. He won a BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Award for his portrayal of Lucas Beineke in The Addams Family with the Methacton Community Theater.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
phillyvoice.com

Fairmount Park Conservancy to offer weekly indoor yoga classes in greenhouse, boathouse

With the warmth and joy of the holidays over, the endless cold winter stretching out ahead can often seem bleak. To combat these wintry blues, Fairmount Park Conservancy is hosting its annual indoor yoga series, featuring classes every Sunday from Jan. 22 through March 26. The venue will alternate between the Horticulture Center's greenhouse and Fairmount Rowing Association's boathouse.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

How to get involved in MLK Day events in the Philadelphia suburbs

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Students from middle and high schools across Bucks and Montgomery counties will meet to talk about issues around “race, discrimination, and intolerance” at a special summit on Sunday.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Phillymag.com

New Superintendent Tony Watlington Is Here to Transform Philly Schools

His goal is downright audacious: to transform the city’s beleaguered school district into the fastest-improving urban district in the country. If you think he’s got no chance, you’ve obviously never met Tony Watlington. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
rew-online.com

Landmark Properties to Develop The Mark Philadelphia

Landmark Properties, a fully-integrated real estate firm specializing in development, construction, investment management, and operation of high-quality residential communities, announces its second project in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania market. The Mark Philadelphia will be located at 3615 Chestnut Street adjacent to the campus of the University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University. The project will welcome its first residents in fall of 2026.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Wawa Has Innovative Plan for Shuttered Center City Store

Wawa plans to open a technology hub at the site of one of its recently shuttered Center City locations, CEO Chris Gheysens said, according to the Philadelphia Business Journal. Gheysens made the announcement Friday during a panel discussion at the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia's 2023 Economic Outlook event....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Bucks Mom And Disability Advocate Dead At 29

Stephanie L. Lutkins, a beloved mother, partner, and fierce advocate for those with disabilities died Tuesday, Jan. 3, her obituary says. She was 29. Called "Nini" by loved ones, Lutkins was a lifelong resident of Newtown Borough and attended Council Rock High School North before moving on to study at Bucks County Community College and the Middle Bucks Institute of Technology, according to her social media profiles.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
News Talk 1490

Kevin Hart, Meek Mill, And Michael Rubin Team Up To Empower Philadelphia Youth

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Pennsylvania natives Kevin Hart, Meek Mill, and Michael Rubin are elevating their efforts to foster equity within Philadelphia’s education system. They’re collectively donating $7 million to cultivate academic scholarships for youth in underserved communities, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
glensidelocal.com

Jenkintown 1963: Remembering MLK’s speech at Salem Baptist Church

In 1963, Martin Luther King Jr. spoke at Salem Baptist Church of Jenkintown. According to The Philadelphia Tribune, the service itinerary included the benediction’s civil rights song, “We Shall Overcome,” and King’s sermon delivered a call for determination to end injustice throughout the world through non-violent direct action against discrimination and bigotry.
JENKINTOWN, PA
Philly College Sports

PhillyCollegeSports.com Weekly Women’s Basketball Awards

Player of the Week – Maddy Siegrist – Villanova who averaged 32 points and 9.5 rebounds, a near double-double average, in wins over DePaul and St. John’s. Siegrist lead the thrilling come from behind win over St. John’s scoring 18 points in the fourth quarter. The senior forward continues to lead the nation in points per game with 28.5, and her 549 points is tops in NCAA Division I. With the win on Saturday Siegrist took second place in scoring in Big East history.
VILLANOVA, PA
billypenn.com

Bynum brothers’ brunch and jazz favorite Relish closing in West Oak Lane

Northwest Philadelphia will lose one of its most celebrated restaurants when Relish closes for good after service next weekend. On Ogontz Avenue in West Oak Lane, the brunch hot spot and jazz lounge flourished for more than a decade under the management of Robert and Benjamin Bynum, the restaurateurs behind South Jazz Kitchen who previously ran Zanzibar Blue and other well-respected Philly soul food and music venues.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
philasun.com

New walking tour reveals Philly’s brave Black community of the 1830s

ABOVE PHOTOFifteen fugitive slaves arriving in Philadelphia along the banks of the Schuylkill River in July 1856, Engraving from William Still’s history UNDERGROUND RAILROAD 1872 with modern watercolor. If the alleys that thread through Philadelphia from Broad Street to the waterfront, and from Locust Street to Catherine Street, could...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy