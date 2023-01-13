Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democrat Adam Schiff Is Worried That Biden's Mishandling Of Classified Documents Has Put The Entire US Security At RiskPhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
White House Confirms, Even More Confidential Documents found at Bidens Wilmington HomePhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
Biden Sweats as Trump Brags - 'I Have Info on Everybody!'Anthony JamesWilmington, DE
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Indian Food in all of DelawareTravel MavenNew Castle, DE
The richest woman in Philadelphia, PennsylvaniaLuay RahilPhiladelphia, PA
Related
wdiy.org
College of Physicians Formally Apologizes to Holmesburg Prison Experiment Survivors, Families
The College of Physicians of Philadelphia issued a formal apology Wednesday to people who were incarcerated at the former Holmesburg Prison in the 1950s, 60s, and 70s. At the time, people there became the subjects of medical scientific experimentations that were later deemed morally and ethically wrong. WHYY’s Nicole Leonard reports.
phillyvoice.com
School District of Philadelphia delays its lottery for special-admissions schools
Students and their families waiting to learn whether or not they had been selected into one of Philadelphia's special admission schools were notified that the school district had postponed its lottery process. A letter was sent to families on Thursday noting that it has taken longer than expected to go...
LIST: Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in the Philadelphia region
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be celebrated on Monday and there are plenty of opportunities in the Philadelphia region to give back to the community. Annual tributes and commemorations of the life and legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., which began nationwide Friday, typically include a mix of politics, faith and community service. For this year's observance, the 38th since its federal recognition in 1986, a descendant of King hopes to spur progress by helping more Americans personalize the ongoing struggle for racial equity and harmony. Bernice King, daughter of the late civil rights icon, said...
Villanova University Is Now the Permanent Steward of MLK’s ‘I Have a Dream’ Speech
Villanova University is now the permanent steward of the original copy of Dr. Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream” speech, writes Jackie Thomas for The Villanovan. University President Rev. Peter M. Donohue made the announcement on Aug. 27, 2021, on the eve of the speech’s 58th anniversary.
morethanthecurve.com
Conshohocken native and PW grad to appear in national touring musical
Colin Mash, a 21-year-old Conshohocken native and 2020 graduate of Plymouth Whitemarsh High School, is set to appear in a nationally touring musical titled Hits! The Musical. Locally, Mash has performed with Plymouth Whitemarsh’s Colonial Players and the Methacton Community Theater. He won a BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Award for his portrayal of Lucas Beineke in The Addams Family with the Methacton Community Theater.
phillyvoice.com
Fairmount Park Conservancy to offer weekly indoor yoga classes in greenhouse, boathouse
With the warmth and joy of the holidays over, the endless cold winter stretching out ahead can often seem bleak. To combat these wintry blues, Fairmount Park Conservancy is hosting its annual indoor yoga series, featuring classes every Sunday from Jan. 22 through March 26. The venue will alternate between the Horticulture Center's greenhouse and Fairmount Rowing Association's boathouse.
Sons of Ben ‘Help Kick Hunger’ with fundraiser for Chester-based Bernardine Center
The Sons of Ben, an independent supporters group of the Philadelphia Union, is hosting a fundraiser Sunday in Manayunk to help provide meals and resources to Philadelphia-area residents in need. Funds will be raised for Chester’s Bernardine Center, a social service organization that’s provided aid to residents since 1986. Donations...
How to get involved in MLK Day events in the Philadelphia suburbs
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Students from middle and high schools across Bucks and Montgomery counties will meet to talk about issues around “race, discrimination, and intolerance” at a special summit on Sunday.
fox29.com
'People just loved her': School community gathers to remember New Jersey basketball coach killed in car crash
CHERRY HILL, N.J. - An emotional tribute for a young high school basketball coach killed in a car crash. Cire Forman is being remembered for the example she set, both on and off the court. "She had an impact on everybody she came in contact with. People just loved her,"...
Montgomery County Has Almost Twice the Number of These Professionals Than Elsewhere in the Region
The Economics Daily, a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics publication, analyzed the distribution of fitness instructors nationwide. The data indicate the prevalence of these professionals in Montgomery County. The study reflects the state of the fitness industry in June 2022, arriving at a national analysis. Data were sorted by “location...
Phillymag.com
New Superintendent Tony Watlington Is Here to Transform Philly Schools
His goal is downright audacious: to transform the city’s beleaguered school district into the fastest-improving urban district in the country. If you think he’s got no chance, you’ve obviously never met Tony Watlington. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday...
rew-online.com
Landmark Properties to Develop The Mark Philadelphia
Landmark Properties, a fully-integrated real estate firm specializing in development, construction, investment management, and operation of high-quality residential communities, announces its second project in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania market. The Mark Philadelphia will be located at 3615 Chestnut Street adjacent to the campus of the University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University. The project will welcome its first residents in fall of 2026.
NBC Philadelphia
Wawa Has Innovative Plan for Shuttered Center City Store
Wawa plans to open a technology hub at the site of one of its recently shuttered Center City locations, CEO Chris Gheysens said, according to the Philadelphia Business Journal. Gheysens made the announcement Friday during a panel discussion at the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia's 2023 Economic Outlook event....
Sheetz, Wawa, Primanti Bros., Hershey’s on Gov.-elect Shapiro’s inaugural party menu
Guests at Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s inaugural party Tuesday night will nibble on potato chips, sip famous Farm Show milkshakes and fill their plates with sandwiches from convenience store rivals Sheetz and Wawa. It’s only fitting the celebration for Pennsylvania’s 48th governor showcase some of the state’s top food and...
Bucks Mom And Disability Advocate Dead At 29
Stephanie L. Lutkins, a beloved mother, partner, and fierce advocate for those with disabilities died Tuesday, Jan. 3, her obituary says. She was 29. Called "Nini" by loved ones, Lutkins was a lifelong resident of Newtown Borough and attended Council Rock High School North before moving on to study at Bucks County Community College and the Middle Bucks Institute of Technology, according to her social media profiles.
News Talk 1490
Kevin Hart, Meek Mill, And Michael Rubin Team Up To Empower Philadelphia Youth
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Pennsylvania natives Kevin Hart, Meek Mill, and Michael Rubin are elevating their efforts to foster equity within Philadelphia’s education system. They’re collectively donating $7 million to cultivate academic scholarships for youth in underserved communities, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
glensidelocal.com
Jenkintown 1963: Remembering MLK’s speech at Salem Baptist Church
In 1963, Martin Luther King Jr. spoke at Salem Baptist Church of Jenkintown. According to The Philadelphia Tribune, the service itinerary included the benediction’s civil rights song, “We Shall Overcome,” and King’s sermon delivered a call for determination to end injustice throughout the world through non-violent direct action against discrimination and bigotry.
Philly College Sports
PhillyCollegeSports.com Weekly Women’s Basketball Awards
Player of the Week – Maddy Siegrist – Villanova who averaged 32 points and 9.5 rebounds, a near double-double average, in wins over DePaul and St. John’s. Siegrist lead the thrilling come from behind win over St. John’s scoring 18 points in the fourth quarter. The senior forward continues to lead the nation in points per game with 28.5, and her 549 points is tops in NCAA Division I. With the win on Saturday Siegrist took second place in scoring in Big East history.
billypenn.com
Bynum brothers’ brunch and jazz favorite Relish closing in West Oak Lane
Northwest Philadelphia will lose one of its most celebrated restaurants when Relish closes for good after service next weekend. On Ogontz Avenue in West Oak Lane, the brunch hot spot and jazz lounge flourished for more than a decade under the management of Robert and Benjamin Bynum, the restaurateurs behind South Jazz Kitchen who previously ran Zanzibar Blue and other well-respected Philly soul food and music venues.
philasun.com
New walking tour reveals Philly’s brave Black community of the 1830s
ABOVE PHOTOFifteen fugitive slaves arriving in Philadelphia along the banks of the Schuylkill River in July 1856, Engraving from William Still’s history UNDERGROUND RAILROAD 1872 with modern watercolor. If the alleys that thread through Philadelphia from Broad Street to the waterfront, and from Locust Street to Catherine Street, could...
Comments / 0