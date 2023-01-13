ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHAS11

LMPD: Man dies after shooting in Highlands

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are also investigating a deadly shooting in the Highlands. Officers responded to the 900 block of Baxter Avenue around 5 p.m. Sunday and found a man that had been shot. Police said the victim was transported to UofL Hospital where he was pronounced dead...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Police Search For Driver In Downtown Louisville Hit-and-run

Louisville Metro Police Officers are searching for the driver who hit and killed a man in Downtown Louisville early Sunday morning. The crash happened Sunday around 3 a.m. near the Kentucky International Convention Center at the intersection of South 3rd and Jefferson Street. LMPD Spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the man...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Six Arrested After Shootout At Apartment Complex

Louisville Metro Police have made six arrests after a News Years Eve shootout at the Enclave at Breckenridge apartments in Hikes Point. Police say there were more than 40 different guns used and approximately 600 rounds were fired. It is believed the shooting was the result of a confrontation between gangs. Fortunately, there were no deaths or injuries.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

City and church leaders respond to violent Sunday in metro

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's been a violent Sunday in the metro: Two people were shot and killed in separate incidents in a matter of hours. The first shooting happened just after 3 p.m. Officers from LMPD's 4th Division responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Brentwood Avenue in the Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Man Arrested After Bizarre Death In Old Louisville

According to Louisville Metro Police Department, 43 year-old Jeremiah Bowman has been arrested in connection with the death of a man found in Old Louisville. On Tuesday around 9:30 a.m., officers were called to the 800 block of South 2nd Street to follow-up on information of a dismembered corpse and a missing person’s report, according to an arrest report.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Brothers charged after trying to hide stolen food truck

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two man have been charged with receiving stolen property in the theft of a food truck in the Shawnee neighborhood. Louisville Metro police were called to 34th and W. Main Streets on the afternoon of January 9 on a report of two men seen covering up the missing truck. The person who called police said the truck had been stolen three days earlier from a warehouse.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD investigates overnight shootings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville officers are investigating two separate overnight shootings that happened in the Shawnee and Portland neighborhood. Saturday night around 10:57 p.m., Louisville officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting in the 3800 block of River Park Drive. Officers arrived and found a 17-year-old shot.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wslmradio.com

Salem Man Arrested in Scottsburg Bust of More than 400 Fentanyl Pills

On January 12, an ongoing drug investigation resulted in the arrests of two (2) suspected drug dealers in a residential neighborhood and removing over 400 fentanyl pills from the streets. The investigation into the suspected drug location, located in the City of Scottsburg, culminated in the execution of a search...
SCOTTSBURG, IN
wvih.com

Louisville Man Charged With Murder After Crash

A Louisville man was taken into custody after a crash on Interstate 264 West near the Freedom Way overpass that killed one person. Louisville officers responded to the crash involving three cars Thursday night around 10:15 p.m. An arrest citation said a driver had rear-ended another. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

New Albany business owner says check washing plot nearly cost his practice thousands

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A New Albany business owner says his clinic's finances are at a standstill after becoming a victim of check washing. Dr. Thomas Briscoe, owner of On the Spot Chiropractic, said multiple law enforcement agencies, including the New Albany Police Department, are investigating after a rent check was stolen from his business’s mailbox sometime between Tuesday and Wednesday and fraudulently duplicated.
NEW ALBANY, IN
WHAS11

LMPD investigating fatal accident on 4th Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is investigating a fatal accident that happened late Friday evening. LMPD said a woman driving a pickup truck was going northbound on 4th Street when she lost control near Industry Road for some unknown reason. She struck a tressel supporting the overpass police...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy