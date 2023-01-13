LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two man have been charged with receiving stolen property in the theft of a food truck in the Shawnee neighborhood. Louisville Metro police were called to 34th and W. Main Streets on the afternoon of January 9 on a report of two men seen covering up the missing truck. The person who called police said the truck had been stolen three days earlier from a warehouse.

