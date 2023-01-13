Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Everyone in Kentucky Should Visit this Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenShepherdsville, KY
4 Amazing Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Highly-anticipated food chain opening in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersProspect, KY
“Most Haunted Road In Kentucky”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSKentucky State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LouisvilleTed RiversLouisville, KY
Related
14-year-old shot and killed in Wyandotte neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating after a 14-year-old was shot and killed in Louisville’s Wyandotte neighborhood. Officers responded to the 900 block of Brentwood Avenue around 3 p.m. Sunday and found the male sustaining a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. According to...
Woman arrested, accused of attempting to steal $2,000 worth of merchandise from Louisville Kroger
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is facing multiple charges after she was accused of theft and assaulting an officer at a grocery store in southwest Louisville. Heather Goldsmith, 34, is facing assault, theft by unlawful taking and resisting arrest. Metro Police said it all went down Friday around 7:30...
LMPD: Man dies after shooting in Highlands
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are also investigating a deadly shooting in the Highlands. Officers responded to the 900 block of Baxter Avenue around 5 p.m. Sunday and found a man that had been shot. Police said the victim was transported to UofL Hospital where he was pronounced dead...
wvih.com
Police Search For Driver In Downtown Louisville Hit-and-run
Louisville Metro Police Officers are searching for the driver who hit and killed a man in Downtown Louisville early Sunday morning. The crash happened Sunday around 3 a.m. near the Kentucky International Convention Center at the intersection of South 3rd and Jefferson Street. LMPD Spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the man...
wvih.com
Six Arrested After Shootout At Apartment Complex
Louisville Metro Police have made six arrests after a News Years Eve shootout at the Enclave at Breckenridge apartments in Hikes Point. Police say there were more than 40 different guns used and approximately 600 rounds were fired. It is believed the shooting was the result of a confrontation between gangs. Fortunately, there were no deaths or injuries.
WLKY.com
City and church leaders respond to violent Sunday in metro
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's been a violent Sunday in the metro: Two people were shot and killed in separate incidents in a matter of hours. The first shooting happened just after 3 p.m. Officers from LMPD's 4th Division responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Brentwood Avenue in the Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood.
wvih.com
Man Arrested After Bizarre Death In Old Louisville
According to Louisville Metro Police Department, 43 year-old Jeremiah Bowman has been arrested in connection with the death of a man found in Old Louisville. On Tuesday around 9:30 a.m., officers were called to the 800 block of South 2nd Street to follow-up on information of a dismembered corpse and a missing person’s report, according to an arrest report.
'It almost hit him': Nearly 600 rounds fired outside Louisville apartment complex, six arrested
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Multiple arrests have been made in connection to a massive shootout outside an apartment complex near Hikes Point on New Years Day. According to Louisville Metro Police (LMPD), officers responded to the 3000 block of Breckenridge Lane on a report of two groups of people shooting at each other.
Wave 3
LMPD makes arrests after 600 round shooting at Louisville apartment complex
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One day after a WAVE News Troubleshooters exclusive report on a shootout involving 600 rounds at a Louisville apartment complex, Louisville Metro police confirm arrests have been made. The shooting happened on New Years Eve at the Enclave at Breckenridge apartments in Hikes Point. Sources also...
WLKY.com
Police investigating after 14-year-old shot, killed in Louisville's Wyandotte neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a teenager was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in the Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood. Just after 3 p.m., officers from LMPD's 4th Division responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Brentwood Avenue. When officers arrived at the...
Wave 3
Brothers charged after trying to hide stolen food truck
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two man have been charged with receiving stolen property in the theft of a food truck in the Shawnee neighborhood. Louisville Metro police were called to 34th and W. Main Streets on the afternoon of January 9 on a report of two men seen covering up the missing truck. The person who called police said the truck had been stolen three days earlier from a warehouse.
Wave 3
LMPD investigates overnight shootings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville officers are investigating two separate overnight shootings that happened in the Shawnee and Portland neighborhood. Saturday night around 10:57 p.m., Louisville officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting in the 3800 block of River Park Drive. Officers arrived and found a 17-year-old shot.
WLKY.com
Teenager, man injured in 2 separate late night shootings in Shawnee, Portland neighborhoods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police are investigating two late Saturday night shootings that left two people injured, including a teenager. The first happened just before 11 p.m. last night. That’s when police were called out to the 3800 block of River Park Drive in the Shawnee neighborhood on reports of a shooting.
YAHOO!
Louisville bank robbery suspect dubbed 'Mr. Smooth' arrested in Nashville, police say
Update: Jones was sentenced Jan. 12, 2023, to serve 17 1/2 years in prison and then three years of supervised of release and also pay $8,126 in restitution. The original story from May 2021 is below. A man dubbed "Mr. Smooth" was arrested last week in Nashville, Tennessee, and will...
wslmradio.com
Salem Man Arrested in Scottsburg Bust of More than 400 Fentanyl Pills
On January 12, an ongoing drug investigation resulted in the arrests of two (2) suspected drug dealers in a residential neighborhood and removing over 400 fentanyl pills from the streets. The investigation into the suspected drug location, located in the City of Scottsburg, culminated in the execution of a search...
wvih.com
Louisville Man Charged With Murder After Crash
A Louisville man was taken into custody after a crash on Interstate 264 West near the Freedom Way overpass that killed one person. Louisville officers responded to the crash involving three cars Thursday night around 10:15 p.m. An arrest citation said a driver had rear-ended another. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley...
Wave 3
LMPD looking for person of interest in early morning Highlands shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public to help identify a person of interest. On Facebook, LMPD shared photos of a man who they believe could be connected to an early morning shooting that happened in the Highlands last week. (Story continues below)
New Albany business owner says check washing plot nearly cost his practice thousands
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A New Albany business owner says his clinic's finances are at a standstill after becoming a victim of check washing. Dr. Thomas Briscoe, owner of On the Spot Chiropractic, said multiple law enforcement agencies, including the New Albany Police Department, are investigating after a rent check was stolen from his business’s mailbox sometime between Tuesday and Wednesday and fraudulently duplicated.
WLKY.com
Former Louisville firefighter charged with murder in suspected DUI crash on I-264
A man is being charged with murder and drunk driving for his role in a deadly crash on Interstate 264. One person died after multiple vehicles collided near the airport Thursday night. Louisville Metro Police Department said officers responded to a crash on I-264 westbound around 10:15 p.m. They said...
LMPD investigating fatal accident on 4th Street
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is investigating a fatal accident that happened late Friday evening. LMPD said a woman driving a pickup truck was going northbound on 4th Street when she lost control near Industry Road for some unknown reason. She struck a tressel supporting the overpass police...
Comments / 0