How much is being the descendant of Black Slaves in America Worth? At Least $5 million.Matthew C. Woodruff
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Netflix founder gives $20 million to San Francisco universityAsh JurbergSan Francisco, CA
Iconic McDonald’s Tourist Hub in Fisherman’s Wharf Confirmed as Permanently ClosedJoel EisenbergSan Francisco, CA
Taste Tri-Valley Restaurant Week Announced, Features Deals and EventsThomas SmithSan Ramon, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Teacher arrested after mom finds ‘inappropriate’ texts on teen’s phone, CA police say
A San Jose mother’s discovery of “inappropriate” texts from a former teacher on her 17-year-old daughter’s phone led to his arrest, California police reported. The mom reported the texts on Jan. 9 to police, which investigated and found the teacher had sexually assaulted the teen while she attended Silver Creek High School, a San Jose police news release said.
KTVU FOX 2
Neighbors hear gunshots along Geary Boulevard in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - Police on Tuesday morning temporarily asked the public to avoid a portion of Geary Boulevard in San Francisco because of "police activity" after gunfire was heard. Officials said neighbors heard gunshots around 4 a.m. at 3575 Geary Boulevard near Stanyan Street, and police were dispatched to the...
71-Year-Old Calif. Postal Worker Is Stabbed to Death While Walking Home: 'Sweetest Woman Ever'
Dilma Spruill was only three houses away from her own residence when the alleged murder occurred A 71-year-old postal worker was stabbed to death last Wednesday while walking home in West Oakland, Calif. — and she was only three houses away from her own residence when the alleged murder occurred, multiple outlets report. Dilma Spruill's son said the 18-year postal service veteran was brutally attacked around 12:30 a.m. Spruill, a Brazilian immigrant, was walking home after finishing her USPS shift. She was stabbed near 8th and Henry...
KTVU FOX 2
Lyft driver stabs drunk passenger who couldn't give Daly City destination
DALY CITY, Calif. - A Lyft driver was arrested after stabbing a drunk passenger who couldn't provide an exact Daly City destination. Driver Rodney Glover, 69, picked up two men in San Francisco on Nov. 21 about 9:30 p.m. when the assault occurred, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney.
Shelter in place issued for south Santa Cruz County as deputies search for white Honda Odyssey
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office sent a shelter in place for White Road and Larkin Valley Road Monday. The Sheriff's Office is investigating a crime in the area. Deputies said at 3 p.m., they were dispatched to the Mar Monte area of Highway 1 for reports of a shooting. A The post Shelter in place issued for south Santa Cruz County as deputies search for white Honda Odyssey appeared first on KION546.
rwcpulse.com
Missing-dog mystery sparks police investigation
Carolina Bruchilari wants her dog back. The Palo Alto resident thought her beloved German shepherd, Scott, would only be gone for two weeks when she entrusted him to a trainer in mid-December to help him get over a few nervous habits he exhibited after emigrating from Brazil. But instead of...
Palo Alto sandwich shop robbed of cash before closing time, suspect sought
PALO ALTO – Police in Palo Alto are searching for a man suspected in the strong-arm robbery of a sandwich shop just before closing time Monday night.Shortly before 8:40 p.m., officers were called to the Subway at 3962 Middlefield Road in the Charleston Shopping Center on reports of a robbery.According to investigators, an employee was reconciling the cash register at the end of her shift when the suspect entered. The suspect, who was not armed, greeted the victim in Spanish and demanded all the money from the register.Police said the suspect went behind the register and took the cash before running out of the shop. He was last seen heading southbound on Middlefield Road on foot.The victim, only identified as a woman in her 40s, was not physically injured.Police described the suspect as a man about 45-years-old, standing about 6' tall with a skinny build. He was wearing a black and red jacket, along with dark-colored pants.Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Palo Alto Police at 650-329-2413. Tips can be given anonymously by emailing paloalto@tipnow.org or by sending a text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984.
KTVU FOX 2
‘Possible body' found in Santa Clara creek
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Clara authorities are investigating a “possible body recovery” in Saratoga Creek on Sunday, the Santa Clara Fire Department said. Crews were dispatched to the area of the creek behind Central Park for the possible body. They used a stretcher and rope to retrieve the body. SCFD called the incident, […]
CHP looking for driver after teen found dead in Concord
CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A Pittsburg teenager who went missing on New Year’s Day was found dead in Concord and investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify the person who killed him. Damond Lazenby Jr., 19, was killed by a hit-and-run driver on January 1 on the shoulder of Highway 4 near Port Chicago […]
2 found dead in San Francisco during weekend storm identified
Two people were found dead in San Francisco during last weekend's powerful rainstorm.
Driver dies in San Jose Highway 101 crash
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A fatal crash on Highway 101 in San Jose unfolded during stormy weather over the weekend. Weather conditions at the time were described by California Highway Patrol officers as “raining, cold, wet.” Just before 1 a.m. Saturday, a man was driving a 2020 Toyota Camry northbound on Highway 101 near […]
ksro.com
Abandoned Truck Hit by Wine Train in Napa
Napa police are still investigating a crash involving a wine train and a pickup truck. The Napa Valley Wine Train hit the abandoned truck that was parked on a rail bridge on Saturday night. The train hit the truck at about 20-miles-per-hour and pushed it all the way to a rail crossing. No one was injured, but the control arms at the crossing were damaged. Police got in touch with the owner of the pickup truck but it’s still unclear how it wound up left on the rail bridge.
Afternoon stabbing on Mission leaves victim in serious condition
A man was stabbed and seriously injured at about 3 p.m. Monday on Mission Street between 22nd and 23rd streets, according to Police Department Sergeant Murray Daggs, one of about a dozen officers at the scene. The stabbing left one person with life-threatening injuries, according to police. Footage on the...
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Ambulance Carjacked, Pursued Through SF, San Mateo and Alameda
A San Francisco Fire Department ambulance was stolen Monday evening from the Outer Sunset and went on a wild ride through the city and San Mateo and Alameda counties with the sirens going and lights flashing, law enforcement officials confirmed. An SFFD paramedic was responding to an emergency medical situation...
KTVU FOX 2
Pittsburg teen whose body was found on side of Highway 4 was struck by vehicle, CHP says
CONCORD, Calif. - Damond Lazenby, the teen who went missing in Concord and whose body was later discovered on the side of Highway 4, was struck by a vehicle, California Highway Patrol said on Monday. Lazenby was 19. His body was discovered last weekend on the eastbound shoulder of the...
SFist
SF Police and Sheriff Unions Engaged in Bizarro Social Media Fight Over Staffing at SFO
Immature posts from law enforcement unions are nothing new, but we can’t help but be amused by the new Twitter fight between SF Police Officers Association and the SF Deputy Sheriffs' Association, who are publicly airing beef between them over who should staff SFO. I was very surprised to...
SFist
Brentwood Man Arrested for Bizarre Rash of BB Gun Attacks On Cars
A 31-year-old Brentwood man is in Contra Costa County Jail and charged with a shooting spree, albeit a BB gun shooting spree — and he is suspected of shooting at at least seven cars in a 20-hour period. A strange crime spree with little sensible motive confused Brentwood police...
One stabbed in Mission District, victim has life-threatening injuries
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A male victim has life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed in San Francisco’s Mission District Monday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed to KRON4 News. Officers responded to the 2600 block of Mission Street for a stabbing at about 3:13 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found the victim lying on the […]
KTVU FOX 2
Teslas, Porsches ruined at Alioto's San Francisco garage during brutal storms
SAN FRANCISCO - The storms and historic rainfall caused a lot of damage, death and destruction around the state of California in the last three weeks. The rising waters also ruined a bunch of high-end cars awaiting repairs at Alioto's Garage on Folsom Street in San Francisco's Mission district. Specifically,...
