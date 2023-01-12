ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millbrae, CA

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Teacher arrested after mom finds ‘inappropriate’ texts on teen’s phone, CA police say

A San Jose mother’s discovery of “inappropriate” texts from a former teacher on her 17-year-old daughter’s phone led to his arrest, California police reported. The mom reported the texts on Jan. 9 to police, which investigated and found the teacher had sexually assaulted the teen while she attended Silver Creek High School, a San Jose police news release said.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Neighbors hear gunshots along Geary Boulevard in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO - Police on Tuesday morning temporarily asked the public to avoid a portion of Geary Boulevard in San Francisco because of "police activity" after gunfire was heard. Officials said neighbors heard gunshots around 4 a.m. at 3575 Geary Boulevard near Stanyan Street, and police were dispatched to the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
People

71-Year-Old Calif. Postal Worker Is Stabbed to Death While Walking Home: 'Sweetest Woman Ever'

Dilma Spruill was only three houses away from her own residence when the alleged murder occurred A 71-year-old postal worker was stabbed to death last Wednesday while walking home in West Oakland, Calif. — and she was only three houses away from her own residence when the alleged murder occurred, multiple outlets report. Dilma Spruill's son said the 18-year postal service veteran was brutally attacked around 12:30 a.m. Spruill, a Brazilian immigrant, was walking home after finishing her USPS shift. She was stabbed near 8th and Henry...
OAKLAND, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Shelter in place issued for south Santa Cruz County as deputies search for white Honda Odyssey

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office sent a shelter in place for White Road and Larkin Valley Road Monday. The Sheriff's Office is investigating a crime in the area. Deputies said at 3 p.m., they were dispatched to the Mar Monte area of Highway 1 for reports of a shooting. A The post Shelter in place issued for south Santa Cruz County as deputies search for white Honda Odyssey appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
rwcpulse.com

Missing-dog mystery sparks police investigation

Carolina Bruchilari wants her dog back. The Palo Alto resident thought her beloved German shepherd, Scott, would only be gone for two weeks when she entrusted him to a trainer in mid-December to help him get over a few nervous habits he exhibited after emigrating from Brazil. But instead of...
PALO ALTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Palo Alto sandwich shop robbed of cash before closing time, suspect sought

PALO ALTO – Police in Palo Alto are searching for a man suspected in the strong-arm robbery of a sandwich shop just before closing time Monday night.Shortly before 8:40 p.m., officers were called to the Subway at 3962 Middlefield Road in the Charleston Shopping Center on reports of a robbery.According to investigators, an employee was reconciling the cash register at the end of her shift when the suspect entered. The suspect, who was not armed, greeted the victim in Spanish and demanded all the money from the register.Police said the suspect went behind the register and took the cash before running out of the shop. He was last seen heading southbound on Middlefield Road on foot.The victim, only identified as a woman in her 40s, was not physically injured.Police described the suspect as a man about 45-years-old, standing about 6' tall with a skinny build. He was wearing a black and red jacket, along with dark-colored pants.Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Palo Alto Police at 650-329-2413. Tips can be given anonymously by emailing paloalto@tipnow.org or by sending a text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984.
PALO ALTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

KRON4 News

‘Possible body' found in Santa Clara creek

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Clara authorities are investigating a “possible body recovery” in Saratoga Creek on Sunday, the Santa Clara Fire Department said. Crews were dispatched to the area of the creek behind Central Park for the possible body. They used a stretcher and rope to retrieve the body. SCFD called the incident, […]
SANTA CLARA, CA
KRON4 News

CHP looking for driver after teen found dead in Concord

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A Pittsburg teenager who went missing on New Year’s Day was found dead in Concord and investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify the person who killed him. Damond Lazenby Jr., 19, was killed by a hit-and-run driver on January 1 on the shoulder of Highway 4 near Port Chicago […]
CONCORD, CA
KRON4 News

Driver dies in San Jose Highway 101 crash

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A fatal crash on Highway 101 in San Jose unfolded during stormy weather over the weekend. Weather conditions at the time were described by California Highway Patrol officers as “raining, cold, wet.” Just before 1 a.m. Saturday, a man was driving a 2020 Toyota Camry northbound on Highway 101 near […]
SAN JOSE, CA
ksro.com

Abandoned Truck Hit by Wine Train in Napa

Napa police are still investigating a crash involving a wine train and a pickup truck. The Napa Valley Wine Train hit the abandoned truck that was parked on a rail bridge on Saturday night. The train hit the truck at about 20-miles-per-hour and pushed it all the way to a rail crossing. No one was injured, but the control arms at the crossing were damaged. Police got in touch with the owner of the pickup truck but it’s still unclear how it wound up left on the rail bridge.
NAPA, CA

